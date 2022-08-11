AAA home insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

2.9 Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Home Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 About Bankrate Score BANKRATE'S TAKE You might want to consider AAA insurance if you’re already a member or interested in its membership perks. However, information about the company is difficult to consolidate, because different geographic regions have their own specific AAA club. Company overview

Average rates from AAA

Company details AAA may not be the company of choice for someone looking for the cheapest possible insurance policies. If you are already a card-carrying member, purchasing insurance through AAA could be worthwhile. Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,241 Service and claims: Will depend on your specific region

Join AAA: 1-800-564-6222

Technical assistance: 1-877-736-7813

Customer service: 1-877-387-8378

1-877-387-8378 Find your regional club at www.aaa.com

State availability: AAA writes various insurance policy types in all 50 states and in Washington D.C. However, availability will vary on both a state and county basis. The best way to check if AAA writes insurance policies in your area is to enter your ZIP code on its website. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with AAA? In July 2023, AAA joined the flock of insurers limiting coverage in Florida. The insurer announced it would nonrenew auto, home and umbrella policies for some customers throughout the Sunshine State, citing devastating hurricanes and high reinsurance rates. AAA still writes new insurance policies in Florida, but it has pivoted its efforts to lower-risk areas.

AAA home insurance

AAA home insurance could be a good option if you’re a AAA member and want to access additional perks, but the company’s offerings are fairly standard. Along with standard coverage types like dwelling and personal liability, you may be able to obtain additional personal property coverage for high-value items, like jewelry and furs. More unique coverage options may be available depending on your location, so it may be best to contact a local AAA agent to learn more and build the best homeowners insurance policy for your home. AAA’s Bankrate Score was brought down by its mostly below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction scores. It’s difficult to consolidate information on AAA home insurance due to the regional nature of the various clubs. If you are interested, it’s likely a good idea to talk directly with an AAA agent in your area.

Pros and cons of AAA homeowners insurance Comparing home insurance quotes from a range of providers may help you find the best carrier for you. Looking at quoted rates, coverage offerings, discounts, third-party scores and digital tools can be helpful. With these considerations in mind, Bankrate zeroed in on some pros and cons of AAA home insurance.

Pros Regional clubs may tailor coverage offerings to the needs of homeowners in each area

May have access to additional AAA perks if you’re a member

Local agents available Cons Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction scores

Two of three rated clubs have below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores

Coverage offerings are fairly standard

AAA home insurance cost AAA home insurance with $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs an average of $1,241 per year, while the national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage. As with auto insurance, homeowners insurance rates are also highly dependent on individual rating factors. One of those factors is the level of coverage you need. Below, we show AAA’s average rates compared to the national average for a range of dwelling coverage amounts.

Dwelling coverage limit AAA average annual premium National average premium $150,000 $795 $975 $250,000 $1,241 $1,428 $350,000 $1,702 $1,879 $450,000 $2,148 $2,343 $750,000 $3,488 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates.

AAA home insurance discounts Discounts may help maximize your savings and might help you get cheaper home insurance. AAA offers home insurance discounts — including multiple-product savings, savings for mature homeowners and savings if you have a home security system — but they aren’t particularly unique or noteworthy. AAA’s home insurance discounts could vary based on your location, though, so talk to your regional club to know what savings are offered in your area.

Compare AAA with other insurers

When you’re looking for the best homeowners insurance company for your needs, getting quotes from several providers can be helpful. No single company is the best option for everyone. If you’re interested in AAA insurance, but not quite sure it’s the right fit, consider these similar companies:

Badge 1 Featured AAA Rating: 2.9 stars out of 5 2.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full AAA Insurance review Select an option AAA Allstate Farm Bureau Geico Caret Down Allstate Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review Select an option AAA Allstate Farm Bureau Geico Caret Down Farm Bureau Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Farm Bureau Insurance review Select an option AAA Allstate Farm Bureau Geico Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,241 $1,340 $1,938 No rates available J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 666/1,000 694/1,000 Not rated 731/1,000 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 543/1,000 509/1,000 Not rated 502/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A (Excellent) A++ (Superior)

Is AAA a good homeowners insurance company?

AAA might be a good homeowners insurance company depending on your regional club. If you live in an area where the local AAA company gets good customer satisfaction reviews, AAA might be a good choice, especially if you want access to additional perks. However, AAA’s service and satisfaction vary widely across regions and underwriting companies, so you might want to talk to current members about their service before you buy a policy.

AAA customer satisfaction AAA is made up of a few separate companies, with each one servicing a different region or group of states. This includes the Auto Club of Southern California, CSAA Insurance Group and the Automobile Club Group. While operating under the AAA brand, these individual companies may be rated separately by third-party agencies. We’ve reviewed the satisfaction ratings for these three clubs by product line, but remember that AAA is made up of several companies and your specific regional club may not be reviewed here. To best understand the service level of your regional club, consider speaking with current policyholders.



