Best homeowners insurance in Florida for January 2024

According to Bankrate's extensive analysis, Chubb and State Farm are among the best Florida home insurance companies in 2024.
Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 09, 2024

What to know about insuring your Florida home

As a homeowner, understanding how to mitigate risk by finding the appropriate levels and types of homeowners insurance coverage will help add security to your financial future. Bankrate shows you how to find coverage for your home, lower your premium and reviews the unique risks facing Florida homeowners.
Best Florida home insurance companies

View Bankrates top picks of Florida home insurance companies across multiple categories.

Cheapest Florida home insurance companies

Bankrate’s picks of the more affordable Florida home insurance providers.

Florida home insurance cost

Compare your home insurance cost to rates in Florida's most and least expensive cities.

Insuring your Florida home

Learn what risk factors to be aware of and what coverage types are available for your Florida home.

On This Page
Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Quick Facts
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Compare the best home insurance companies in Florida for 2024

Finding the best homeowners insurance can be a challenge, especially in Florida’s turbulent property insurance market. Bankrate can help. Our insurance editorial team (which includes industry professionals and licensed insurance agents) uses our decades of combined experience along with our proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services, customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best to reveal the best home insurance companies in Florida for 2024.

Because Florida homes face unique risks, coverage from these carriers may be limited based on an insurance company's eligibility criteria, which can include restrictions in certain ZIP codes, homes of a certain age and homes lacking specific safety features, like wind mitigation measures. Bankrate’s editorial team confirmed these five Florida homeowners insurance companies are actively writing new policies, but the situation in the Florida home insurance market is rapidly changing

Insurance company J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
Chubb
809
/1,000
$141
$1,689
 Get a quote
State Farm
829
/1,000
$169
$2,030
 Read review
Kin
Not rated
N/A
N/A
 Get a quote
Tower Hill
Not rated
$121
$1,452
 Get a quote
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Top 4 home insurance companies in Florida

Best for high value coverage

4.3
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$141/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,689/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Best for local agents

4.2
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$169/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$2,030/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

Best for innovative technologies

3.2
Kin Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

Not available

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

Not available

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Tower Hill

Best for endorsements

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: B+

Average annual premium

$ 1,452 for $250k dwelling coverage
Get a personalized quote
Why we picked Tower Hill: Tower Hill and, more specifically, Tower Hill Insurance Exchange — its Florida-specific reciprocal — is Bankrate's choice for best endorsements due to the extensive options like landscaping coverage and trampoline liability. Coverage option availability may differ through Tower Hill Exchange, so it’s worth contacting an agent to learn how you could build out your policy.

Company details: Although Tower Hill now offers coverage in 17 states, the carrier was founded in Gainesville, Florida and is intimately familiar with the difficulties of the Florida homeowners insurance environment. However, the challenged Florida market (especially post-Hurricane Ian), has led Tower Hill to pull its personal lines from Florida and instead create the “Tower Hill Exchange,” a reciprocal insurance program. While Demotech rated Tower Hill Exchange with a financial strength rating of A (Exceptional) in late 2022, AM Best downgraded Tower Hill Prime's Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) in April 2022.

Additional Florida home insurance companies to consider

Florida Peninsula

Florida Peninsula

Who this may be best for:

Homeowners who want to support a local company

Florida Peninsula only sells home coverage in the Sunshine State, so it might be a good choice if you want to keep your coverage local. You might choose to keep your coverage relatively basic if budget is your primary concern, or you could choose from an array of endorsements to build a more robust policy. J.D. Power and AM Best do not rate Florida Peninsula because of its smaller market share, but the company, which is based in Boca Raton, carries an A (Exceptional) financial stability rating from Demotech.

Citizens

Citizens

Who this may be best for:

Homeowners who can’t find coverage elsewhere

Citizens review

Citizens is Florida’s “Fair Access to Insurance Requirements” (FAIR) plan carrier, which means it’s a state-backed insurance company of last resort. To qualify for coverage with Citizens, you must either show that you haven’t been able to get coverage in the private home insurance market or that the quotes you receive are more than 20 percent higher than a comparable quote from Citizens. All new Citizens policyholders will also be required to carry a flood insurance policy, although the rollout may take place at different times for existing policyholders. Although Citizens may be the only option in some cases and policies are not necessarily apples-to-apples with private insurers, the coverage available is still better than being left completely on the hook for coverage out of pocket. The carrier does offer a few useful endorsements, including sinkhole coverage and replacement cost on personal property.

