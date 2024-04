Best cheap homeowners insurance in Fort Lauderdale

To give you a more comprehensive overview of the qualities of a homeowners insurance provider , Bankrate assigned a score to each provider reviewed. This score is based on a five-point scale and is assigned after analyzing third-party ratings, coverage options and other essential factors. When comparing multiple providers, the Bankrate Score can help you quickly assess which ones may be a better fit for your needs.

Nationwide, ASI Progressive and Southern Farm Bureau had the cheapest rates in Fort Lauderdale, according to rate information provided by Quadrant Information Services. When buying homeowners insurance though, you may want to consider other factors in addition to choosing the one with the cheapest rates . For instance, our study also considered scores from the 2022 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study .

Nationwide

Nationwide not only offers some of the cheapest rates in Fort Lauderdale on our list of providers, but homeowners may appreciate the numerous coverage options and discounts available. Basic coverages such as dwelling, liability, other structures coverage, loss of use and medical payments are all included. You can also add on water backup, identity theft and flood insurance (through the NFIP) to further strengthen your policy. One drawback is the lack of ability to complete an online quote, but you can go through a local agent to complete the process.

Southern Farm Bureau

Southern Farm Bureau is the second-cheapest home insurance provider in Fort Lauderdale for a $250,000 dwelling, according to the Bankrate study. In Florida, the carrier’s standard homeowners policies include coverage for dwelling, personal property, loss of use, medical payments, personal liability coverage and other structures. Southern Farm Bureau has agents located throughout Florida, so you won’t have trouble finding someone local.

ASI Progressive

Progressive partners with ASI to offer homeowners insurance in Fort Lauderdale. The provider offers basic coverage as well as add-ons such as water backup coverage. Not only does ASI Progressive offer cheap rates in Fort Lauderdale, but it also offers potential discounts for homeowners who bundle, get a quote in advance or install home security alarms. ASI Progressive does not offer an online or in-app option to start a quote. You must work with a local agent to get started. With affordable coverage and a strong J.D. Power score, ASI is one of the best cheap home insurance providers in Fort Lauderdale.

Allstate

Allstate offers cheap rates in Fort Lauderdale and a wide array of choices to customize your homeowners insurance policy. Adding identity theft restoration, green improvement, water backup and yard and garden are a few examples. You can also add scheduled personal property, electronic data recovery, business property, musical instruments and sports equipment coverages for greater financial protection. Although Allstate is not the cheapest option available, it does offer a range of discounts, which could help you save further.

Chubb

Chubb is geared towards high-end home insurance coverage, offering policies such as the Masterpiece option which automatically includes extended replacement cost coverage or the option to choose a cash settlement. Even though Chubb is available for high-value homes, it still offers options for cheap home insurance rates in Fort Lauderdale. Although you are unable to start a quote online, a local agent can assist you with starting a quote and finalizing the best policy options.

