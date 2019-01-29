banking Reviews
Chase Bank Review 2024

Marcos Cabello
Marc Wojno
Updated January 2, 2024
At a glance

Best bank for sign-up bonuses
3.5
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

Overview

Chase is a great option if you like having quick access to branches and ATMs — there’s a banking presence in nearly every state. Chase’s app and website can help you easily send money to anyone, pay your bills, create a budget and more. But if you’re looking for a bank with the highest savings rates, there are better options available.

Highlights

  • 24/7 Customer Service
  • Digital Leader
  • Large Branch Network
Overall

With a massive branch network and breadth of product offerings, Chase is often viewed as the country's signature banking institution. Customers can choose from a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts as well as CDs. But if you’re looking for a bank that pays competitive rates, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Pros

    Chase has more than 4,900 branches and more than 16,000 ATMs.

    The bank’s mobile app is consistently high-rated.

    Chase often rewards new customers with bonuses for opening an account.

Cons

  • Rates on Chase’s savings accounts and standard CDs are very low.

  • The bank charges a $3 fee at out-of-network ATMs in the U.S.

  • Chase’s basic accounts don’t reimburse out-of-network ATM fees.

Chase Bank banking products

3.0
/5
APY offering:
0.01%
1/5
Minimum balance to earn interest:
$25.00
5/5
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$25.00
5/5
Access to funds:
Great
5/5
Invest Rate
0.01% APY
Loan
$25 minimum deposit to open

Chase Bank savings overview

The Chase Savings account interest rate is well below the national average, and all balances receive the same annual percentage yield (APY). Customers should have no problem finding savings accounts that pay a higher yield, especially at online banks.

This account doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement. It charges a $5 monthly service fee, but customers can take some manageable steps to waive the fee, such as maintaining a $300 daily balance. A recurring $25 transfer from your Chase checking account to your Chase Savings account can also waive that monthly fee.

For customers who have a “premier plus” relationship with the bank, the Chase Premier Savings account pays a slightly higher yield, but it’s also well below the national average. To earn the premier rates, customers must link their accounts to a Chase Premier Plus Checking or Sapphire Checking account and make at least five transactions in a monthly statement period using the linked checking account.

Pros

    The monthly fee is waived when customers meet one of a few manageable requirements.

    Chase’s autosave feature can help you create goals and save for them.

    You can make as many withdrawals as you want without running into a fee.

Cons

  • The yields on both savings accounts are very low.

  • Customers must take monthly steps to earn the (still low) premier relationship APY.

  • The Chase Premier Savings account has a $25 monthly maintenance fee if you don’t qualify to have it waived.

Compare more: Bankrate's best CD rates

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $34, with a maximum of three fees per day; no fee for overdrafts totaling $5 or less; no fee for customers with Chase Overdraft Assist who are overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the business day.
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fee $5 - $25
Out-of-network ATM fee $3 for ATM use in the U.S.; $5 per withdrawal and $3 per transfer or inquiry at ATMs outside the U.S.
Excessive transaction fee None
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Customer support

Physical presence. Chase offers access to more than 4,900 branches and 16,000 Chase ATMs and has a banking presence in nearly every state. 

Customer service. In addition to receiving support over the phone, Chase customers can also send a message in the Secure Message Center when logged onto the website or app. The Chase Digital Assistant, available in the app, is a bot that can answer common questions.

High customer satisfaction. Chase bank consistently received high customer satisfaction scores in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Of note, Chase received the highest satisfaction score in Florida, the Upper Midwest (for a third consecutive year) and the Mid-Atlantic.

Digital experience

Highly rated mobile app. Chase’s mobile app, which has been rated by more than six million users, receives very high scores on the Apple App and Google Play stores. The mobile app allows you to send money to anyone, pay your bills and create a budget. And because Chase offers credit cards, too, you’ll be able to find all of your banking products in one place through the app if you have a Chase credit card in addition to other deposit products, such as a checking or savings account.

Complaints

CFPB enforcement action. In 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) fined Chase Bank $4.6 million for failing to implement the legally required processes for reporting information about consumers’ checking account behavior. 

SEC fine. Most recently, in June 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) fined JPMorgan Chase $4 million for deleting 47 million emails from employees within the banking division of the company.

Bankrate staff insights

“I'm not surprised that its app is highly rated by its users,” said a Bankrate staff member who banks at Chase personally. “I like being able to see all of my accounts in one place. Not always, but most of the time wherever I've moved there has been a Chase nearby. That's nice not having to switch banks just because I moved. The mobile deposit and Zelle in the app are easy to use.”

About Chase Bank

Chase Bank is the consumer banking arm of JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banking companies in the U.S. Chase offers banking services that include checking and savings accounts, as well as CDs. The bank, which can trace its roots to 1799, has grown through several signature mergers over the years, including one with Bank One Corp. in 2004 and its 2008 acquisition of the deposits and most of the assets of the failed Washington Mutual.

Chase maintains more than 4,900 branches in 49 states. In May 2023, Chase acquired most of First Republic Bank’s operations after the beleaguered regional bank was seized by federal regulators. First Republic’s 84 branches were subsequently converted to Chase branches, with Chase later announcing plans to shutter 21 of those converted branches by the end of 2023.

If you like having quick access to branches and ATMs — and you live where the bank operates — Chase is an obvious choice. If you’re hunting for high rates or want to be able to use the first ATM you see without paying a high out-of-network fee, look elsewhere.

Learn more: Chase CD rates

How does Chase Bank compare to other banks?

Chase Bank vs. Wells Fargo

As two of the largest U.S. banks, Chase and Wells Fargo are convenient options for consumers who prefer in-person banking. Both operate thousands of branches and tens of thousands of ATMs across the nation.

Both banks offer checking and savings accounts with monthly service fees that are relatively easy to waive when requirements are met. However, the interest rates offered on both of the banks’ deposit accounts are generally much lower than those that can be found at places like online banks.

When it comes to CDs, Chase offers a broader range of terms than Wells Fargo, and Chase requires a minimum deposit that’s less than half the amount required by Wells Fargo. Neither of the banks offers a personal money market account.

Learn more: The best banks of 2024

Chase Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