Citizens has a $700,000 dwelling limit in most counties except Miami-Dade and Monroe, where the dwelling limit is $1 million. In March of 2023, Citizens' Board of Governors approved increasing premiums for all personal line policies. Homeowners will see an average increase of 13.9 percent, while condo, landlord, renter and mobile home policies will increase by an average of 14.6 percent. The ultimate goal of higher premiums is to receive enough in premiums to pay out claims without forcing assessments on both Citizen and non-citizen policyholders.

There is also hope that Citizen's higher premiums will encourage private insurers to offer competitive prices slightly below what Citizens offers. This will move more of the burden of high-risk policies back into the public sector.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Florida 

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team follows the turbulence in the Florida home insurance market closely, and we know how difficult finding coverage can be. We want to make shopping for homeowners insurance in Florida as easy as possible by providing up-to-date and reliable information. In our quest to find the best Florida homeowners insurance companies, we started by analyzing average rates from Quadrant Information Services for the largest companies in Florida by market share. 
 
Price isn’t everything, though, especially in a state like Florida that is facing an insurance crisis. We also analyzed coverage offerings and discounts that may be appealing to homeowners in the Sunshine State, third-party ratings and scores, digital tools, availability and corporate sustainability programs. We combined these metrics into a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. Our Bankrate Score model may help you quickly see how the various companies stack up.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Finding cheaper home insurance in the unpredictable Florida market

Finding home insurance in Florida is challenging, and finding a policy you can afford is even more so. Learning how to save money on your policy by getting multiple quotes and utilizing discounts without losing vital coverage is key. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Florida

Securing cheap homeowners insurance in Florida may not be an option for many homeowners. However, knowing which of the best home insurance companies in Florida offer cheaper insurance policies than competitors can start you in the right direction. Below are some of the insurance companies with the lowest average premiums in Florida. Remember that some providers cover wind loss from hurricanes, while some insurers exclude this coverage. These exclusions can vary between ZIP code and policy type, and significantly impact insurance rates.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Security First
$24
$284
- $1,600
 Get a quote
ASI Progressive
$115
$1,376
- $508
 Get a quote
Tower Hill
$121
$1,452
- $432
 Get a quote
Chubb
$141
$1,689
- $195
 Get a quote
Allstate
$161
$1,938
+ $54
 Get a quote
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

How to get cheap Florida home insurance

Florida has a complex home insurance market. Finding any coverage can be challenging, let alone a cheap home insurance policy with the best coverage options. Above all, securing coverage should take priority, and it’s important to set realistic expectations around the cost of Florida home insurance before you start shopping for coverage. With insurance companies still feeling the financial impact of excessive litigation, Hurricane Ian and inflation’s significant influence on the cost of construction materials and labor, the average price of home insurance in Florida will likely continue to increase. However, there are some strategies you can use to secure home insurance coverage and potentially save money in the Sunshine State:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals

Once a policy is secured, there are even more strategies to help lower your insurance premium or offset increases at renewal time:

  • Maintain your roof. Newer roofs generally qualify the home for lower rates or possible discounts since it's less likely that they'll incur severe damage than older roofs. A well-maintained roof also helps protect your home from experiencing more damage than it could, saving both you and your insurance company money.
  • Maintain your credit. Credit can be a rating factor for home insurance. While there isn't a quick fix to restore poor credit, maintaining a good credit score and working to improve credit over time can help. Once your credit has moved into a better credit category, let your insurance company know as it may be able to update your policy to a better rate at renewal.
  • Limit your claims. Insurance aims to provide financial support when a loss is more significant than your budget can reasonably handle. However, the more claims you make, the more expensive your policy can get. Additionally, multiple claims could lead to a policy nonrenewal. Insurance professionals recommend only submitting claims when you can not afford to pay for the repairs yourself.
  • Install wind and flood mitigation updates. If a wind mitigation inspection shows your home has eligible wind-mitigation features, you could qualify for significant wind mitigation discounts from your insurer, which are required by Florida regulations. Popular updates include installing storm or hurricane shutters or retrofitting your existing roof to be more wind resistant. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends that homeowners in flood-prone zones elevate their homes above flood levels — though this choice is cost prohibitive for many homeowners. Generally, a wind mitigation inspection costs around $200. The inspector will determine if you have roof fasteners (such as clips, wraps or straps) installed, whether your windows are impact-resistant, how many nails each of your roof shingles have and how far apart they are, among other things. Once the inspection is complete, you will receive a report for your insurer to review for possible discounts. 

