Chubb insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

BANKRATE AWARDS 2023 WINNER Best home insurance company for high-value homes See why it won 4.3 Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Coverage Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Home Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders with high-value assets seeking comprehensive coverage and extra coverage perks might consider Chubb as their company of choice. However, those prioritizing budget might find Chubb's above-average rates less appealing. Company overview

Average rates from Chubb

Company details Who Chubb may be good for: Chubb could be an ideal choice for individuals seeking a premium insurance experience, especially those with high-value assets such as luxury homes and automobiles. Its expansive product range and commitment to using original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for auto repairs emphasize their dedication to quality and safety. Who Chubb may not be good for: While Chubb offers a robust portfolio of services, its premium average pricing may not be suitable for budget-conscious consumers or those looking for basic coverage. Additionally, its slightly below-average scores in some customer satisfaction indices might deter those who prioritize peer reviews and ratings. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,472

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $684

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,775 Customer service: 1-866-324-8222

1-866-324-8222 E-mail: customercare@chubb.com

customercare@chubb.com Claims: Claims can be filed online, through the mobile app, by contacting your local agent or by calling 1-800-252-4670

Claims can be filed online, through the mobile app, by contacting your local agent or by calling 1-800-252-4670 Company website: https://www.chubb.com/us-en/

https://www.chubb.com/us-en/ State availability: Chubb is available in all 50 states. However, policies, products and services may vary in terms of availability based on your location. If you have questions about a specific offering, you can reach out using Chubb’s find an agent tool to get further information. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Chubb car insurance

Chubb's Auto Bankrate Score of 4.2 out of 5.0 suggests the company's commitment to quality service and excellent coverage options for auto insurance. It may have scored higher, but it has relatively weak digital tools and an average premium that sits above the industry average. Therefore, Chubb may be a fitting choice for drivers seeking enhanced auto insurance coverage, particularly those who prioritize premium services over digital functionality and pricing. Diving deeper into Chubb’s car insurance offerings, it provides a holistic suite of standard coverage types encompassing liability, comprehensive, collision and more. It offers exceptionally high coverage limits for liability and uninsured motorist coverage to those who qualify. One standout feature is Chubb’s Masterpiece auto insurance program. This program ensures that policyholders always receive original manufacturer parts for their vehicles; further, its coverage allows you to always select your repair shop of choice. In the event of a covered loss rendering the car undrivable, Chubb allows clients to rent a vehicle that matches or exceeds their original car’s standards. Its rental car coverage also extends worldwide.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Chubb car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Chubb car insurance When shopping for car insurance, it’s just as important to compare insurance carriers as it is to look at cost. Here’s a quick summary of the pros and cons of Chubb car insurance to make it easier to shop for the best car insurance for you: Pros Masterpiece auto insurance program allows for use of original manufacturer parts in car repairs

No per-day limit on rental reimbursement; coverage is up to $15,000

Licensed local agents can guide you through the life insurance process Cons Not rated in J.D. Power's 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Online policy management not rated in J.D. Power's 2023 Insurance Digital Experience Study; shopping score in same study is well below industry average

Average car insurance rates higher than the national average Chubb car insurance cost On average, Chubb’s premiums are higher than the national cost of car insurance. For 2023, the national full coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,014 per year and a $684 average for minimum coverage, whereas Chubb’s cost comes in at $2,472 per year. This could be due to the company’s extensive extras and additional services, but keep in mind that individual rates will vary, as car insurance premiums are highly individualized. Chubb car insurance rates by driving history Having a moving violation on your driving record or being involved in an at-fault accident can impact your car insurance rates. Car insurance companies may add a surcharge (typically for three to five years) to your car insurance based on the frequency and severity of incidents on your driving record, although that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to save on car insurance. Below is a snapshot of how average car insurance rates with Chubb vary based on driving history. DUI rates have been excluded, as not all car insurance companies accept drivers with a DUI. If you have a DUI conviction, the best way to check whether it would write you a policy is to contact the company directly for a car insurance quote. Chubb full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $2,472 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $2,756 $2,427 At-fault accident $3,389 $2,854 DUI conviction $4,722 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Chubb car insurance quotes by age Car insurance rates also vary by age in most states. Young drivers who just started driving typically pay some of the most expensive car insurance rates, on average, both when on their parents’ policy and when they move onto their own car insurance policies. Below is a comparison of Chubb car insurance quotes by age, both with young drivers on their parents’ policies and standalone policies. All show drivers with a clean driving record. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy Chubb full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $4,357 $4,392 Age 17 $4,357 $4,102 Age 18 $3,977 $3,837 Age 19 $3,464 $3,345 Age 20 $3,433 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy Chubb full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $6,338 $6,110 Age 25 $3,161 $2,473 Age 30 $2,667 $2,125 Age 40 $2,014 $2,014 Age 60 $2,140 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Chubb car insurance discounts Chubb offers a handful of potential car insurance discounts to its customers, including common savings like a multi-policy discount, a driver training discount and a good student discount. Savings may vary by state, so it’s best to request a car insurance quote and ask for all discounts that you qualify for to be applied to see what your total savings might be. Auto with home Caret Down By insuring both your home and vehicle with Chubb's Masterpiece policies, you could receive a percentage off your auto insurance where eligible. Good student Caret Down This potential discount recognizes academic achievements by offering a rate reduction for students who maintain a high GPA. Driver training Caret Down This discount opportunity rewards newly licensed drivers who have successfully completed an approved driver education course. Accident prevention course Caret Down Those who complete an approved defensive driving course that emphasizes safer driving practices might be able to take advantage of this savings opportunity. Air bag/passive restraint Caret Down For vehicles equipped with safety features like air bags, a discount might be available to reflect the reduced injury risk. Anti-theft Caret Down Cars with security systems or anti-theft devices may qualify for a discount due to decreased theft risk.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Chubb Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Chubb home insurance

