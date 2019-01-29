EverBank Review 2024
Overview
EverBank is good for customers who want a full-service online bank with competitive deposit yields. It offers checking, savings and money market accounts as well as certificates of deposit.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
- High APY
- Low Fees
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
EverBank is an online institution offering deposit accounts with competitive rates and low minimum balances, and customers have access to almost 100,000 fee-free ATMs. While the bank maintains branches, only a limited number are available, mainly in Florida.
EverBank earned the Best Savings Account honor in the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
Pros
EverBank offers competitive yields on CDs.
The bank provides access to thousands of surcharge-free ATMs.
It offers a variety of services and products.
Cons
The bank has a limited network of full-service branches.
EverBank doesn’t offer a no-penalty CD.
EverBank banking products
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY as of 1/17/2024
EverBank savings overview
During Bankrate’s review, all balances were earning the same competitive yield.
Pros
All balances earn a very high APY.
There’s no monthly account fee.
You can deposit checks via a mobile device with this account.
EverBank doesn’t have a minimum opening balance requirement for its Performance Savings account.
Cons
Some savings accounts offer slightly higher yields.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bank fees
Fee
|Charged?
Overdraft fee
None
Non-sufficient funds fee
None
Monthly maintenance fee
None
Out-of-network ATM fee
$0
Excessive transaction fee
None
About EverBank
TIAA Bank now operates as EverBank as of Aug. 1, 2023.
It is an online bank available to customers in all 50 states.
Conveniences EverBank offers include a user-friendly mobile app, access to nearly 100,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide, low minimum balance requirements and peer-to-peer payment capability through Zelle.
Bank experience
EverBank serves customers in all 50 states. Its mobile app is highly rated by both iOS and Android users.
EverBank provides access to thousands of surcharge-free ATMs. The bank also automatically reimburses customers up to $15 a month for any fees that ATMs in the U.S. charge for access. For accounts with balances of $5,000 or more, the bank reimburses an unlimited amount of ATM fees.
Customers can send and receive funds using Zelle through EverBank online banking or the EverBank mobile app.
Customer service is available by phone weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
How does EverBank compare to other banks?
EverBank vs. Ally Bank
You’ll get a similar experience at both EverBank and Ally banks.
EverBank and Ally banks offer just about every consumer deposit product you could think of, with high yields to boot. With both banks, you’ll get a mostly online-only experience, but the large ATM networks hosted by both Ally and EverBank — and often no fees for using out-of-network ATMs — bring you physical access to your cash across the country.
That noted, EverBank offers a couple more standard CDs when compared to Ally, and those yields tend to be higher, too. Likewise, you’ll earn higher yields when you park your money in EverBank’s savings and money market accounts.
EverBank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
