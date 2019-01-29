Bethpage Federal Credit Union Review 2023

banking Reviews
Overview

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is ideal for Long Island residents who want access to branches, low-cost loans and competitive rates on deposit products.

Overall

Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in New York state, is a full-service banking institution. All of its deposit accounts are insured up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Bethpage FCU offers a comprehensive slate of deposit and loan products.

  • Checkmark

    There are no restrictions for membership.

  • Checkmark

    Members have access to free financial education resources, including financial counseling.

Cons

  • The yields tied to deposit accounts are fairly competitive, but other banks pay more interest.

  • Branch access outside of Long Island is limited.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union banking products

3.0
/5
FEATURES

Invest Rate
0.10% APY
Info
Loan
$5 minimum deposit to open

Bethpage Federal Credit Union savings overview

Bethpage Federal Credit Union's Savings account pays an APY that’s close to the national average, but much lower than the top rates offered by banks. The account requires only a $5 deposit to open and doesn’t charge a monthly service fee.

Bethpage has two unique products for younger savers: the Youth Savings Custodial New York Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (NYUTMA) account (ages 17 and younger) and the Young Adult Savings account (ages 18-20). The former is governed by the NYUTMA, so it can only be opened online if the custodian or the minor is a New York state resident. Both youth accounts earn much higher rates than the standard savings account.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The Regular Savings account requires only a balance of $5.

  • Checkmark

    It also doesn’t charge a monthly service fee.

  • Checkmark

    Bethpage offers two accounts for young savers.

Cons

  • The yield for the standard savings account is low compared with other options.

Bank experience

Bethpage Federal Credit Union shines in a number of areas. Not only does the credit union give members access to more than 30,000 free ATMs, it also offers numerous budgeting tools online and in its app. Bethpage lets you do everything from searching transactions to creating a budget to checking your balance on your Apple Watch.

Customer-service representatives can be reached 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time, weekdays, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Accounts can also be accessed virtually anytime online.

About Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Bethpage Federal Credit Union offers a full selection of deposit and lending products to its more than 400,000 members. Membership is open to any U.S. citizen who deposits $5 into a share (savings) account. While its branches are located in New York City and Long Island, members can manage their accounts at shared branches throughout the U.S. or from anywhere online.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