Best home insurance discounts in Florida

Discounts can be a great way to lower your home insurance premium and might help you find the best cheap Florida home insurance for your needs. Here are some common discounts that Florida homeowners may want to take advantage of:

Discounts and qualifications vary by insurance company, so be sure to talk to your carrier about your specific situation.

Understanding home insurance costs in Florida

Home insurance rates have shot up in Florida in recent years due to frequent natural disasters and litigation expenses that insurers tend to pass on to consumers. But residents of Florida still have reasonable options when it comes to getting homeowners insurance. Back to top Caret Up

How much does home insurance cost in Florida?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Florida is $1,884 per year for a $250,000 dwelling coverage policy. This is about 12 percent more than the national average premium of $1,687 per year for the same amount of coverage. Keep in mind that your premium will depend on your specific rating profile, which includes factors like your home’s location and features, your claims history, the insurance company you choose, and the specific coverage types and limits you select.

Florida homeowners insurance rates by city

In every state, home insurance rates will vary by city. This is especially true in Florida, because some areas of the state are at a much higher risk for hurricane damage than others.
  • Horseshoe Beach: $1,208 per year — 36 percent below state average
  • Suwannee: $1,209 per year — 36 percent below state average
  • Cedar Key: $1,211 per year — 36 percent below state average
  • Steinhatchee: $1,219 per year — 35 percent below state average
  • Inglis: $1,224 per year — 35 percent below state average
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
  • Hallandale: $2,105 per year — 12 percent above state average
  • Dania: $2,081 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Fort Lauderdale: $2,075 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Hollywood: $2,069 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Deerfield Beach: $2,058 per year — 9 percent above state average
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Explore Florida average annual home insurance premium costs

The amount of coverage you purchase is one of the biggest factors that impacts your home insurance premium. More coverage generally costs more money, but also provides more financial protection. Below are the average Florida homeowners insurance rates by coverage level.

Keep in mind, though, that dwelling coverage isn’t the only coverage type on a home insurance policy. Your dwelling coverage covers the structure of your house, while your liability coverage, for example, protects your finances from the fallout of injuries and damage to the property of others that you are found at fault for. Increasing or decreasing either coverage type — or any of the other types of home insurance coverage on your policy — will affect your premium.

Coverage level Florida's average annual premium
$150K dwelling $1,146
$250K dwelling $1,687
$350K dwelling $1,689
$450K dwelling $1,965
$750K dwelling $2,801
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
With expensive average home insurance rates in Florida — and a turbulent insurance market that may push rates higher — you may be wondering how to control your premium. Increasing your deductible will generally lower your rates, since it means that you’re willing to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim. Be mindful of your deductible level in relation to your overall financial health. Increasing your deductible for a cheaper premium could backfire if you don’t have the money to comfortably pay your share of a loss out of pocket. The table below shows the average rate for several common deductible levels.
Deductible Florida's average annual premium
$1,000 $1,884
$1,500 $1,976
$2,000 $1,760
$5,000 $1,692

Most policies in Florida have two deductibles, a flat deductible, as you see in the table above and a separate hurricane deductible. Hurricane deductibles, also known as windstorm or named storm deductibles, are typically percentages of the dwelling coverage. The most common options are 1, 2, 5 or 10 percent of coverage A. For example, on a home insured for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, the windstorm deductible could be $2,500, $5,000, $12,500 or $25,000. Percentage deductibles allow insurance providers to offer lower premiums — or possibly offset their financial risk to continue selling insurance in the state — by decreasing the filing of nuisance claims and shifting more of the burden of risk back to policyholders.

Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
Insuring your Florida home

The increasing natural hazards and insurers withdrawing from the home insurance market are putting an unprecedented strain on the remaining insurance companies, causing premiums to soar. Exploring how various coverage options cover damage caused by severe weather can help you better protect your home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Florida?

