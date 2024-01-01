Hanna Horvath, CFP
- Personal finance
- Financial planning
- Credit cards
- Consumer banking
- Bachelor of Science in Journalism, Syracuse University
- Financial Planning (CFP) Certification
The more you think about money, talk about money and work with your money, the more empowered you’ll be to make smarter financial decisions.— Hanna Horvath, CFP
Hanna Horvath is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and editor with over five years’ experience helping make complex financial topics engaging and easy to understand. She is currently the senior editor of content partnerships at Bankrate.
After graduating college, Hanna discovered how little she knew about personal finance – and how broken the modern financial education system was. From there, she made it her personal mission to help everyone – especially those in marginalized groups – better understand their personal finances and make smarter decisions with their money.
Hanna is also a copywriter for fintech brands across the industry, helping them establish their content messaging and drive audience engagement. In addition to Bankrate, her journalistic work has appeared in Policygenius, Business Insider, Lemonade, NBC News, and Inc Magazine.
Hanna holds a journalism degree from Syracuse University and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not writing about money, she’s writing creative nonfiction, training for a marathon or trying out a new recipe. You can learn more about Hanna and her work at her personal website.
Find Hanna beyond Bankrate
- Hanna offers her perspectives on investing in gold for CBS News
- Hanna shares her insights on what you should stop spending money on for Insider
- Hanna shares her insights on budgeting strategies for Women.com
- Can Medical Bankruptcy Help With Medical Bills? | USA Today
- If You Run a Business in One of These States, You May Have to Provide More Retirement Savings Options | Inc Magazine
- Inflation means you're losing money by keeping it in a CD right now | Business Insider
- I moved my money out of high-yield savings when interest rates dropped — but now, it's time to move it back | Business Insider
- I always recommend the same strategy to recession-proof your retirement | Business Insider
- I think an adjustable-rate mortgage can be the right choice in today's hot housing market | Business Insider
- 5 things to do with your money right now to prepare for a recession | Business Insider
- 3 things to consider before adding bitcoin to your retirement portfolio | Business Insider
- 4 ways to boost your credit score in 30 days. | Business Insider
- Why you shouldn't be putting all your retirement savings in your 401(k) | Business Insider
- The stock market is a roller coaster right now, but there are 4 things you can do to stay resilient | Business Insider
Hanna wants you to know
Changing your mindset around money can completely change the way you approach and handle money. It can drive smarter financial decisions and help you reach your goals. While money definitely doesn't buy happiness, it can mean freedom: The freedom to choose what you want to do and when you want to do it.
Hanna's recommended readings
- 5 ways to achieve lifelong financial wellness
- Building financial independence for women through financial literacy
- 10 ways to boost your financial awareness
