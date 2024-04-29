Chase Bank near me: Find branches and ATMs close by
Whether you’re looking to open a new checking account at Chase or hoping to talk to someone about the bank’s credit cards, welcome to a very large club. With nearly half of U.S. households using Chase for some kind of financial service, Chase is the biggest bank in the country.
Chase Bank near me
With more than 4,700 Chase branches across the country, finding one is easy. If you’re an existing Chase customer, open the mobile app and scroll to the Visit Us section to find one based on your location. You’ll see a list of the services available at each location, too. The bank’s website also has a location-based option for finding a branch. If you don’t have location services enabled on your phone, just enter your zip code. Google Maps can also help you find branches near you.
Chase Bank ATMs near me
With more than 15,000 ATMs, Chase allows you to get cash and make deposits to your checking and savings accounts 24/7. And just like with Chase’s branch locations, finding Chase ATMs is easy. You can use the bank’s mobile app to see where all the nearby machines are by using your location-based service. The bank’s website also includes all ATM listings, and Google Maps will use your location to show you the closest ATMs, too.
About Chase Bank
Chase is known for offering some of the most competitive bank account bonuses to attract new customers. It’s also earned a reputation as a top choice for customers who want to play the points and miles game with high-priced premium travel credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve. The bank offers just about every kind of service you can imagine for your money, including checking accounts and savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), mortgages, investment accounts, auto loans, business services and more. In most cases, the bank will steer you toward opening an account and resolving any issues with your accounts online instead of talking to anyone over the phone.
Note: Following the failure of First Republic Bank on May 1, 2023 all of First Republic’s deposits were assumed by JPMorgan Chase.
Customer service
If you need to contact Chase Bank, you have a few options:
- By phone: For questions about an account you already have open with Chase, you can call 1-800-935-9935. (Live-staffed customer service hours may vary depending on the type of account you’re calling about.)
- For support via social media: Contact Chase’s Twitter account — @Chasesupport — or its Instagram and Facebook accounts from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday.
- In-person: Whether you’re an existing customer or a new one, you can schedule an in-person meeting with a banker, too.
Bank hours
You’ll want to verify operating hours prior to visiting the Chase branch nearest you. Most Chase branches are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with additional limited hours on Saturday. Chase branches are generally closed on Sundays and federal holidays.
—Bankrate’s Sheiresa McRae Ngo contributed to an update of this story.
Information is accurate as of April 17.
