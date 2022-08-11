Auto-Owners Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

BANKRATE AWARDS 2023 WINNER Best budget home insurance company See why it won 4.4 Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Auto Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Cost & ratings Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Support Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Home Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Cost & ratings Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Bankrate's take Auto-Owners could be a good fit if you are looking for insurance policies that can be highly personalized to your needs. Coverage is only available in 26 states, though, so it's not an option for everyone.

Average rates from Auto-Owners

Company details Auto-Owners operates through a network of local licensed agents and could be a good match for those looking for more personalized customer service. That said, Auto-Owners lacks a bit in digital tools, and it may not be the best insurer for those who prefer to manage their policies completely online. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $1,361

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $325

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,049 Customer service: 1-800-346-0346

1-800-346-0346 Auto and home insurance billing: 1-800-288-8740

1-800-288-8740 After-hours claims filing: 1-888-252-4626

1-888-252-4626 Roadside assistance: 1-888-869-2642

1-888-869-2642 Payment billing address: PO Box 740312

Cincinnati, OH 45274-0312

State availability: Auto-Owners writes policies in 26 out of the 50 states. Currently, Auto-Owners insurance is only available in these states: AL, AZ, AK, CO, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MI, MN, MS, NE, NC, ND, OH, PA, SC, SD, TN, UT, VA, WI. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Auto-Owners car insurance

Auto-Owners car insurance may be appealing to drivers looking for highly customizable coverage and plenty of discount options. Policies are available in 26 states and the company operates via a network of independent agents. Auto-Owners offers standard auto insurance coverage types as well as several endorsement options. To personalize your coverage, you can choose additional protections, such as road trouble service, additional expense coverage, loan/lease gap and diminished value coverage. If you’re within its service area, Auto-Owners could be one of the best car insurance companies available, and our unique Bankrate Score model reflects that. The company’s auto Score is impacted by limited state availability and lower-than-average J.D. Power scores, but bolstered by robust and unique offerings.

Auto-Owners home insurance

Our Auto-Owners Insurance review revealed that the company could be a great home insurance option for those who are looking for endorsements to build personalized coverage. Auto-Owners offers plenty of coverage types to help you create the policy that fits your needs. On top of standard coverage types like dwelling, other structures and liability coverage, you may also have the option to add extras like identity theft coverage, home cyber protection, guaranteed home replacement, sewer backup coverage and equipment breakdown. Auto-Owners also offers a Homeowners Plus endorsement which adds several add-ons, such as coverage for damage to your property caused by household appliances, with one endorsement. Auto-Owners has a decent Bankrate Score for home insurance, but the rating is pulled down by the company’s lack of national availability, as well as its lack of credit ratings from Standard and Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s.

Best budget home insurance company Why Auto-Owners won Auto-Owners’ average premium for home insurance is $1,049 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is $379 lower than the national average of $1,428. Additionally, Auto-Owners offers numerous discounts to help shoppers save even more on their home insurance. Some of the more unique discount offerings include savings if you have an Auto-Owners life insurance policy, if you have an automatic water shut-off system and if you have paid your mortgage off. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down To find the best overall home insurance companies, we started by analyzing metrics that we felt most impact customer experience. These included average rates from Quadrant Information Services as well as third-party scores and ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Moody’s. We know that every homeowner has different needs, so we next reviewed coverage options and discounts. Lastly, we reviewed each insurer’s local agency availability, digital tools, corporate sustainability and giveback programs and national availability (which we define as being available in at least 48 states, since many insurers do not operate in Alaska or Hawaii). We strive to help homeowners understand how to choose the best company, and to that end, we chose to feature two insurers as the best — USAA and Allstate — based on their ratings in our scoring model. While our Bankrate Awards can be a good guide, every insurance company has its own operating guidelines, so the best way to find out if a carrier is right for you is to get a quote.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Auto-Owners home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Auto-Owners home insurance When you’re looking for the best home insurance company for your needs, analyzing a range of metrics can be helpful. Comparing home insurance quotes from several companies and looking at factors in addition to price can be a good strategy to make sure a company meets your needs. Here are some of the pros and cons of Auto-Owners home insurance that we identified in our review: Pros Numerous coverage options and discounts available

