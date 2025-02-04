ACH vs. wire transfers: What’s the difference?

Key takeaways ACH transfers and wire transfers are both types of electronic funds transfers (EFTs).

ACH transfers are typically free but may take a couple of days to process, while wire transfers are faster but can be more expensive.

There are alternatives to ACH and wire transfers, such as peer-to-peer payment apps, which may be more convenient for certain transactions.

Say you want to send a relative money for their birthday, but they live across the country and dropping a check in the mail feels too risky. You may decide to make an electronic, person-to-person transfer instead. Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs), which include Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers and wire transfers, offer a few ways of doing that.

Although ACH and wire transfers both enable electronic payments, they vary somewhat by speed, cost and limitations. These differences make each type of transfer more appropriate for different purposes.

What is an Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)?

EFT is an umbrella term for several types of transactions made electronically, including:

ACH transfers

Wire transfers

Over-the-phone transactions

ATM transactions

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments

Debit card payments

Most EFTs are protected by the Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EFTA), which safeguards consumers against unauthorized electronic transactions. Notably, though, wire transfers aren’t covered by the EFTA.

With wire transfers and ACH transfers, the receiver needs to accept the payment for it to deposit, while other EFTs automatically deposit into the receiver’s bank account.

ACH vs. wire transfers

Both ACH and wire transfers enable money transfers but they differ in cost, speed and safety. ACH transfers are used for everything from directly depositing your paycheck to automatically paying your bills. They’re typically safe as they are protected by the EFTA, and there are ways to reverse erroneous charges. There’s usually no fee to use ACH transfers, but they are slower than wire transfers; it typically takes one to three days for deposits to transfer between accounts.

Wire transfers, on the other hand, are much faster—they often show up the same business day for domestic transfers. You’ll pay for that convenience, as banks and wire transfer companies typically charge about $25-$30 for domestic wires and $45-$50 for international ones.

Be mindful that wire transfers are more risky than ACH transfers. They’re not protected by the EFTA, and you are unlikely to recoup your money once you send it. Moreover, wire transfer scams abound, so never wire money from your checking account or savings account to anyone you don’t know personally.

Automated Clearing House (ACH)

ACH transfers are a type of EFT frequently used to process common electronic payments, including direct deposit, online bill pay, automatic loan payments and tax refunds. They can also be used to send money from person to person, domestically or internationally, though it may take a few days for the money to arrive in the receiver’s account.

What to know about ACH transfers

ACH transfers are processed through the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) and are regulated by the federal government. These types of transfers can be made between any person, business or organization with a bank account.

Cost : Usually free, although some institutions may charge you for expedited processing

: Usually free, although some institutions may charge you for expedited processing Speed : Funds typically send in one or two business days.

: Funds typically send in one or two business days. Protection : Money goes directly from one bank account to another, and it’s protected by the EFTA.

: Money goes directly from one bank account to another, and it’s protected by the EFTA. Limits: A limit of $1,000,000 per transaction is allowed. Some banks may have tighter limits.

How do ACH transfers work?

There are two general categories of ACH transfers: direct deposits and direct payments. Direct deposits may be set up using a direct deposit form from your employer. The financial institution you bank with may also offer a direct deposit form and automatically fill it out with information from your bank account. Once the form is complete, submit it to the employer, and you should receive direct deposit payment by the next payment period.

Direct payments can be made with your bank or credit union for sending money directly to another person or company. The financial institution will ask for your name, routing number, account number and transaction amount to process the payment.

You’ll also need to select whether it’s a debit or credit payment. Credit ACH transfers authorize the financial institution to withdraw money from your account for a payment, typically for bill payments. Debit ACH transfers involve sending your bank account information to the payee, who initiates the payment request.

Wire transfer

Wire transfers are designed for speedy, individual transactions. They can be used to send money domestically or internationally and typically appear in the receiver’s account the same day. But that speed comes with more expensive fees than other types of EFTs.

What to know about wire transfers

Wire transfers can be useful for things like sending a large payment to a relative who lives abroad or making a down payment on a car. The money goes through quickly, but your bank may charge a steep fee.

Cost : Among large U.S. banks, the average fee for domestic outgoing wire transfers is $26, and the average fee for international outgoing transfers is $44, according to Bankrate research. There are also usually incoming fees of around $10 to $20.

: Among large U.S. banks, the average fee for domestic outgoing wire transfers is $26, and the average fee for international outgoing transfers is $44, according to Bankrate research. There are also usually incoming fees of around $10 to $20. Speed : Most domestic wire transfers send within a day, though if you initiate the transfer at the end of a business day or before the weekend, it may take until the next business day to arrive. International wires may take significantly longer.

: Most domestic wire transfers send within a day, though if you initiate the transfer at the end of a business day or before the weekend, it may take until the next business day to arrive. International wires may take significantly longer. Protection : Unlike ACH transfers, wire transfers are not protected by the EFTA in the event that money is lost or stolen.

: Unlike ACH transfers, wire transfers are not protected by the EFTA in the event that money is lost or stolen. Limits: Wire transfer limits vary widely by bank. For example, the maximum limit allowed by Bank of America for outgoing wire transfers is $1,000 for consumers, and Capital One allows you to wire $50,000 to any person, $500,000 to title companies and any amount to your own accounts.

How do wire transfers work?

Wire transfers can be set up online or at a branch. You’ll typically be asked to fill out a form with the following before initiating a wire transfer:

Sender and receiver’s names

Sender and receiver’s phone numbers

Receiver’s address

Receiver’s bank name

Receiver’s bank account information

The payment amount

Once the wire transfer form is completed, the bank processes its instructions and sends them to the recipient via a messaging system, such as Fedwire for domestic transfers and SWIFT for international transfers.

The receiving institution reviews the instructions and credits the payee with the designated amount.

When to use ACH vs. wire transfers

ACH transfers are useful for everyday transactions, such as bill payments, receiving government benefits, retirement account contributions and transfers between friends or family members. They’re best when the transfer date isn’t super urgent, as there typically isn’t a charge to send or receive an ACH transfer, but it may take a few days to process.

For large, one-off transactions (such as the down payment on a real estate transaction), a wire transfer might be the better option. This is also true if the money must be received by a certain date or if the recipient is in a foreign country.

Bottom line

EFT is a broad term that describes a variety of electronic payment methods. Two of those methods are ACH transfers and wire transfers. While ACH transfers are usually free but take a couple of days to process, wire transfers are generally quick but may cost a high fee.