Chubb home insurance could be a good fit for those who own high-value homes. The company’s home insurance product earned a 3.5 Bankrate Score due to its offerings, superior A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and low complaint index from the NAIC. However, the higher-than-average rates and lower-than-average J.D. Power score prevented Chubb home insurance from scoring any higher in our ranking model. The company did, however, win a Bankrate Award recognizing it as the best among those companies we studied for insuring high-value homes. Chubb’s Masterpiece home insurance is rife with policy options designed for higher-value houses. Many coverage types that are optional with other companies come standard with Chubb, which helps explain its higher average rates. For example, your policy will automatically include extended replacement cost coverage, which will help to repair or rebuild your home to its pre-damaged state, even if the cost is more than your coverage limit. You could even choose the company’s cash settlement option if you do not want to rebuild your home after a total loss. Chubb also offers coverage for identity theft and home appliances and equipment, and its risk consulting program allows you to have a dedicated consultant visit your home to help ensure that your coverage aligns with your assets and potential vulnerability to future perils.

Best insurance company for high-value homes Why Chubb won A high-value home has unique considerations when it comes to home insurance. With Chubb, you can access a variety of policy add-ons, especially extended replacement cost coverage, to help rebuild your home after a covered accident. An extra perk is Chubb’s risk consulting program, in which a Chubb consultant can come into your home to survey any potential fire or security concerns before an accident occurs. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down Policyholders with high-value homes may have different insurance considerations and might be searching for more tailored, unique or specific coverage options. Additionally, a company that insures high-value homes may need a higher level of financial stability, since claims for luxury properties likely cost more to settle. We weighted financial stability and coverage options as the most important factors in our high-value home insurer category.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Chubb home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Chubb home insurance Chubb homeowners insurance may have won a Bankrate Award for being our pick for the best for high-value homes, but there are other aspects to the carrier as well. If you’re thinking about Chubb homeowners insurance and how it compares to some of the best home insurance companies, here’s a quick summary to help you compare the company’s strengths and weaknesses when searching for home insurance quotes: Pros Free consulting service helps customers make educated decisions regarding coverage and risk management

Some coverage add-ons come standard at no additional charge

Extended replacement cost coverage is standard Cons May have eligibility requirements based on home value

Scored well below segment average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study

Average premiums for home insurance may be more expensive than the national average Chubb home insurance cost Like its auto insurance, Chubb home insurance is usually more expensive than the national average cost for home insurance. For a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Chubb’s average annual premium is $1,775, whereas the national average is $1,428 per year. In fact, across the entire range of coverage limits that Bankrate reviewed, Chubb’s average rates are more expensive than the national average. Keep in mind that Chubb sells coverage geared toward high-value homes and high-net-worth clients, though, so the added cost is likely due to the extensive coverage you’ll receive as part of your standard policy. Still, those perks may be too robust for the cost for some homeowners. Dwelling coverage limit Chubb average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,128 $975 $250,000 $1,775 $1,428 $350,000 $2,313 $1,879 $450,000 $2,858 $2,343 $750,000 $4,519 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Chubb home insurance discounts Like its auto insurance discounts, Chubb’s home insurance discounts will vary by state and likely include other eligibility requirements. To determine which discounts you might be eligible for, speak with your Chubb agent. Here’s a list of common discounts offered with Chubb’s home insurance policies: Home with auto Caret Down Insure your primary home and autos with Chubb and receive a credit on your homeowner insurance premium, where applicable. Home with valuable articles Caret Down When homeowners insurance customers opt for valuable articles coverage from Chubb, they could obtain a credit on their homeowners insurance premium. Superior protection credits – security perimeter Caret Down Chubb rewards homeowners who implement top-tier security measures, including closed-circuit TV cameras that are monitored 24/7, motion-activated detection systems external to the residence, and round-the-clock on-site security guards. Full-time caretaker Caret Down Homes with a year-round, full-time caretaker could qualify for a special discount. Temperature monitoring system Caret Down Homes equipped with a system that monitors against freezing temperatures and activates a central station alarm when necessary could net their owners an insurance discount. Wildfire suppression system Caret Down Properties equipped with advanced wildfire suppression systems that can be manually activated, triggered through the telephone, or automatically set off by a fire sensor could help homeowners benefit from premium reductions.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Chubb Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare Chubb with other insurers