Understanding what your Florida home insurance covers is important when building a policy that meets your needs. Many parts of Florida are prime targets for tropical storms, and the state has historically endured more hurricane landfalls than any other state in the country. Due to the high possibility of hurricanes and flooding, Florida homeowners may want to consider the potential damage resulting from these perils when choosing their insurance coverage. Here are some of the most common types of damage that may cause Floridians to file home insurance claims:

  • Floods and water damage: Heavy rains and storm surges can cause extensive flooding and water damage, even to inland locations. However, flood damage is not covered in a standard homeowners insurance policy, so you will likely need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy.
  • Wind: In Florida, wind-related damage can be incredibly costly. Home insurance typically includes windstorm coverage, and in Florida, carriers are required to cover wind damage from hurricanes and tropical storms except for when legal exclusions apply. However, a separate hurricane deductible is required for named storms and will typically be 1 to 5 percent of your dwelling coverage amount. Some homeowners may need to secure a separate Florida windstorm policy.
  • Fire: Hurricanes and extreme weather can cause damage to your home’s electrical system, which might start a fire. The good news is standard home insurance policies cover accidental fire damage, but you will likely want to ensure you have enough coverage to pay for your home and belongings in the event of a total loss.

Most common disasters in Florida

Disasters with the most substantial impact on Florida residents are floods, tropical cyclones, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires. When forecasts indicate that an impending storm may result in catastrophic loss, the governor of the affected state or territory can submit a request to the president for an emergency declaration. Once approved, this frees up federal funds for emergency services, hopefully reducing the human impact of the disaster. The governor can also request a major disaster declaration for natural events exceeding the state's capacity to aid its residents

Climate scientists consider 1988 as the watershed year for climate change due to its record-breaking temperatures, droughts and wildfires, which finally prompted the creation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The following chart uses FEMA's historical disaster declaration data from the past 35 years to show which months in Florida have the most disasters.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, with August, September and October having the highest number of declared disasters associated with hurricanes and flooding. Historically, May and September have the highest number of disasters.

Disasters by month in Florida

Hurricane season 2023

Hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center first reported “near normal” hurricane activity for the 2023 Atlantic season but recently changed its stance and upgraded its prediction to “above normal.” This puts estimates between two to five major hurricanes for this year. Bankrate's insurance editorial team is closely following hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Here are some key facts from the 2023 hurricane season so far: 
  • Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida as an intense Category 3 hurricane. The city of Perry, Florida, was hit the hardest as Idalia pushed through Florida and Georgia, but Idalia was downgraded to a strong tropical storm as it blew through the Carolinas.
  • There were three Idalia-related deaths reported, a much lower number than anticipated since the storm made landfall in a rural part of Florida, and many residents took precautionary measures. Estimates put damage from Hurricane Idalia around $20 billion
  • Homeowners insurance typically covers some forms of hurricane damage but does not cover flood damage. Homes in high-risk areas may need windstorm insurance and flood insurance to avoid potential gaps in coverage. When a hurricane approaches, most insurance companies put a moratorium on increasing coverage or lowering deductibles until the storm passes. 
Bankrate's hurricane resources aim to help you understand how your home insurance coverage may financially protect you from storm damage. These guides also provide tips to prepare your home for a storm and resources on how to file a claim for hurricane-related damage.

Wildfire risk in Florida

Wildfires are becoming more common in Florida. Most of Central and South Florida rates between very high and relatively moderate on FEMA's National Risk Index for wildfires. According to Triple-I, over 814,000 homes were considered at risk for extreme wildfires in 2022.

Although the 2022-2023 winter provided much-needed drought relief throughout parts of Florida, the western Florida peninsula is still experiencing extreme drought. The National Interagency Fire Center forecasts that the incoming El Nino weather pattern could turn into a Super El Nino, again increasing drought along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida.

Common Florida home insurance problems

The cost of Florida home insurance has never been higher, but homeowners have been dealing with a turbulent home insurance market since 2019. There are several reasons why homeowners insurance in Florida is problematic for both homeowners and insurance companies. The biggest reason is the same reason why so many Americans flock to Florida for vacation every year — location. 

