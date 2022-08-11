AAA is large insurance carrier offering affordable auto insurance options as well as membership perks. Those who like convenience may also appreciate that some of AAA’s offices also offer services like DMV transactions, notary services and travel planning.

If you want a company with a national presence (rather than one that is broken down into regional clubs), you could consider Allstate. The insurer is one of the most well-known in the country and offers a variety of insurance products, with plenty of endorsements and discounts to build the coverage you need. AAA offers more unique perks for members, though, with discounts on attractions and entertainment, travel help and financial products.

If you like the regional feeling of AAA, you could consider Farm Bureau, which operates as a different company in each state where it sells coverage. This means each state’s version of Farm Bureau could be slightly different, tailoring its coverage to the needs of drivers and homeowners in that state. Just like AAA, you do have to have a Farm Bureau membership to access its insurance, though. If you would rather not buy a membership, you may want to look elsewhere for insurance.