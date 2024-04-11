Truist Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Truist Bank, one of the top 10 commercial U.S. banks, offers deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and more for both consumers and businesses. Its presence is marked by over 2,000 branch locations spread across 17 states and Washington, D.C.
Truist near me
If you’re on the lookout for a Truist Bank branch near you, you can utilize the bank’s location finder on its website. The finder allows users to filter branches by a variety of needs, such as Spanish-speaking availability, drive-throughs and whether the branch offers safe deposit boxes. You can also find branches nearby with Google Maps.
Truist operates branches in the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. It also has branches in Washington, D.C.
At Truist branches, you can access a comprehensive range of services, including:
- Checking and savings accounts
- Loan and mortgage assistance
- Investment advisory
- Business banking solutions
- Safe deposit boxes
To make your experience smoother, Truist Bank also offers the convenience of scheduling appointments, which can be especially beneficial for in-depth consultation. Appointments can be made on the bank’s website.
Truist ATM near me
Truist has over 3,000 ATMs nationwide. To locate the nearest ATM, simply visit the bank’s location finder page on its website. These ATMs not only provide cash withdrawals but can also be used for:
- Balance inquiries
- Deposits
- Transfer options
- Mini-statement printouts
About Truist Bank
Truist Bank is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Having roots set back in 1872, the bank has flourished over the years, now boasting 2,006 active branch locations. The bank serves approximately 15 million customers across these branches.
Customer service
To reach out to customer service, Truist offers the following options:
- Branch visits: Walk into any branch for face-to-face interactions or schedule an appointment via its website.
- Phone support: Reach out to the bank’s phone line from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Automated assistance over the phone is also available 24/7.
- Professional advisors: You can find a specialized advisor near you on Truist’s website for specific financial needs.
- Social media: Truist Bank is also available via social media, where customers can send a direct message and receive a response from a banking representative.
Bank hours
Most Truist branches are open Monday through Saturday, though exact branch hours vary based on the location. The bank’s location finder allows you to filter branches based on those that are open Saturdays.
