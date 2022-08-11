Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
BANKRATE'S TAKE
You might want to consider AAA insurance if you’re already a member or interested in its membership perks. However, information about the company is difficult to consolidate, because different geographic regions have their own specific AAA club.
AAA may not be the company of choice for someone looking for the cheapest possible insurance policies. If you are already a card-carrying member, purchasing insurance through AAA could be worthwhile.
New
In July 2023, AAA joined the flock of insurers limiting coverage in Florida. The insurer announced it would nonrenew auto, home and umbrella policies for some customers throughout the Sunshine State, citing devastating hurricanes and high reinsurance rates. AAA still writes new insurance policies in Florida, but it has pivoted its efforts to lower-risk areas.
AAA car insurance
The American Automobile Association, commonly known as AAA, may be a good insurance choice for drivers looking for regional agents and additional perks. Each geographic region has its own AAA club, though, which can make consistent information about AAA difficult to find. AAA car insurance offers all the standard coverage and limits that would meet state requirements, including bodily injury and property damage liability. Along with standard coverage options, AAA offers add-on coverage, like gap insurance and car rental coverage. To build the best car insurance policy, drivers should check with their regional club to find out what options are available.
Throughout its history, AAA has worked tirelessly to improve road safety, producing driver textbooks and advocating for pedestrian protection. Today, AAA also offers a unique membership program that gives members access to convenient services, special offers and discounts for everything from travel to home maintenance and dining. However, our AAA Insurance review shows that the company's average rates tend to be higher than the national average and its third-party customer satisfaction reviews are variable depending on the region. These factors kept AAA from achieving a higher Bankrate Score.
Pros and cons of AAA car insurance
If you’re getting car insurance quotes, you probably know that comparing rates helps find the best-priced option. Considering price is important, but other metrics can help you identify if a company will be a good fit for you, including third-party reviews and coverage offerings. Here are some perks and drawbacks that we identified in AAA car insurance:
-
Regional clubs may offer geographic-focused coverage options
-
Local agents available
-
Members may have access to additional AAA perks
-
Third-party customer satisfaction varies by regional club
-
Digital tools aren’t as functional as those of other carriers
-
Membership may be required
AAA car insurance cost
On average, a full coverage car insurance policy with AAA costs $2,562 per year, according to 2023 average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. This is above the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year. AAA’s minimum coverage plans tend to be more in line with the national average; the average cost of minimum coverage with AAA is $681 per year, compared to the national average of $622 annually.
Keep in mind that car insurance is an individualized product. A number of different car insurance rating factors, such as your location, the type of vehicle you drive, your driving record and your annual mileage, are typically used by insurance carriers during the quoting process to determine your personalized rates.
AAA car insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history plays a major role in how much you pay for car insurance. Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets and DUIs tend to make insurance companies think you’ll be more likely to engage in risky driving behavior and file claims in the future, which means you’ll usually pay higher rates. Keep in mind that drivers with DUIs may not qualify for standard coverage in all cases. If you have a DUI conviction and are interested in AAA car insurance, contact your regional club to find out if you are eligible for insurance, as regulations about coverage limits vary by state.
|AAA full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,562
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,131
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,717
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$5,569
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
AAA car insurance quotes by age
The age of the drivers on your policy also impacts your rate. Younger drivers pay among the highest rates, but these drivers can generally find cheaper car insurance if they stay on their parents’ policy until they move out and establish their own household. Below, we show AAA’s average rates compared to the national average rate across a range of ages, with younger drivers shown both on and off their parents’ policy. Note that 16- and 17-year-old drivers are not legal adults and can’t own their own car insurance policy.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|AAA full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$5,339
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$4,932
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$4,640
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$4,197
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$4,008
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
AAA car insurance discounts
Taking advantage of discounts can be an advantageous way to lower your car insurance premium. Keep in mind that AAA is made up of individual regional clubs; the discounts in your specific region may be different from discounts offered elsewhere. Some AAA car insurance discounts include:
AAA life insurance
AAA life insurance is offered in three product types: term life, whole life and universal life, and might be a good choice if you’re already an AAA member or have other insurance products with the carrier. All three policies can be managed with the help of AAA life insurance agents, and AAA offers extensive educational life insurance resources on its website. Finding the best life insurance will depend on your budget and goals for the policy, and you can also consider purchasing more than one policy to fit your needs.
Pros and cons of AAA life insurance
During our AAA Insurance review, we identified some areas where the company excels and some areas it falls short of its competitors. Keep in mind, as you’re shopping for coverage, that life insurance rates are highly personalized based on your age, health considerations and the type of policy you choose. When you’re comparing life insurance quotes, you’ll want to think more about finding the right product type for your financial needs rather than finding the cheapest life insurance available.
-
Three product types offered
-
Extensive educational resources available online
-
Local agents available
-
Only term insurance can be quoted online
-
No life insurance service satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
-
Higher-than-average NAIC complaint index for individual life
AAA life insurance endorsements
AAA does not provide information on life insurance endorsements for any of its policy types. If you want to add a rider to a AAA life insurance policy, contact your local agent or regional club to find out what options are available.