While Chubb may be a great option for those seeking unique home and auto coverage options and increased limits, it is not the only option for people seeking these features. Whether you’re looking for stronger customer satisfaction or something else entirely, you might want to consider these alternatives to Chubb to help find the best fit for your insurance needs.

Badge 1 Featured Chubb Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Chubb Insurance review Select an option Chubb Nationwide PURE Insurance Travelers Caret Down Nationwide Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review Select an option Chubb Nationwide PURE Insurance Travelers Caret Down PURE Insurance Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full PURE Insurance review Select an option Chubb Nationwide PURE Insurance Travelers Caret Down Travelers Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers’ Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders with high-value assets seeking comprehensive coverage and extra coverage perks might consider Chubb as their company of choice. Those prioritizing budget might find Chubb's above-average rates less appealing. Policyholders who value bundling insurance coverage, robust coverage options or have unique coverage needs might consider Nationwide as their company of choice. Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, or PURE Insurance, is tailored to individuals with a high net worth. The company offers a wide range of insurance policies for high-value vehicles, homes and items, but may not be a prudent choice for the average American. Customers who value robust policy options and want the ease of managing all their insurance policies in one place may find Travelers to be an appealing option. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $2,472 $1,422 $4,460 $1,551 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,775 $1,153 $2,205 $1,249 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 713/1,000 Not rated 694/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 505/1,000 519/1,000 Not rated 517/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A++ A+ A A+

Is Chubb a good insurance company?

While its average rates may be higher than many other companies, Chubb's homeowners insurance offers standard coverage that is anything but standard compared to most of those companies, which may appeal to individuals looking for financial protection against damage to high-value homes. Its auto insurance is not far behind, featuring multiple add-ons to tailor the policy to your specific needs. In addition, Chubb’s AM Best financial strength rating is the highest possible, indicating that the company has met its claims obligations with no trouble, an important consideration for an insurance company. Yet every provider has areas for potential improvement, and for Chubb, customer experience might be one such area. Chubb’s scores in the J.D. Power studies it is rated in are typically below the industry average, indicating it may have some work to do in terms of making its customers feel satisfied with their experience.

Chubb customer satisfaction When evaluating an insurance provider, it can be valuable to consider third-party ratings, as these often provide an unbiased perspective on the company's performance, service quality and overall reliability. Notably, J.D. Power offers some insight into customers’ overall satisfaction with their insurers digital experience, overall customer satisfaction and claims experience; however, Chubb is only rated by J.D. Power for its homeowners insurance experience in the 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study. This was below the segment average of 819 out of 1,000 points, indicating that Chubb home insurance customers may not have been as satisfied with their experience compared to other carriers. The company’s digital shopping experience is well below the J.D. Power industry average, and it didn’t rank in the service portion of that survey, indicating that its digital suite of tools for servicing your insurance policy are not particularly notable. Its financial strength rating with AM Best, however, could not be higher. Study or Rating agency Chubb Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not Scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 505/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A++ (Superior) N/A

Chubb homeowners claims satisfaction In the J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study, Chubb achieved a score of 880, slightly above the industry average of 874. This suggests a decent level of customer satisfaction concerning property claims handling and resolution. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Chubb customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is a reputable authority that provides complaint index ratios for insurance companies. Its complaint index is based on the number of complaints filed against a company to help consumers gauge an insurer's performance relative to its market share. The baseline for these indexes is set at 1.00. A score above 1.00 indicates that the insurer has a higher than average complaint rate, while a score below suggests fewer complaints than average. It's also worth noting that the NAIC differentiates complaint indexes based on product type, allowing a more precise evaluation of an insurer's performance in specific categories.