Florida has 1,350 beautiful miles of coastline with flat topography and limestone bedrock. That, combined with the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, means that about 77 percent of Floridians live on land inherently vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding. Location aside, here are some other common Florida homeowner problems:

Reasons Florida home insurance companies deny coverage

There are many reasons why a home insurance company may deny coverage for a Florida home. These may relate to a home's characteristics or your characteristics as the homeowner. Some potential reasons for home coverage denial include: 

  • Age of structure: Older homes with outdated electrical and plumbing systems are at higher risk for fire and water losses. Some Florida insurers are restricting home policy sales to dwellings less than 40 years old. 
  • Age of roof: Until recently, Florida insurance companies could deny policies if the roof of a home was over 15 years old. Due to new laws enacted last year, homeowners can get an inspection proving their roof has at least five more years of useful life to potentially increase their chance of coverage approval. 
  • Location: Category one and two hurricanes bring wind speeds between 74 and 110 mph, while major hurricanes can go up to 157 mph or more. Homes located in high-wind areas are more likely to have expensive and repeated wind claims. Location-related denial factors may also include theft and vandalism rates. 
  • Claim history of the home: Even if you were not the homeowner at the time of the loss, a home with a claim history outside of the insurer's underwriting guidelines could be denied coverage.
  • Claim history of the homeowners: A homeowner who has filed multiple claims over the course of a few years may be viewed as ‘too risky’ and denied coverage.

What to do if

Securing an affordable home insurance policy may be challenging in many parts of Florida. The last thing you want to see in the mail is a cancellation letter or nonrenewal notice. Homeowner policy cancellations usually happen mid-term and must be for a specific reason, such as inaccuracies on your policy application or premium nonpayment. Nonrenewals occur before your policy renews and can happen for a multitude of reasons. In both situations, the insurer is required to give the homeowner sufficient notice before the coverage is ended with valid reasoning as to why the decision was made.

If you have received a nonrenewal or cancellation notice in regard to repairs or updates needed on your home, the best course of action may be to contact your provider right away. There is a chance the company could rescind the nonrenewal if you can provide the necessary documentation. For example, if the notice was due to your home’s maintenance, you may be able to continue coverage if you prove that the necessary repairs have been completed or have a contract showing that repairs will be started soon. 
 
If you are unable to work with your existing carrier to continue coverage, it may be time to shop for a new policy. It can take a while to secure the best home insurance policy for your needs, and with so few carriers available in the state, you may struggle to find one on your own. If this happens, you may want to connect with a local agent for assistance. You may also need to apply for a policy with Citizens, Florida’s FAIR plan for high-risk properties.

If you are struggling to find Florida homeowners insurance, it may be beneficial to work with a local agent familiar with the specific risks and challenges that Florida insurance poses. The right licensed insurance professional may be able to provide you with information on these key topics:

  • If your home is eligible for a traditional home policy
  • What endorsements may benefit your unique coverage needs
  • If you are in a flood zone and how to secure a flood policy
  • How to find nonstandard carriers if a traditional policy is not an option
It may be unnerving to contemplate, but as too many Floridians know, insurance companies can become insolvent or, in other words, go out of business. When this happens in Florida, the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) steps in to process outstanding claims of failed insurers. Afterward, policyholders would need to find a new carrier. Here are the steps you may need to take if your insurance company goes insolvent:
 
  • Avoid a coverage lapse. In the event your insurer goes insolvent, pay close attention to your policy’s end date so you can establish new coverage ahead of its expiration. In most situations, FIGA will pay out homeowner claims up to $300,000 after stepping in for a failed insurer. Condo policies and other dwelling types are subject to different levels of coverage.
  • Find a new insurance company. When a carrier goes insolvent, you will need to look for a new Florida homeowners insurance company that meets your needs, and you may need to reevaluate your coverage levels. It’s helpful to note that Citizens now covers dwelling coverage up to $700,000.
  • Do your research. Along with price and coverage options, an insurance company's financial stability may be an important consideration when looking for Florida homeowners coverage. You could check insurance ratings with companies like Moody's, Fitch and A.M. Best for more information. For your awareness, Insurtech Slide assumed about 180,000 policies of two failed insurers (St. Johns and UPC), and most other policyholders of failed insurers landed with Citizens. Citizens now averages 30,000 new customers a month and has grown to nearly 1.3 million policyholders, giving it the largest market share in the state.