Much lower-than-average NAIC complaint index

Local agents available to help you choose appropriate coverage Cons Not available nationwide

Digital tools aren’t as robust as those from some competitors

Lower-than-average J.D. Power rating for property claims satisfaction Auto-Owners home insurance cost On average, home insurance from Auto-Owners costs $1,049 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. For context, the national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 annually for the same coverage amount. Your rates will vary based on your unique situation, including how much coverage you need. Below, you can see Auto-Owners’ average premiums compared to the national averages for a range of dwelling coverage limits. Dwelling coverage limit Auto-Owners average premium National average premium $150,000 $804 $975 $250,000 $1,049 $1,428 $350,000 $1,308 $1,879 $450,000 $1,584 $2,343 $750,000 $2,512 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Auto-Owners home insurance discounts If you’re searching for a cheap home insurance policy, Auto-Owners offers several ways to save on home insurance. If you’re looking to lower your rate, check if you’re eligible for any home discounts from Auto-Owners, including these relatively unique options: Advance quote discount Caret Down If you get a quote for home insurance prior to the day you need coverage, you might save a bit on your premium. Automatic backup generator discount Caret Down A backup generator can be tremendously helpful in the event of power failures and could also earn you a discount on your Auto-Owners home insurance rate. Mortgage-free discount Caret Down If you’ve paid off your mortgage and own your home in full, you could save money with Auto-Owners on your home insurance policy. Water shut-off system discount Caret Down Insuring a home that has an automatic water shut-off system could get you a lower premium, since this type of system could lower the risk of severe damage to your home.

Auto-Owners life insurance

Auto-Owners life insurance could be a good fit for policyholders who need coverage and already have their home or auto insured with the company. Auto-Owners offers a life multi-policy discount, which could earn you some additional savings on your auto or home policy if you also have an Auto-Owners’ life insurance policy. While quotes from different life insurance companies don’t vary as much as auto or home insurance for similar policy types, shopping around and comparing life insurance quotes could still help you find additional policy types or perks best fit your financial planning needs. Auto-Owners offers several types of life insurance, including term life, whole life and universal life insurance policies, which means that there are multiple options for finding the right policy type for your needs.

Pros and cons

Auto-Owners life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Auto-Owners life insurance Some shoppers simply want the cheapest life insurance they can find, and price is always an important factor. There are a few other things you should consider about a life insurance company, though, like if it offers endorsements that you need and what kinds of coverage it offers. Here, we’ve identified some perks and drawbacks of Auto-Owners life insurance: Pros Having a policy may qualify you for auto or home insurance savings

Several types of life insurance available

Licensed local agents can guide you through the life insurance process Cons No online quotes available

No endorsements advertised online

Does not advertise a no-medical-exam option Auto-Owners life insurance endorsements Auto-Owners does not list specific life insurance endorsements on its website. However, the carrier does note that endorsements are available for each policy type. The best way to know which life insurance options can be added to your policy is to talk with an independent Auto-Owners agent. Remember that adding endorsements to your policy will likely increase the cost of your life insurance, but it will also mean you have broader coverage.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Auto-Owners with other insurers

Shopping for insurance usually means getting quotes from a few different home and car insurance companies. This allows you to compare rates, coverage offerings, discount options and third-party agency ratings for things like financial strength or customer satisfaction. If you’re interested in Auto-Owners, these companies may also be worth including in your quote comparison:

Badge 1 Featured Auto-Owners Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Auto-Owners Insurance review Select an option Auto-Owners AAA Erie Travelers Caret Down AAA Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full AAAInsurance review Select an option Auto-Owners AAA Erie Travelers Caret Down Erie Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Erie Insurance review Select an option Auto-Owners AAA Erie Travelers Caret Down Travelers Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Travelers’ Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Auto-Owners could be a good fit if you are looking for insurance policies that can be highly personalized to your needs. Coverage is only available in 26 states, though, so it’s not an option for everyone. AAA may be better known for its roadside assistance packages and membership perks, but the company also offers solid home and auto insurance options and a long list of discounts. Membership is required though, so if you’d rather not commit to a membership, Auto-Owners might be the better insurance option. If you prefer working with a local independent agent, Erie may offer the personalized customer experience you’re looking for. Like Auto-Owners, Erie’s policies offer robust coverage options. Coverage is only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C., though, so Auto-Owners might be better if you live outside of Erie’s coverage area. If Auto-Owners’ array of discounts is appealing to you, Travelers could be a great option. The company offers coverage nationally and has a long list of savings opportunities for both auto and home policies. Travelers also tends to have lower-than-average satisfaction scores with J.D. Power, though. If service is a primary concern for you, neither Travelers nor Auto-Owners may be the best option. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $1,361 Not rates available $1,356 $1,551 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,049 Not rates available $957 $1,249 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 688/1,000 666/1,000 663/1,000 694/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 507/1,000 543/1,000 530/1,000 517/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A++ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent)

