Citibank offers certificates of deposit across a wide variety of terms not found at many banks. Customers have ample flexibility when choosing term lengths, spanning three months to five years.
Though big banks’ CDs often have lackluster rates, Citi offers several CDs that are worth considering.
Citibank offers several CDs that are worth considering.
Citibank CD rates
There are many different term lengths for Citibank CDs with varying rates. Interest earned on CDs with a term length of one year or less is paid either monthly or at the end of the term. For CDs with a term length greater than one year, interest is paid monthly.
In addition to standard fixed-rate CDs, Citibank also offers two other CD types: a Step Up CD and a No Penalty CD.
Here’s a closer look at Citibank’s CD products.
Fixed-rate CDs
|Term
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|3 months
|0.05%
|$500
|4 months
|0.05%
|$500
|5 months
|0.05%
|$500
|6 months
|0.05%
|$500
|7 months*
|5.25%
|$500
|8 months
|0.05%
|$500
|9 months*
|4.00%
|$500
|10 months
|0.05%
|$500
|11 months
|0.05%
|$500
|12 months*
|3.00%
|$500
|12 months*
|4.00%
|$100,000
|13 months
|0.10%
|$500
|14 months
|0.10%
|$500
|15 months
|4.00%
|$500
|18 months
|2.00%
|$500
|24 months
|2.50%
|$500
|30 months
|0.10%
|$500
|36 months
|2.00%
|$500
|48 months
|2.00%
|$500
|60 months
|2.00%
|$500
*Currently a featured rate. For the 12-month CD, balances under $100,000 earn 2.75 percent APY and balances $100,000 and more earn 3.75 percent APY.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 29, 2024, and may vary by region and deposit amount for some products.
Step Up CD
The Step Up CD is a 30-month term CD that accrues interest at varying rates depending on what period the CD is in. The rates for each period are:
- 0.05 percent for the first one to 10 months.
- 0.1 percent for 11 to 20 months.
- 0.15 percent for 21 to 30 months.
The composite APY for the Step Up CD’s total term length is 0.1 percent as of Feb. 29, 2024, and may vary by region.
No Penalty CD
The No Penalty CD is a one-year term CD option that allows you to withdraw the full balance before the end of the term. Withdrawals from the No Penalty CD must be made no earlier than seven days after the $500 minimum deposit is made into the account, and partial withdrawals are not permitted.
For all balances, the 12-month no-penalty CD earns 0.05 percent APY as of Feb. 29, 2024, and may vary by region.
How Citibank CD rates compare to top-yielding banks
Citibank’s strength when it comes to CDs is the variety of terms it offers, which makes it easy to start a CD ladder. Otherwise, the rates the bank offers are average, though some terms offer very competitive yields. If you’re interested in exploring options beyond branch banking, you can find higher APYs at online banks and credit unions. You can find higher APYs at online banks and credit unions, if you’re interested in exploring options beyond branch banking.
Other savings options at Citibank
Citibank also offers an online-only savings account that pays a rate that’s higher than most of its CDs, but it’s unavailable in select markets. Additionally, the bank’s savings accounts come with a variety of package options.