Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
PURE Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders with high-value cars and homes, who don't mind paying extra to have the highest quality coverage, might consider PURE as their company of choice.
Who PURE Insurance may be good for: Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, or PURE Insurance, may be worth considering if you have a high net worth and want to be sure you have adequate coverage for your vehicles and properties. The company offers extra perks and high-quality customer management to ensure policyholders are satisfied with its insurance.
Who PURE Insurance may not be good for: PURE might not be the best choice for those with a lower net worth, or who want to find the cheapest insurance for their home and cars. PURE's average rates for both car and home insurance are well above the industry averages.
New
- Each year, PURE hosts a charity golf tournament called “The Match.” During the 2023 event, PURE announced its latest PURE Insurance Scholar. The scholarship went to a high school senior who plans to become an engineer.
- In August 2023, PURE was named one of the Top Insurance Employers by Insurance Business America. The company has also been on the list of top companies to work for in Arizona for five consecutive years and on the list of the best places to work in South Carolina for six consecutive years.
PURE car insurance
PURE car insurance does business in all 50 states and could be one of the best auto insurance companies for drivers with a high net worth. PURE allows policyholders to insure multiple types of vehicles — including standard vehicles, luxury vehicles and even golf carts — on one policy. The company has several unique add-ons that may be helpful to high net worth individuals, especially those who travel often.
PURE offers a wide range of coverage options. The company provides the standard options of collision, comprehensive, liability, medical payments, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. In addition, policyholders can purchase agreed value coverage, extended transportation expenses, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage, and worldwide rental coverage — which gives policyholders the ability to rent or borrow a vehicle anywhere in the world.
Pros and cons of PURE car insurance
PURE could be a good choice for some clients, but it’s not likely to be the best option for everyone. If you’re in the process of getting car insurance quotes and comparing companies, here are some of the pros and cons of PURE car insurance:
-
Unique coverage options tailored to high-net-worth individuals
-
Member Advocates service provides additional support during claims
-
Local agents available
-
No online quotes
-
Qualifications for coverage may be based on net worth
-
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction
PURE car insurance cost
The average PURE car insurance policy costs $4,460 per year for full coverage and $841 for minimum coverage as of 2023. Our PURE Insurance reviews found that the company’s average policy is much more expensive than the national average cost of car insurance, likely since PURE caters to high-net-worth clientele. On average, a car insurance policy in the United States costs $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, it may be helpful to compare rates from several carriers. The tables below show how PURE premiums compare to the national average for a range of driver profiles.
PURE car insurance rates by driving history
Having incidents like traffic violations and at-fault accidents on your driving record may indicate to insurance companies that you are more likely to file a claim. Rates are generally higher for those drivers who have had accidents or tickets recently. Bankrate has analyzed rates for various driving incidents, including a single speeding ticket, single at-fault accident and a single DUI. However, not all companies will write policies for individuals with DUI convictions, so if you have one, it may be best to work directly with PURE to see if you can get coverage.
|PURE Insurance full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$4,460
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$6,690
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$8,363
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$11,605
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
PURE car insurance quotes by age
Age is also one of the biggest factors that car insurance companies may analyze when setting rates (in most states). Generally, younger drivers pay higher rates due to their inexperience behind the wheel. It’s usually cheaper for parents to keep young drivers on a family policy until the young driver has established their own household. Rates usually go down with age, assuming that drivers maintain clean driving records. The rates we showcase are for drivers with no incidents on their driving records.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|PURE Insurance full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$9,947
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$8,233
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$8,836
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$7,901
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$7,272
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
PURE car insurance discounts
If you’re looking for ways to save on your car insurance, discounts could be one of the easiest options. Most car insurance companies offer at least a few discounts that may be easy to qualify for, and PURE is no exception. However, PURE only highlights a few discounts on its website. These include insuring more than one vehicle, insuring a child that goes to college without taking a vehicle and limiting how often you drive your collector car. More savings opportunities may be available, but you’ll need to speak directly with PURE to find out what discounts you qualify for.
