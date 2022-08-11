Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
AAA home insurance review 2024
You might want to consider AAA insurance if you’re already a member or interested in its membership perks. However, information about the company is difficult to consolidate, because different geographic regions have their own specific AAA club.
AAA may not be the company of choice for someone looking for the cheapest possible insurance policies. If you are already a card-carrying member, purchasing insurance through AAA could be worthwhile.
In July 2023, AAA joined the flock of insurers limiting coverage in Florida. The insurer announced it would nonrenew auto, home and umbrella policies for some customers throughout the Sunshine State, citing devastating hurricanes and high reinsurance rates. AAA still writes new insurance policies in Florida, but it has pivoted its efforts to lower-risk areas.
AAA home insurance
AAA home insurance could be a good option if you’re a AAA member and want to access additional perks, but the company’s offerings are fairly standard. Along with standard coverage types like dwelling and personal liability, you may be able to obtain additional personal property coverage for high-value items, like jewelry and furs. More unique coverage options may be available depending on your location, so it may be best to contact a local AAA agent to learn more and build the best homeowners insurance policy for your home.
AAA’s Bankrate Score was brought down by its mostly below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction scores. It’s difficult to consolidate information on AAA home insurance due to the regional nature of the various clubs. If you are interested, it’s likely a good idea to talk directly with an AAA agent in your area.
Pros and cons of AAA homeowners insurance
Comparing home insurance quotes from a range of providers may help you find the best carrier for you. Looking at quoted rates, coverage offerings, discounts, third-party scores and digital tools can be helpful. With these considerations in mind, Bankrate zeroed in on some pros and cons of AAA home insurance.
Regional clubs may tailor coverage offerings to the needs of homeowners in each area
May have access to additional AAA perks if you’re a member
Local agents available
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction scores
Two of three rated clubs have below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores
Coverage offerings are fairly standard
AAA home insurance cost
AAA home insurance with $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs an average of $1,241 per year, while the national average cost of home insurance is $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage. As with auto insurance, homeowners insurance rates are also highly dependent on individual rating factors. One of those factors is the level of coverage you need. Below, we show AAA’s average rates compared to the national average for a range of dwelling coverage amounts.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|AAA average annual premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$795
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,241
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,702
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,148
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$3,488
|$3,761
AAA home insurance discounts
Discounts may help maximize your savings and might help you get cheaper home insurance. AAA offers home insurance discounts — including multiple-product savings, savings for mature homeowners and savings if you have a home security system — but they aren’t particularly unique or noteworthy. AAA’s home insurance discounts could vary based on your location, though, so talk to your regional club to know what savings are offered in your area.
Compare AAA with other insurers
When you’re looking for the best homeowners insurance company for your needs, getting quotes from several providers can be helpful. No single company is the best option for everyone. If you’re interested in AAA insurance, but not quite sure it’s the right fit, consider these similar companies:
|
AAA
|
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
Farm Bureau
|
Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
$1,241
$1,340
$1,938
No rates available
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
666/1,000
694/1,000
Not rated
731/1,000
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
543/1,000
509/1,000
Not rated
502/1,000
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
A (Excellent)
A+ (Superior)
A (Excellent)
A++ (Superior)
Is AAA a good homeowners insurance company?
AAA might be a good homeowners insurance company depending on your regional club. If you live in an area where the local AAA company gets good customer satisfaction reviews, AAA might be a good choice, especially if you want access to additional perks. However, AAA’s service and satisfaction vary widely across regions and underwriting companies, so you might want to talk to current members about their service before you buy a policy.
AAA customer satisfaction
AAA is made up of a few separate companies, with each one servicing a different region or group of states. This includes the Auto Club of Southern California, CSAA Insurance Group and the Automobile Club Group. While operating under the AAA brand, these individual companies may be rated separately by third-party agencies. We’ve reviewed the satisfaction ratings for these three clubs by product line, but remember that AAA is made up of several companies and your specific regional club may not be reviewed here. To best understand the service level of your regional club, consider speaking with current policyholders.
AAA’s companies received individual ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best for customer satisfaction and financial strength. While AAA, as a whole, appears to receive high marks for financial strength, the results of the Digital Experience Study were mixed.
AAA homeowners claims satisfaction
J.D. Power also analyzes home insurance overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction. In the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, all three AAA clubs mentioned above for auto insurance were ranked, but only the Auto Club of Southern California had an above-average rating. The 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study only included the Auto Club of Southern California and CSAA Insurance Group, and both were ranked below the industry average.
AAA customer complaints
The NAIC complaint index is also a helpful tool to assess overall customer satisfaction. The NAIC records complaints it receives and assigns each company a complaint index, with 1.00 indicating an average or baseline number of complaints. Indexes higher than 1.00 mean that a company receives more complaints than expected, while indexes lower than 1.00 imply that a company receives fewer complaints. Just like with the J.D. Power scores, AAA’s NAIC complaint indexes vary based on the club.
The home insurance complaint indexes for AAA car insurance change drastically based on location. CSAA’s complaint index has remained below average from 2020 onwards, while Automobile Club Group scored an index over 4.5 in 2021.
Other AAA tools and benefits
In addition to home insurance, AAA also offers many other products and services. For full access to all of AAA’s services, policyholders must purchase an AAA membership, but remember that perks will vary based on your regional club. These may include:
- Travel perks: AAA Travel helps AAA members plan and book travel and accommodations, and even offers travel insurance, discounted amusement park tickets and international driver’s permits.
- Identity theft and monitoring: AAA offers three plans to help with identity theft monitoring and alerts in partnership with Experience. The Good plan is free for AAA members, while the Better and Best plans come with a cost but offer more tools.
- Renters insurance: Renters insurance is geared toward those renting their residence rather than owning, and provides protection for personal belongings, loss of use and personal liability.
- Landlord insurance: If you own a beach cottage, spare apartment or other space you rent, you may be able to purchase a landlord insurance policy through AAA in some regions.
- Flood insurance: Floods are not typically a named home insurance policy peril, so adding a flood policy from AAA may be a wise move for certain homeowners.
- Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy from AAA can add an additional layer of liability protection.
- Smart Home: This service helps homeowners choose, customize and install a home security system. Homeowners can opt into two tiers of service, the Basic Monitoring and Smart Monitoring.
- A3 Smart Home app: The A3 Smart Home app connects to your security device and sends updates right to your phone.
- Pet insurance: Vet bills can make a serious dent in your budget, and AAA offers pet insurance to help keep pet-related costs at a reasonable level.
Frequently asked questions about AAA
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Homeowners insurance rates
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.