Recent news: Florida home insurance market remains volatile
Many insurance carriers have voluntarily left Florida, gone insolvent or tightened their underwriting restrictions, making it difficult for many homeowners to find coverage. Some carriers that left the state in 2022 are Bankers Insurance, Centauri Insurance and Lexington Insurance. Most recently in July, 2023, AAA also announced it would nonrenew bundled auto, home and umbrella policies in the state, although it is still writing business for home policies in lower-risk areas.
Fraudulent assignment of benefits claims and litigation abuse are to blame for most of the chaos in the Florida home insurance space, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).
Florida’s home insurance market remains in flux even after insurance reform bills were signed into law in 2022 and 2023.
Stabilizing an insurance market takes time and it may be years before homeowners see relief from high-priced homeowners insurance policies and have more carrier options to choose from. Insurance companies find it difficult, if not impossible, to remain solvent in a state where the risk of widespread damage is high and the risk of crippling litigation is higher. Many in the insurance industry are hopeful that these new laws will reverse the Florida homeowners insurance crisis.
However, over the past year and a half, 15 insurers have stopped writing new homeowners insurance policies in Florida and seven have gone insolvent, according to Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Triple-I, in a recent Washington Post article.
The companies that remain active in Florida will likely have to increase rates to maintain sufficient claims reserves to handle widespread hurricane claims.
