Chase offers customers a selection of certificates of deposit (CDs) spanning a range of term lengths. These CDs may be a good place to build savings for customers looking for unique term lengths, but when it comes to annual percentage yields (APYs), much higher rates can be found elsewhere. Most terms for Chase CDs pay an APY that’s well below average.
Chase earned 3.5 out of 5 stars in Bankrate’s review across its deposit products, while its CDs earned 2.8 out of 5 stars.
Chase CD rates
Chase offers two types of CDs: standard rates and tiered relationship rates for those customers who also have a Chase checking account. Customers can also open a CD ladder when they link a Chase Private Client checking account.
Here are the rates for the standard CDs offered by Chase:
|Term
|Standard APYs
|Relationship APYs for balances under $100,000
|Relationship APYs for balances above $100,000
|Minimum balance
|1 month
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|$1,000
|2 months
|0.01%
|4.50%
|5.00%
|$1,000
|3 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|6 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|9 months
|0.01%
|4.50%
|5.00%
|$1,000
|1 year
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|15 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|18 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|21 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|2 years
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|30 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|3 years
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|42 months
|0.01%
|3.00%
|3.00%
|$1,000
|4 years
|0.01%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|$1,000
|5 years
|0.01%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|$1,000
|7 years
|0.01%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|$1,000
|10 years
|0.01%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|$1,000
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 19, 2023, and may vary by region for some products.
While standard APYs are the same across all balances, relationship APYs may increase on balances of $100,000 or more for some terms.
How Chase CDs compare to top-yielding banks
Chase offers several CDs with yields that can help you grow your savings. For consumers looking for a high-yield savings account, however, Chase may not be the best option. If you’re seeking more rewarding APYs and are interested in online banking, consider:
These institutions generally offer highly competitive yields on savings, while Chase tends to offer much lower APYs. Read Bankrate’s list of top CD rates to find other financial institutions that reward you more for parking your savings with them.
Other savings options at Chase
In addition to CDs, Chase also offers savings accounts. The bank occasionally runs promotions that offer bonuses for new account sign-ups, but the rates on its savings accounts are below average. Many online banks and credit unions pay significantly higher yields.
