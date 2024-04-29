Wells Fargo Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Wells Fargo is a financial institution that offers its customers personal, small business, commercial, corporate and investment banking solutions. There are currently around 4,300 branches and 11,000 ATMs nationwide.
Wells Fargo Bank near me
You can find a Wells Fargo retail banking branch near you by using the branch locator on the Wells Fargo website or the Wells Fargo App. If it’s easier, you also have the option to use Google Maps to find nearby branches.
The retail banking branches offer these products and services:
- Personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, home loans, personal loans, auto loans, investing solutions and educational resources
- Investing and wealth management solutions, along with personalized support from a dedicated financial advisor
- Small business services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, merchant services, loans, lines of credit, payroll services and other resources
- Commercial banking solutions that are available to mid-sized companies, large corporations, not-for-profit organizations and government entities
- Corporate and investment banking services that cater to corporate, commercial real estate and governmental organizations
Wells Fargo Bank ATM near me
You can also visit the website or use the mobile app to locate nearby ATMs. Unlike traditional ATMs that only allow you to withdraw cash, Wells Fargo ATMs feature the following capabilities:
- Contactless access when you tap your debit card at any Wells Fargo ATM
- Cross account transfers and Wells Fargo Credit Card payments
- Expedited deposits as the ATM machines accept up to 30 items (currency and checks) at a time and scan them automatically
About Wells Fargo Bank
Founded in 1852, Wells Fargo was created by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo to help consumers establish more sound money management habits and profitable businesses. It has since morphed into one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S., and its customers can now take advantage of many services to help them flourish financially.
Customer service
Customer support is available 24/7 by phone for general banking inquiries at 1-800-869-3557. A representative will answer your question or route you to the appropriate point of contact. If you need assistance with online banking, you can reach a representative at 1-800-956-4442.
You can also contact a customer support representative through Facebook or Twitter. Wells Fargo also provides an online scheduler to make an appointment and meet with a banker. Keep in mind that you’ll need to visit a branch or the website to open a Wells Fargo account.
Bank hours
Branch hours vary by location. So, you should confirm the hours of operation on the website or mobile app before visiting.
— Bankrate’s Matthew Goldberg contributed to an update of this article. Editorial Disclosure: Any analyses, opinions or recommendations expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by Wells Fargo.