Is Auto-Owners Insurance a good insurance company?

Auto-Owners may be a good company if you want to work with local agents, bundle multiple types of coverage with one company and personalize your policies to your specific needs. The company stands out for its broad range of endorsements and discount offerings. Auto-Owners doesn’t have the best customer satisfaction ratings though, so it may be a good idea to talk with current policyholders before buying a policy.

Auto-Owners customer satisfaction Understanding how to assess the overall level of policyholder satisfaction with a company can be an important tool as you search for the best insurer for you. To analyze satisfaction, we look at third-party scores from companies like J.D. Power, which reviews overall customer, digital experience and claims satisfaction. We also review AM Best financial strength ratings to get a sense of a company’s historical ability to pay claims. Auto-Owners has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating — the highest level available — from AM Best. This means that, historically, Auto-Owners has been financially strong enough to pay claims, even in situations where many claims are filed simultaneously. Study or Rating agency Auto-Owners Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 688/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 507/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A++ (Superior) N/A

Auto-Owners auto claims

Auto-Owners home claims The 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study ranked companies in 11 regions by analyzing satisfaction across five categories, including billing processes, general interaction and policy offerings. Auto-Owners isn’t a national company and was only ranked in five regions, but in three of those five, it scored below the industry average. The company is also ranked below average for claims satisfaction in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Auto-Owners was included in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study. This study, like the auto insurance study, reviewed several areas of satisfaction with a company, and claims satisfaction was included. Auto-Owners was ranked slightly above the industry average for its overall home insurance satisfaction. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Auto-Owners customer complaints Bankrate also evaluated complaint indexes from the National Association of Commissioners (NAIC) in our Auto-Owners insurance review. The NAIC complaint index is an extremely helpful metric when comparing insurance companies. It tracks the number of complaints policyholders file against their insurance provider, and assigns each insurance product line a score. It uses 1.00 as its benchmark: complaint indexes higher than 1.00 mean a company receives more complaints than expected, while a score less than 1.00 means it receives fewer.

Auto-Owners auto complaints

Auto-Owners home complaints When looking at complaints filed with the NAIC, Auto-Owners sees a more favorable outcome than it did for its J.D. Power auto score. Its lower index seems to indicate less dissatisfaction with the company when compared to the J.D. Power findings, so it may be helpful to talk to current policyholders before committing to Auto-Owners based on its service level. Auto-Owners’ NAIC complaint index for home insurance also seems to oppose its J.D. Power score. Although it scored below-average in the 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study, Auto-Owners’ ultra-low complaint index for home insurance indicates that very few policyholders are filing formal complaints about the company. Like with its auto insurance policies, it may be helpful to speak with active Auto-Owners home customers to get a better grasp on its customer service.

Other Auto-Owners tools and benefits In addition to auto, home and life insurance, Auto-Owners offers several other insurance solutions and other benefits. If you like to keep all your insurance needs with one carrier, Auto-Owners might have additional coverage types of interest to you. Besides the products already listed, Auto-Owners may be helpful for the following: Purchase price guarantee: To avoid depreciation being factored into your vehicle’s valuation, Auto-Owners offers this option to ensure your coverage is based on its original purchase price.

To avoid depreciation being factored into your vehicle’s valuation, Auto-Owners offers this option to ensure your coverage is based on its original purchase price. Rental dwelling: If you own and rent properties, you may need landlord insurance.

If you own and rent properties, you may need landlord insurance. Renters insurance: A renters insurance policy from Auto-Owners can help protect your personal property, provide additional living expenses and add a layer of personal liability coverage.