How to file a homeowners insurance claim with the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association

Policyholders can file a homeowners insurance claim with FIGA's independent claims service via mail, email, fax or phone. If you already filed a claim before your past insurer went insolvent, you do not need to refile with FIGA; FIGA will contact you with details about how your outstanding claim is being processed. Your policy number and claim number are required to access your information. FIGA covers all outstanding claims filed before the company was ordered into liquidation. Policyholders must resolve claims with FIGA within one year after the claim filing deadline. If you are not satisfied with the result of your claim, you can file suit against FIGA before the deadline.

Recent news: Florida home insurance market remains volatile

Many insurance carriers have voluntarily left Florida, gone insolvent or tightened their underwriting restrictions, making it difficult for many homeowners to find coverage. Some carriers that left the state in 2022 are Bankers Insurance, Centauri Insurance and Lexington Insurance. Most recently in July, 2023, AAA also announced it would nonrenew bundled auto, home and umbrella policies in the state, although it is still writing business for home policies in lower-risk areas.

Fraudulent assignment of benefits claims and litigation abuse are to blame for most of the chaos in the Florida home insurance space, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

Florida’s home insurance market remains in flux even after insurance reform bills were signed into law in 2022 and 2023.

Stabilizing an insurance market takes time and it may be years before homeowners see relief from high-priced homeowners insurance policies and have more carrier options to choose from. Insurance companies find it difficult, if not impossible, to remain solvent in a state where the risk of widespread damage is high and the risk of crippling litigation is higher. Many in the insurance industry are hopeful that these new laws will reverse the Florida homeowners insurance crisis.

However, over the past year and a half, 15 insurers have stopped writing new homeowners insurance policies in Florida and seven have gone insolvent, according to Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Triple-I, in a recent Washington Post article.

The companies that remain active in Florida will likely have to increase rates to maintain sufficient claims reserves to handle widespread hurricane claims.

Bankrate continues to monitor the evolving situation in the Florida homeowners insurance market to help our readers navigate this challenge. Here's what you need to know:

Florida homeowners insurance developments

  • December 2023:

    Florida’s Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky approved six new home insurance companies to help Citizens Property Insurance depopulate its book of business effective Dec. 15, 2023. Slide Insurance, TypTap Insurance, SafePoint Insurance, Florida Peninsula Insurance, American Traditions Insurance Company and Edison Insurance will make offers to Citizens policyholders, which could relieve the “insurer of last resort” of 153,000 policies.

  • June 2023:

    The Farmers Group and AIG change their insurance offerings in Florida due to an increasing number of risky natural hazards and inflated rebuilding costs. Farmers is not accepting new business and nonrenewing existing Farmers-branded auto, home and umbrella policies. This action impacts about 100,000 policy holders. AIG is no longer offering home insurance on the coastline.

  • April 10, 2023:

    Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky approves the 1 percent emergency assessment request from the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association. The fee is the result of more than 20,000 unpaid Hurricane Ian claims from defunct UPC Insurance, and would help pay off the $750 million in revenue bonds the Guaranty Association required to honor remaining claims. It will take effect Oct. 1, 2023, and run until the bonds are paid. Policyholders can expect this fee to appear on any policies renewed or issued after Oct. 1, 2023.

  • March 24, 2023:

    Gov. Ron DeSantis signs House Bill 837, a broad tort reform that eliminates one-way attorney fees and fee multipliers for all lines of insurance sold in Florida. It also addresses bad faith lawsuit provisions. In advance of this bill becoming law, more than 280,000 lawsuits were filed against Florida insurers in March. The Triple-I said this extreme level of litigation abuse will delay market stabilization and continue the trend of large annual premium increases.

  • Feb. 6, 2023:

    United Property & Casualty (UPC) is the seventh insurance company placed in receivership due to insolvency after Hurricane Ian. The devastating effects of Hurricane Ian are likely to complicate the issues in the Florida home insurance market. It’s possible that more companies will go insolvent or leave the state due to the influx of claims.

  • Dec. 16, 2022:

    Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a Special Session primarily focused on property law. Senate Bill 2A is signed into law, drastically altering the homeowners insurance claim process, regulation of insurance companies and reinsurers, flood insurance requirements and more.

  • July 27, 2022:

    The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation creates a reinsurance program through Citizens as a temporary solution to the downgrade issue. However, obtaining reinsurance capacity may be a significant problem for many Florida residential insurers as they prepare for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute