Farm Bureau Insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 03, 2024

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.4 Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Home Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 1 stars out of 5 1.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Farm Bureau offers an array of insurance and financial products tailored to the unique needs of each state’s customers, although the company is not available in every state and insureds must be a Farm Bureau member. Company overview

Average rates from Farm Bureau

Company details Who Farm Bureau may be good for: Farm Bureau coverage may be a good option for drivers who want a company that is familiar with the coverage needs of their specific area. Who Farm Bureau may not be good for: Farm Bureau may not be the best fit for shoppers who have a poor driving history or don't want to partake in a membership-based coverage structure. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,938 Contact information for Farm Bureau Insurance will depend on which state branch you work with. This list of state Farm Bureaus may help you get started.

State availability: Most states offer Farm Bureau coverage or affiliated coverage through a state Farm Bureau. Hawaii and Alaska are the only states that do not offer affiliated coverage through a Farm Bureau branch. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Farm Bureau car insurance

Coverage types and details will vary based on the Farm Bureau branch you are working with. For more specific information, we recommend you visit your Farm Bureau's website or contact your insurance agent. The Michigan Farm Bureau offers replacement cost coverage and roadside assistance as optional endorsements, while the Colorado Farm Bureau offers glass coverage, equipment buyback coverage and rental expense coverage.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Farm Bureau car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Farm Bureau car insurance Part of researching car insurance companies is to find which carriers might be the best fit for your needs. To round out this Farm Bureau insurance review for car insurance, it may be helpful to consider these pros and cons: Pros Some Farm Bureaus offer telematics programs

Multiple discounts available from most branches

Additional membership perks may be available, depending on branch Cons Not available in every state

Optional coverage may be more limited compared to other car insurance carriers

Coverage options and discounts vary by state Farm Bureau Farm Bureau car insurance cost Average auto insurance premiums from Farm Bureau vary based on the state you live in, but the carrier's average annual premiums are lower than the national average cost of car insurance in many states. The national average car insurance rate is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 annually for minimum coverage. Drivers insured with the Idaho Farm Bureau pay an annual average of $1,219 for full coverage and $309 for minimum coverage. Kentucky Farm Bureau policyholders pay an average of $1,805 for full coverage and $389 for minimum coverage. However, even the best car insurance companies rate policies based on your personal rating factors, so your price could be higher or lower than the average. Farm Bureau car insurance discounts Available discounts will vary based on which bureau you're working with. We took a look at the Michigan Farm Bureau as an example. This branch offers a handful of discounts that could help you save money on your car insurance premium. Some common savings are available, including a multi-policy discount and a good student discount. If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance, a few of the more unique ways to save include: Young driver safety program Caret Down This program not only helps newer drivers learn safe driving habits, but can also reduce their car insurance policy premiums. Driveology Caret Down Farm Bureau’s telematics program tracks your driving patterns and could earn you a discount on your coverage. Driven to Safety discount Caret Down This is a second discount earned by drivers who join the Driveology program. Claim-free discount Caret Down This discount’s availability varies by state, but can be earned by drivers who remain accident-free and file fewer claims. Low mileage discount Caret Down Drivers who drive less than 7,500 miles annually could earn this discount. Continued in-force credit Caret Down Drivers who continue to renew their car insurance with Farm Bureau can earn loyalty credit on future renewals. Discount options vary by state, and eligibility can vary based on your personal rating factors. The best way to find the savings opportunities that you qualify for is to talk with an agent.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Farmers Bureau Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Farm Bureau home insurance

If you are looking for home insurance coverage, you may want to get a quote from your state's Farm Bureau. Although coverage options and details will vary based on your state bureau, most bureaus offer standard home insurance policies with a few options for customization, and it could be a good choice for homeowners looking for solid, basic coverage.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Farm Bureau home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Farm Bureau homeowners insurance Choosing a homeowners insurance company can seem difficult, especially when it comes to comparing multiple carriers. Here’s a quick summary of the pros and cons of Farm Bureau home insurance: Pros Ability to bundle home and auto insurance coverage with most branches