A renters insurance policy from Auto-Owners can help protect your personal property, provide additional living expenses and add a layer of personal liability coverage. Umbrella: Umbrella insurance provides extra liability coverage to protect your finances.

Umbrella insurance provides extra liability coverage to protect your finances. Condominium: Auto-Owners offers HO-6 insurance policies to help protect policyholders living in condos.

Auto-Owners offers HO-6 insurance policies to help protect policyholders living in condos. Flood insurance: Auto-Owners can help facilitate the purchase of a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood insurance policy, which provides coverage for damages caused by flooding.

Auto-Owners can help facilitate the purchase of a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) flood insurance policy, which provides coverage for damages caused by flooding. Boat: If you have a boat, jetski or other watercraft, Auto-Owners might have an insurance solution for you.

If you have a boat, jetski or other watercraft, Auto-Owners might have an insurance solution for you. Motorcycle insurance: If your vehicle has two wheels instead of four, Auto-Owners may be able to help you insure your motorcycle.

If your vehicle has two wheels instead of four, Auto-Owners may be able to help you insure your motorcycle. ATV/off-road vehicle: Auto-Owners’ ATV and off-road vehicle policies are similar to its car insurance ones — with additional coverage for helmets, boots and other safety gear.

Auto-Owners’ ATV and off-road vehicle policies are similar to its car insurance ones — with additional coverage for helmets, boots and other safety gear. Motorhome & RV: Many of the discounts available for car insurance may also apply to motorhome and RV insurance.

Many of the discounts available for car insurance may also apply to motorhome and RV insurance. Trailer: Auto-Owners offers options to insure utility trailers.

Auto-Owners offers options to insure utility trailers. Business: If you own a business, Auto-Owners could be a good option. The company offers several business insurance products, including commercial auto, commercial umbrella, bonds and workers compensation.

If you own a business, Auto-Owners could be a good option. The company offers several business insurance products, including commercial auto, commercial umbrella, bonds and workers compensation. Farm insurance: With Auto-Owners, you can purchase coverage for your farming equipment. This coverage can also add financial protection in case of pollution spills. However, farm insurance is not available in all states where Auto-Owners does business.

With Auto-Owners, you can purchase coverage for your farming equipment. This coverage can also add financial protection in case of pollution spills. However, farm insurance is not available in all states where Auto-Owners does business. Pet insurance: Auto-Owners partners with Figo to provide pet insurance, which is essentially a health insurance policy for your animal. Keep in mind that coverage options may vary by state, so talking with an agent or representative of the company can help you determine what’s available in your area.

Frequently asked questions about Auto-Owners Insurance

Is Auto-Owners a sustainable company? Caret Down Auto-Owners has a dedicated giveback program called A-O Gives Back. The program was launched in 2018 and allows Auto-Owners employees from different regions access to pre-approved charity events with Auto-Owners corporate sponsors. Nonprofit organizations can request support from Auto-Owners by emailing GivingBack@aoins.com.

Who owns Auto-Owners insurance? Caret Down Auto-Owners is a mutual insurance company, which means that the company is technically owned by its policyholders.

Is insurance from Auto-Owners expensive? Caret Down Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services found that, by and large, average rates for home and auto policies from Auto-Owners tend to be lower than the national average. That said, your individual rate from Auto-Owners will vary based on individual rating factors.

How do you file a claim with Auto-Owners? Caret Down Because Auto-Owners is sold by independent agents, you will typically file a claim directly with your agency. However, Auto-Owners does have some after-hours claims-filing solutions: Call 1-888-869-2642 for roadside assistance or request in the mobile app Call 1-877-492-7768 (Safelite) or 1-888-295-2590 (Quest Claims) for glass-only auto damage Call 1-877-492-7768 for Safelite in AZ, FL, OH, MN, GA, KY and SC Call 1-888-252-4626 for all other claims Once your claim is filed, you’ll be put in contact with a claims adjuster. The adjuster will gather information about your damage and the cause of the loss, review your policy and pay the claim if the damage is covered.

Does Auto-Owners have a grace period? Caret Down Auto-Owners generally offers a 30-day payment grace period. However, specific timeframes may vary by state. It is recommended to pay well ahead of the final date to avoid a lapse in coverage.

