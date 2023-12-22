René Bennett is a writer for Bankrate, equipping readers with the knowledge they need for best saving practices. He reports on personal finance and, as someone coming out of college, understands how difficult it can be to make choices about money, so he endeavors to make navigating those choices as straightforward as possible.

With a background in writing and a bachelor’s degree in English from New York University, René is devoted to balancing clarity of style with accurate and informative content in his reporting. He has written on a number of topics, from savings accounts to roller coasters.