Various discounts available to help save on premium

Coverage options may be tailored to your state's risk factors Cons Home insurance policy isn’t available nationwide

Some optional coverage types could vary by state

Digital tools may not be as robust as some competitors Farm Bureau home insurance cost When searching for home insurance quotes, cost may be an important factor. The average cost of homeowners insurance throughout the country is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Comparatively, the average cost of a Farm Bureau policy is $1,938 for the same amount of coverage. The state you live in will play an important factor in your quoted premium, as will the size of your home, any recent renovations, chosen coverage levels and more. Requesting quotes from more than one company will help you find the cheapest home insurance for your needs. Dwelling coverage limit Farm Bureau Insurance average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,437 $975 $250,000 $1,938 $1,428 $350,000 $2,464 $1,879 $450,000 $2,923 $2,343 $750,000 $4,192 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Farm Bureau home insurance discounts As with automobile policies, most Farm Bureau home insurance companies offer policyholders several ways to reduce the cost of their homeowners policies. Some common discounts, like multi-policy and protective advice, are commonly offered, but some branches offer more specialized savings. For example, with the Michigan Farm Bureau, these include: New home Caret Down If you live in a newly-built home, you might qualify for this discount. New roof Caret Down Newer roofs are less likely to be damaged and can result in savings on your home insurance with Farm Bureau. Continued in-force credit Caret Down This discount may reward you for your time with and loyalty to Farm Bureau. Protective device credit Caret Down If you have a security device or pay for a service, this could help lower your premium.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Farm Bureau Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Farm Bureau life insurance

Pros and cons

Farm Bureau Insurance life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Farm Bureau Insurance life insurance When shopping around for life insurance, you’ll also need to consider the carrier as well as its offerings. Here’s a brief overview of some of the pros and cons of Farm Bureau life insurance: Pros Most bureaus offer a wide variety of policy types

Farm Bureau membership may come with additional perks and deals

Home and auto are also available from most bureaus, which could simplify policy management Cons Service and digital tools may vary based on the bureau you work with

Medical exams may be required

Not all endorsements are universally available across all of Farm Bureau's term life products Farm Bureau Insurance life insurance endorsements Each of Farm Bureau’s life insurance policy types comes with a specific set of endorsement options. Depending on the branch you work with, some customizations for Farm Bureau life insurance may include: Living benefits : Some Farm Bureau term policies may give you the option to access a portion of your death benefit early if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness and have purchased this endorsement.

: Some Farm Bureau term policies may give you the option to access a portion of your death benefit early if you are diagnosed with a terminal illness and have purchased this endorsement. Term coverage for children : This endorsement provides term life insurance for children between one week and 23 years old.

: This endorsement provides term life insurance for children between one week and 23 years old. Guaranteed re-entry: This endorsement allows you to renew your term coverage without a medical exam when your term ends.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Farm Bureau with other insurers

Searching for the best insurance company means finding the one that fits all your needs. If you’re unsure about Farm Bureau, you may want to consider these alternatives: Farm Bureau Insurance vs. Erie As another regional carrier, Erie may be a good fit for those who want a local option for their home, auto and life insurance needs. Similar to Farm Bureau, Erie also offers another life insurance option for flexibility. Its ERIExpress life program is intended for individuals aged 18-55 and may not require a medical exam. Learn more: Erie Insurance review Farm Bureau Insurance vs. Safeco Safeco is a more widely available carrier compared to Farm Bureau and also offers auto and home insurance. Its auto insurance comes with optional add-ons like new vehicle replacement, diminishing deductibles and a unique claims free cash back program that rewards drivers up to 2.5 percent of their policy premium every six months they don’t have an accident. Learn more: Safeco Insurance review Farm Bureau Insurance vs. New Jersey Mutual (NJM) New Jersey Mutual Insurance (NJM) only offers coverage for home and auto insurance in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. However, it could be the right fit for those who don’t live within Farm Bureau’s coverage areas but still want to find a regional carrier to meet their insurance needs. Learn more: NJM Insurance review

Is Farm Bureau a good insurance company?

