Bethpage Federal Credit Union Review 2023
Overview
Bethpage Federal Credit Union is ideal for Long Island residents who want access to branches, low-cost loans and competitive rates on deposit products.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Overall
Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in New York state, is a full-service banking institution. All of its deposit accounts are insured up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration.
Pros
Bethpage FCU offers a comprehensive slate of deposit and loan products.
There are no restrictions for membership.
Members have access to free financial education resources, including financial counseling.
Cons
The yields tied to deposit accounts are fairly competitive, but other banks pay more interest.
Branch access outside of Long Island is limited.
Bethpage Federal Credit Union banking products
Bethpage Federal Credit Union savings overview
Bethpage has two unique products for younger savers: the Youth Savings Custodial New York Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (NYUTMA) account (ages 17 and younger) and the Young Adult Savings account (ages 18-20). The former is governed by the NYUTMA, so it can only be opened online if the custodian or the minor is a New York state resident. Both youth accounts earn much higher rates than the standard savings account.
Pros
The Regular Savings account requires only a balance of $5.
It also doesn’t charge a monthly service fee.
Bethpage offers two accounts for young savers.
Cons
The yield for the standard savings account is low compared with other options.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bank experience
Bethpage Federal Credit Union shines in a number of areas. Not only does the credit union give members access to more than 30,000 free ATMs, it also offers numerous budgeting tools online and in its app. Bethpage lets you do everything from searching transactions to creating a budget to checking your balance on your Apple Watch.
Customer-service representatives can be reached 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, weekdays, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Accounts can also be accessed virtually anytime online.
About Bethpage Federal Credit Union
Bethpage Federal Credit Union offers a full selection of deposit and lending products to its more than 400,000 members. Membership is open to any U.S. citizen who deposits $5 into a share (savings) account. While its branches are located in New York City and Long Island, members can manage their accounts at shared branches throughout the U.S. or from anywhere online.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
