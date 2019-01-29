Citibank Bank Review 2024
Overview
Citibank is a good option for savers looking for an institution with global reach and the fullest possible range of deposit and lending products. People who live in areas eligible for Citi’s Accelerate Savings can earn a top-tier APY. But unlike other online banks, you’ll need to have a Citi checking account or keep at least an average monthly balance of $500 in order to avoid the $4.50 maintenance fee.
Highlights
- 24/7 Customer Service
- Digital Leader
- Large Branch Network
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Citibank is among the world’s largest financial institutions, with well over $1 trillion in assets. It offers a comprehensive selection of banking products, including various CDs and multiple checking and savings accounts. Obtaining competitive yields on savings accounts at Citi will depend on where you live and whether you’re eligible for its Accelerate Savings account.
Citi has more than 65,000 fee-free ATMs. The bank also has more than 600 branches.
And Citi earned Bankrate’s best mobile banking app honor in the 2024 Bankrate awards.
Pros
-
Those in eligible markets for the Citi Accelerate Savings are able to earn a competitive yield on their savings accounts.
-
As one of the largest banks, Citibank offers unique advantages that come with scale, including global coverage in terms of branches and ATMs.
-
Citi’s mobile banking app is very well-regarded.
-
Citi tends to have bank account bonus offers available for new customers who open a new account.
Cons
-
The yields offered on deposit products are generally on the low side in certain markets.
-
Citi’s banking service packages charge monthly fees if accounts fall below minimum balance thresholds.
-
The Citi Accelerate Savings account is not available in a number of states.
-
The Citi Accelerate Savings account requires you to have a checking account in the Access Account Package or have at least a $500 monthly average balance to avoid the $4.50 monthly service fee. Generally, online banks don’t have requirements like this.
Citibank banking products
FEATURES
Citibank savings overview
There is no minimum opening deposit. However, you must maintain an average monthly balance of $500 to waive the $4.50 monthly service fee.
Having both checking and savings accounts at Citi can help you avoid monthly service fees.
The Citi Savings Account isn’t known for having a competitive yield. But the Citi Accelerate, if it’s available in your area, is known for offering a yield comparable to some online banks.
During our review, there was a promotional interest rate offer for existing or new Citi Savings account customers who deposit at least $25,000. Even with a competitive rate for six months, the APY was well below Bankrate’s national savings average.
Pros
-
The Citi Accelerate Savings account offers a competitive APY.
-
There’s no minimum deposit required to open a Citi Accelerate Savings account.
Cons
-
The competitive APY is available only in select markets; otherwise, customers earn a very small yield.
-
You need to keep an average monthly balance of at least $500 to waive the $4.50 monthly service fee. Many online savings accounts don’t have these requirements.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|Depends on the account
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
Customer experience
Customer support
Physical presence. There are more than 670 Citibank branches in the U.S. and it supports customers in more than 160 countries. Account holders have access to more than 65,000 fee-free ATMs in the U.S. and thousands more overseas.
Mixed Customer Satisfaction. Citibank received mixed customer satisfaction scores in J.D. Power’s 2023 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. For example, while Citi ranked above the region average in California and Florida, it ranked below average in Illinois and the New York Tri-State area.
by Goldman Sachs ranked second in J.D. Power’s 2023 Direct Banking Satisfaction Study among online-only banks offering savings products.
Digital experience
Highly rated mobile app. Citibank’s mobile app has a high rating on both the Apple App and Google Play stores. Collectively, more than four million users have reviewed the app. The app can be used to pay friends with Zelle, lock or unlock a card when it’s lost or stolen, set travel notices and even open a new account. Moreover, the app features educational financial tools for spending, budgeting and investing.
App drawbacks. There are occasional delays for transactions to post online, sometimes until the following business day, according to a Bankrate staff member with a Citibank account. Moreover, the transaction descriptions are minimal, making it difficult to connect them to your purchases. The interface is also updated frequently, which can be a good thing, but requires you to do some digging when things are moved around.
Bankrate staff insights
"I have found customer service — both over the phone and in-person at a branch — to be very kind and helpful, and I have never had a problem accomplishing whatever I needed to do," said a Bankrate staff member who uses Citibank personally. "But the chat features on the app makes it unclear whether you’re speaking with a bot or an actual representative. Responses here are significantly delayed and communication is not fluid."
About Citibank
Citibank’s roots stretch back to the City Bank of New York, which was established in 1812. By the late 19th century, it had grown into National City Bank, the largest financial institution in the United States at that time. The bank changed its name to Citibank in 1976 and moved to its current headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2011.
Citibank is the retail banking subsidiary of the multinational financial services company Citigroup.
How does Citibank compare to other banks?
Citibank vs. Chase
Citibank and Chase are among the top three largest banks in the United States, with both banks surpassing $1 trillion in assets.
Although both banks are also similar when it comes to fees, Citibank generally offers better yields on its deposit products, notably many of its CDs and its Accelerate Savings Account. Moreover, Citibank completely eliminated their overdraft fees, but Chase is still charging more than $30 per overdrawn transaction.
All that noted, Chase offers a larger branch network that’s available in just about every state. Chase also offers auto financing in addition to mortgages; Citibank only offers the latter.
Citibank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