Many Farm Bureau home, auto and life insurance policies come with a variety of attractive discounts and coverage add-ons to help customers personalize their own policy. Additionally, Farm Bureau policies may be specifically tailored to your region, and bureau membership may come with added perks and benefits. However, Farm Bureau’s average home rates are higher than the national average, which may not make it an attractive option for shoppers on a budget. Ultimately, we recommend investigating your local bureau's coverage options, discounts and customer service metrics for more information. Farm Bureau customer satisfaction When it comes to grading insurance companies for customer satisfaction, third-party agencies can help. Some, like J.D. Power, will conduct an annual study of insurance companies and rank insurers based on billing process and policy information, customer interaction, policy offerings, policy pricing and overall customer satisfaction. With Farm Bureau, it’s important to remember that the carrier is made up of different companies that operate on a state level. For this reason, be sure to review your state’s Farm Bureau when it comes to customer service experience. Farm Bureau auto claims satisfaction Various branches of Farm Bureau insurance ranked well in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. These include the Michigan Farm Bureau and Indiana Farm Bureau, which both ranked above-average in the North Central region. The North Carolina Farm Bureau scored above-average in the Southeast region and the Texas Farm Bureau ranked above-average in the Texas region. Farm Bureau home claims satisfaction J.D. Power’s 2023 Home Insurance Study is conducted on a nationwide scale. With Farm Bureau’s limited availability, it is understandable that the carrier did not rank compared to insurance companies that are available in every state. For a better understanding of Farm Bureau’s home insurance policies, it may be helpful to reach out to current policyholders to learn more about their experience. Farm Bureau customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks complaints against insurance companies. These complaints are categorized by product type and compared against a company's market share to calculate complaint indexes. The index has a baseline of 1.00 with a figure above 1.00 indicating more complaints than expected and vice versa. The NAIC splits up indexes for Farm Bureau Insurance by state subsidiary companies, so you will need to look up the complaint index for your specific branch to get an idea of how many complaints are filed against the company for its home or auto product. Other Farm Bureau Insurance tools and benefits Farm Bureau offers more than just home, auto and life insurance. Here’s a sampling of the other benefits Farm Bureau members may be able to access depending on their location: Financial planning: This includes planning for investments, college, retirement, estate and more.

This includes planning for investments, college, retirement, estate and more. Farm and ranch insurance: Farm Bureau got its start insuring farmers and ranchers and continues to insure them today.

Farm Bureau got its start insuring farmers and ranchers and continues to insure them today. Business insurance: If you run your own business, it may be worthwhile to check out Farm Bureau’s offerings.

If you run your own business, it may be worthwhile to check out Farm Bureau’s offerings. Various member benefits: Farm Bureau members can receive savings like hotels, pharmacies, rental cars, farm equipment and even theme parks. Additionally, members can take part in several programs, like competitive events for young farmers and ranchers, and participate in advocacy.

Frequently asked questions about Farm Bureau

Is Farm Bureau insurance sustainable? Caret Down Farm Bureau supports local communities through sponsorships and donations, prioritizing initiatives that aid families, youth, education, health and wellness. It also reviews donation requests on a quarterly basis from applicants representing non-profit organizations that operate in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

How can I file a claim with the Farm Bureau? Caret Down Reporting a claim with Farm Bureau Insurance can be done by contacting your local agent, calling one of its toll-free hotlines or online. The best way to file a claim depends on the Farm Bureau that writes your policy.

Is Farm Bureau insurance available in my state? Caret Down Farm Bureau Insurance has affiliated insurance companies in many states. Insurance products are available from Farm Bureau affiliates in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. However, not all affiliated companies are state Farm Bureaus. Some Farm Bureaus offer affiliated coverage through other private carriers. For example, the Illinois Farm Bureau offers partnered coverage through Country Financial.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.