Compare AAA with other insurers
When you’re looking for the best insurance company for your needs, getting quotes from several providers can be helpful. No single company is the best option for everyone. If you’re interested in AAA insurance, but not quite sure it’s the right fit, consider these similar companies:
AAA
Allstate
Farm Bureau
Geico
AAA is large insurance carrier offering affordable auto insurance options as well as membership perks. Those who like convenience may also appreciate that some of AAA’s offices also offer services like DMV transactions, notary services and travel planning.
|
If you want a company with a national presence (rather than one that is broken down into regional clubs), you could consider Allstate. The insurer is one of the most well-known in the country and offers a variety of insurance products, with plenty of endorsements and discounts to build the coverage you need. AAA offers more unique perks for members, though, with discounts on attractions and entertainment, travel help and financial products.
|
If you like the regional feeling of AAA, you could consider Farm Bureau, which operates as a different company in each state where it sells coverage. This means each state’s version of Farm Bureau could be slightly different, tailoring its coverage to the needs of drivers and homeowners in that state. Just like AAA, you do have to have a Farm Bureau membership to access its insurance, though. If you would rather not buy a membership, you may want to look elsewhere for insurance.
|
If you value digital tools and a long list of discounts, Geico could be a good choice for your car insurance. Geico policyholders may save by being in the military, affiliated with a certain club or organization, or having certain safety features on their vehicles. Some other product lines are underwritten by third parties, though, so satisfaction will vary based on the underwriting company. AAA, by contrast, underwrites its own coverage through various regional clubs.
Is AAA a good insurance company?
AAA might be a good company depending on your regional club. If you live in an area where the local AAA company gets good customer satisfaction reviews, AAA might be a good choice, especially if you want access to additional perks. However, AAA’s service and satisfaction vary widely across regions and underwriting companies, so you might want to talk to current members about their service before you buy a policy.
AAA customer satisfaction
AAA is made up of a few separate companies, with each one servicing a different region or group of states. This includes the Auto Club of Southern California, CSAA Insurance Group and the Automobile Club Group. While operating under the AAA brand, these individual companies may be rated separately by third-party agencies. We’ve reviewed the satisfaction ratings for these three clubs by product line, but remember that AAA is made up of several companies and your specific regional club may not be reviewed here. To best understand the service level of your regional club, consider speaking with current policyholders.
AAA’s companies received individual ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best for customer satisfaction and financial strength. While AAA, as a whole, appears to receive high marks for financial strength, the results of the Digital Experience Study were mixed.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Automobile Club Group (AAA)
|Auto Club of Southern California (AAA)
|CSAA Insurance Group (AAA)
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|666/1,000
|665/1,000
|652/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|543/1,000
|521/1,000
|491/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|A+ (Superior)
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
AAA auto claims satisfaction
In the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, AAA companies are rated in seven out of 11 regions, and the scores vary by region and company. CSAA has the fourth-highest ranking in the Southwest region, for example, while the Automobile Club Group was ranked last in the North Central region. If you want to evaluate auto insurance satisfaction by region, it may make the most sense to look specifically at your region and the club that your policy will be through.
If you’re interested in AAA car insurance, it may be helpful to find out what specific underwriting company will write your policy and research that company’s service levels.
AAA customer complaints
The NAIC complaint index is also a helpful tool to assess overall customer satisfaction. The NAIC records complaints it receives and assigns each company a complaint index, with 1.00 indicating an average or baseline number of complaints. Indexes higher than 1.00 mean that a company receives more complaints than expected, while indexes lower than 1.00 imply that a company receives fewer complaints. Just like with the J.D. Power scores, AAA’s NAIC complaint indexes vary based on the club.
The auto insurance complaint indexes for AAA car insurance change drastically based on location. Auto Club of Southern California and CSAA Insurance Group have generally received fewer complaints than AAA’s Automobile Club Group branch, which goes to show just how much AAA ratings change on a regional basis.
Other AAA tools and benefits
In addition to home, auto and life insurance, AAA also offers many other products and services. For full access to all of AAA’s services, policyholders must purchase an AAA membership, but remember that perks will vary based on your regional club. These may include:
- Travel perks: AAA Travel helps AAA members plan and book travel and accommodations, and even offers travel insurance, discounted amusement park tickets and international driver’s permits.
- Identity theft and monitoring: AAA offers three plans to help with identity theft monitoring and alerts in partnership with Experience. The Good plan is free for AAA members, while the Better and Best plans come with a cost but offer more tools.
- Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy from AAA can add an additional layer of liability protection.
- DMV services: This allows members to visit a participating AAA office instead of your state’s motor vehicle department for certain transactions.
- Roadside assistance: AAA members can receive mobile battery replacement service, a free car seat inspection, discounted rates for electric vehicle charging and even bicycle assistance.
Frequently asked questions about AAA
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.