Chubb auto complaints

Chubb home complaints When considering Chubb's performance in the realm of auto insurance, the NAIC's private passenger auto complaint index provides a valuable lens. For 2022, Chubb recorded a score of 0.90. This places them below the industry average benchmark of 1.00, suggesting that Chubb received fewer complaints than average for their auto insurance segment. This lower score might indicate a more satisfactory experience for Chubb's auto insurance policyholders when compared to those of other insurers. Delving into Chubb's homeowners insurance segment, for 2022, Chubb received a score of 0.12. This is significantly below the industry benchmark of 1.00, indicating that Chubb had far fewer complaints in the homeowners insurance category than most of its competitors. Such a low score suggests that Chubb's homeowners insurance policyholders tend to be more satisfied and encounter fewer issues than those insured by other companies in the industry.

Other Chubb tools and benefits These are some of the additional tools and perks that Chubb offers as part of its home and auto insurance, as well as some other insurance types. Boat and yacht insurance : This coverage safeguards watercraft owners against potential losses related to their boats or yachts, from minor damages to significant mishaps at sea.

This coverage safeguards watercraft owners against potential losses related to their boats or yachts, from minor damages to significant mishaps at sea. Classic car insurance : Tailored for vintage and collector vehicles, this policy provides specialized coverage that considers the unique value and characteristics of classic cars.

: Tailored for vintage and collector vehicles, this policy provides specialized coverage that considers the unique value and characteristics of classic cars. Condo insurance : Designed for condominium owners, this insurance offers protection for personal property and any parts of the unit not covered by the condominium association's policy.

: Designed for condominium owners, this insurance offers protection for personal property and any parts of the unit not covered by the condominium association's policy. Earthquake insurance : A policy specifically for damages caused by earthquakes, filling the gap as most standard home insurance policies don't cover such natural disasters.

: A policy specifically for damages caused by earthquakes, filling the gap as most standard home insurance policies don't cover such natural disasters. Flood insurance : While standard home policies often exclude flood damages, this insurance provides coverage for losses incurred due to flooding.

: While standard home policies often exclude flood damages, this insurance provides coverage for losses incurred due to flooding. Valuable items insurance : A policy for high-value possessions like jewelry, art, or antiques, ensuring they're adequately protected against loss, theft, or damage.

: A policy for high-value possessions like jewelry, art, or antiques, ensuring they're adequately protected against loss, theft, or damage. HomeScan Program : Before small issues become major problems, Chubb's HomeScan program can detect leaks, insulation gaps, and electrical anomalies, helping homeowners address them proactively.

: Before small issues become major problems, Chubb's HomeScan program can detect leaks, insulation gaps, and electrical anomalies, helping homeowners address them proactively. Agreed Value Coverage: Instead of leaving the value of your car up to debate, Chubb lets you determine its worth upfront (within certain guidelines). If your vehicle is stolen or totalled, they'll hand over a check for the predetermined amount, potentially saving you significant money.

Frequently asked questions about Chubb

How do I file a claim with Chubb? Caret Down Filing a claim with Chubb can be done online on its website or by contacting your local agent. If you have its mobile app, you can also start a claim there as well. Chubb’s claims office can also be reached at 1-800-252-4670.

What is Chubb’s approach to corporate sustainability and community involvement? Caret Down Chubb's commitment to corporate sustainability extends beyond its insurance products. The Chubb Foundation, co-founded by brothers Brandon and Bradley Chubb, embodies this dedication by actively engaging in philanthropic endeavors and community involvement. The foundation has forged a partnership with the Active Youth Academy to offer an annual entrepreneurship course for students during winter, ensuring educational support and skill enhancement. As seasons change, the Foundation continues its community engagement. Come summer, it rolls out its annual Youth Football Camp, which is complimentary for participants. While the camp primarily hones football skills, there's a broader goal: to bolster the confidence of the youth through dedicated coaching. Recognizing diverse interests, the Chubb Foundation also hosts a 9-week chess course in the spring, catering to those whose passions lie outside the realm of sports. Through these initiatives, Chubb showcases its holistic approach to making a positive impact on society.

What is Chubb insurance? Caret Down Chubb insurance has established itself as a prominent figure in the global insurance arena, being the largest publicly traded Property & Casualty insurance provider. Its vast reach extends to 54 different regions, offering a spectrum of services from personal and commercial property insurance to more niche areas like supplemental health and life insurance. As a seasoned underwriting entity, Chubb's expertise lies in comprehensive risk evaluation and management.

Does Chubb use OEM parts? Caret Down Yes, Chubb stands out from many other insurers by prioritizing the use of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for vehicle repairs. This commitment ensures that your vehicle's safety systems remain effective and operate as designed if there's another accident in the future.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16–60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16–20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.