AAA’s companies received individual ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best for customer satisfaction and financial strength. While AAA, as a whole, appears to receive high marks for financial strength, the results of the Digital Experience Study were mixed.

AAA homeowners claims satisfaction J.D. Power also analyzes home insurance overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction. In the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, all three AAA clubs mentioned above for auto insurance were ranked, but only the Auto Club of Southern California had an above-average rating. The 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study only included the Auto Club of Southern California and CSAA Insurance Group, and both were ranked below the industry average.

AAA customer complaints The NAIC complaint index is also a helpful tool to assess overall customer satisfaction. The NAIC records complaints it receives and assigns each company a complaint index, with 1.00 indicating an average or baseline number of complaints. Indexes higher than 1.00 mean that a company receives more complaints than expected, while indexes lower than 1.00 imply that a company receives fewer complaints. Just like with the J.D. Power scores, AAA’s NAIC complaint indexes vary based on the club.

The home insurance complaint indexes for AAA car insurance change drastically based on location. CSAA’s complaint index has remained below average from 2020 onwards, while Automobile Club Group scored an index over 4.5 in 2021.

Other AAA tools and benefits In addition to home insurance, AAA also offers many other products and services. For full access to all of AAA’s services, policyholders must purchase an AAA membership, but remember that perks will vary based on your regional club. These may include: Travel perks: AAA Travel helps AAA members plan and book travel and accommodations, and even offers travel insurance, discounted amusement park tickets and international driver’s permits.

AAA Travel helps AAA members plan and book travel and accommodations, and even offers travel insurance, discounted amusement park tickets and international driver’s permits. Identity theft and monitoring: AAA offers three plans to help with identity theft monitoring and alerts in partnership with Experience. The Good plan is free for AAA members, while the Better and Best plans come with a cost but offer more tools.

AAA offers three plans to help with identity theft monitoring and alerts in partnership with Experience. The Good plan is free for AAA members, while the Better and Best plans come with a cost but offer more tools. Renters insurance: Renters insurance is geared toward those renting their residence rather than owning, and provides protection for personal belongings, loss of use and personal liability.

Renters insurance is geared toward those renting their residence rather than owning, and provides protection for personal belongings, loss of use and personal liability. Landlord insurance: If you own a beach cottage, spare apartment or other space you rent, you may be able to purchase a landlord insurance policy through AAA in some regions.

If you own a beach cottage, spare apartment or other space you rent, you may be able to purchase a landlord insurance policy through AAA in some regions. Flood insurance: Floods are not typically a named home insurance policy peril, so adding a flood policy from AAA may be a wise move for certain homeowners.

Floods are not typically a named home insurance policy peril, so adding a flood policy from AAA may be a wise move for certain homeowners. Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy from AAA can add an additional layer of liability protection.

An umbrella policy from AAA can add an additional layer of liability protection. Smart Home: This service helps homeowners choose, customize and install a home security system. Homeowners can opt into two tiers of service, the Basic Monitoring and Smart Monitoring.

This service helps homeowners choose, customize and install a home security system. Homeowners can opt into two tiers of service, the Basic Monitoring and Smart Monitoring. A3 Smart Home app: The A3 Smart Home app connects to your security device and sends updates right to your phone.

The A3 Smart Home app connects to your security device and sends updates right to your phone. Pet insurance: Vet bills can make a serious dent in your budget, and AAA offers pet insurance to help keep pet-related costs at a reasonable level.

Frequently asked questions about AAA

Is AAA a sustainable company? Caret Down AAA’s efforts toward corporate sustainability are primarily focused on making the roads safer for everyone. For children, this includes AAA’s free car seat inspections and its AAA School Safety Patrol, a program that schools can join to receive free training materials and equipment. Regarding employee social responsibility, AAA team members can take paid time off to volunteer with nonprofits in their local communities, and their donations to eligible organizations can also be matched by the company. In 2021, AAA began publishing its yearly Environmental, Social and Government (ESG) Report. The 2022 report was recently published and details the insurer’s efforts in implementing cleaner fuels, more electric vehicle charging stations, revising internal strategy to hire from more diverse communities, charitable donations and more.

How do I file a claim with AAA? Caret Down The way you file a claim with AAA will depend on your regional club. Each club has its own phone number to file claims, so you’ll need to head to AAA’s website and input your ZIP code. Once you have been redirected to your specific regional AAA site, you can search for the claims center and find information on how to file a claim there. You could also contact your local AAA office or agent.

Why is AAA insurance so expensive? Caret Down Insurance is not immune to inflation. When prices for everyday goods rise, it is not uncommon for insurance premiums to rise with them. Additionally, insurance is a highly individual product, and what you pay will change based on your claims history, location, number of discounts you qualify for and more.

How do I cancel AAA insurance? Caret Down To cancel your AAA insurance policy, you may call their customer service at 1-877-387-8378 or contact a local AAA branch.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Homeowners insurance rates Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.