Chase new account promotions: Bonuses for checking accounts
Customers looking to cash in on sign-up bonuses with a new checking account should consider what Chase Bank has to offer. Current bonus promotions give new personal and business customers the chance to earn $100 to $300 by opening an account and meeting the requirements.
Here are the checking accounts, the associated bonus amounts and what it takes to qualify.
Chase bonus details
Here are details for Chase Bank’s current bonus promotions for checking accounts.
Chase Total Checking®: $300 bonus
- How to earn the bonus: When you open a Chase Total Checking account and make direct deposits totaling $500 or more within 90 days of coupon enrollment, you’ll earn a cash bonus of $300. The coupon is available on the Chase website, and the account can be opened either online or in person.
- When you’ll receive the bonus: The bonus will be deposited into your account within 15 days of meeting the requirements.
- The fine print: Current Chase checking customers are ineligible. You’re not eligible for this offer if your account has been closed within the past 90 days or if your account had a negative balance and was closed in the past three years. You also can only take advantage of a Chase checking account bonus once in a two-year span.
- When the offer expires: July 24, 2024
Chase College Checking℠: $100 bonus
- How to earn the bonus: Promotion is available to college students ages 17-24 years who open a Chase College Checking account and complete 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of coupon enrollment.
- Qualifying transactions include: purchases with a debit card, bills paid online, deposits using Chase QuickDeposit and Automated Clearing House (ACH) check payments or credits.
- When you’ll receive the bonus: Your bonus will be deposited into your account within 15 days after the qualifying transactions have been made.
- The fine print: Existing Chase accounts or customers whose accounts have been closed during the past 90 days or closed in the past three years with a negative balance are ineligible.
- When the offer expires: July 24, 2024
Chase Business Complete Checking℠: $300 bonus
- How to earn the bonus: You’ll earn a $300 bonus when you open a Chase Business Complete Checking account, deposit at least $2,000 within 30 days and maintain that balance for 60 days from your coupon enrollment date.You’ll also need to complete five qualifying transactions within 90 days of the coupon enrollment date. These include debit card purchases, Chase QuickDeposit, Chase QuickAccept deposits, ACH payments, bills paid online or credits and incoming and outgoing wire transfers.
- When you’ll receive the bonus: The bonus will be added to your account within 15 days of completing the required activities.
- The fine print: The Chase Business Complete Checking $300 bonus offer is unavailable to existing customers with business checking accounts, as well as customers whose accounts have been closed within 90 days or closed with a negative balance over the past three years. One bonus is allowed per account, and a bonus can only be earned every two years.
- When the offer expires: July 22, 2024
Chase Secure Banking℠ account: $100 bonus
- How to earn the bonus: Open a Chase Secure Banking account with qualifying activities, and you’ll earn a $100 bonus. Ten qualifying transactions need to be completed within 60 days, and these include online bill payments, purchases using a debit card, Zelle, ACH credits and Chase QuickDeposits.
- When you’ll receive the bonus: Your bonus will be added to your account within 15 days of meeting qualifications.
- The fine print: The Chase Secure Banking account bonus isn’t open to existing checking customers of Chase, or customers whose accounts have been closed during the past 90 days or closed with a negative balance within three years.
- When the offer expires: July 24, 2024
What's the catch?
How to qualify for these offers:
The Chase Total Checking, College Checking and Secure Banking account bonuses are unavailable to existing Chase checking customers, and the Business Complete Checking bonus isn’t available to existing Chase business checking customers. Not-for-profit organizations, campaign accounts and Political Action Committees are also not eligible for this offer.
For each offer, a new account must remain open for at least six months. If closed sooner, Chase will deduct the bonus amount at the time the account is closed.
Customers — including signers — are limited to one business checking bonus every two years.
Are these deals good for you?
Chase’s checking bonuses are some of the best available in the market, especially for those who prize branch banking. Chase’s extensive branch and ATM network is one of the largest in the country and serves 49 states.
The account bonuses are an easy way to earn a bonus to set up a new checking account and complete the terms. Before signing up for any new bank account, read the fine print and ensure you’re able to meet any minimum balance requirements.