PURE home insurance
PURE home insurance coverage could be a good choice for those with homes valued at $1 million or more. For homeowners with a high net worth, searching for the best home insurance may be a bit more complicated. Shopping around and comparing home insurance quotes may still be helpful, but high-value homes often have unique features that require specialized coverage.
PURE understands this and strives to provide home insurance options that can be customized. The company offers flexible rebuilding options so that you can choose whether to rebuild your home or receive a cash settlement in the event of a covered loss. PURE also offers guaranteed home replacement cost, jewelry coverage, broad coverage for sewer and drain backups, flexible deductible options and coverage to help you prevent losses that have previously occurred.
Pros and cons of PURE home insurance
Understanding a company’s perks and drawbacks could be a good way to get a holistic view of what your experience with that insurer may look like. These are some of the pros and cons of PURE home insurance that Bankrate found noteworthy:
-
Policies are specifically built with high-value homes in mind
-
Policies include many standard coverage types that are often optional with other carriers
-
Member Advocacy services may help you prevent or minimize damage and recover after a claim
-
Homes under $1 million may not qualify for coverage
-
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction
-
Quotes are only available by phone or with a local agent
PURE home insurance cost
Since PURE home insurance is specifically designed to cover luxury homes, it’s no surprise that its average premiums are higher than the national average cost of home insurance. PURE’s average rate is $2,205 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, while nationally, home insurance costs $1,428 for the same coverage. For a higher-value home with $750,000 in dwelling coverage, PURE’s average rate is $4,139 per year, compared to the national average of $3,761 per year. Keep in mind that these rates are for guidance and comparison purposes only. PURE may not insure a home for less than $1 million in dwelling coverage.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|PURE Insurance average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,858
|$975
|$250,000
|$2,205
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$2,535
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,869
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$4,139
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
PURE home insurance discounts
Many homeowners seeking cheaper home insurance use home insurance discounts as a way to lower their premiums. PURE notes that it offers home insurance discounts, but doesn’t list specific ways to save on its website. You may be able to speak with a PURE agent to find out how you can save on your policy.
Compare PURE with other insurers
PURE Insurance Company won’t be the right choice for everyone. If you’re interested in exploring other options, you may want to consider the following providers.
|
Featured
PURE
Read review Read Bankrate's full PURE Insurance review
|
State Farm
Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review
|
Chubb
Read review Read Bankrate's full Chubb Insurance review
|
Nationwide
Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, or PURE Insurance, is a relatively new provider with coverage that’s tailored to individuals with a high net worth. The company offers a wide range of insurance policies for high-value vehicles, homes and items, but may not be a prudent choice for the average American.
|
State Farm offers home, auto and life insurance and is consistently one of the highest-rated insurance providers on the market. However, while State Farm may provide adequate coverage for high-value homes and vehicles, its products aren’t tailored to the needs of high-net-worth clients.
|
Chubb is another major player in the high-value insurance space and even won a Bankrate Award for being best for high-value home insurance. Chubb’s Masterpiece policy offers robust auto and home insurance offerings, including Risk Consulting. During a risk consultation, a highly-trained Chubb risk consultant will come to your home to help you identify potential losses and put measures in place to prevent them. PURE’s Member Advocacy service takes claim prevention to another level though, so if you’re looking for that personal touch, PURE could be a better fit.
|
If you want an auto and home insurance provider that also offers highly-rated life insurance, you may want to consider Nationwide. Nationwide won a 2022 Bankrate Award for best universal life insurance provider. Nationwide’s typical policies are available for standard individuals, but the company does have a Private Client program that gears coverage toward more high-end lifestyles.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$4,460
|
$1,480
|
$2,472
|
$1,422
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$2,205
|
$1,462
|
$1,775
|
$1,153
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
714/1,000
|
N/A
|
713/1,000
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not scored
|
532/1,000
|
505/1,000
|
519/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is PURE a good insurance company?
With our start as the Bank Rate Monitor, Bankrate has been a trusted voice in the financial services sector since 1976. Today, we help millions of readers each year make wise decisions about a myriad of topics, including investing, credit cards, loans and insurance. Each year, our insurance editorial team uses our years of combined industry experience to conduct honest and comprehensive carrier reviews to help you choose the best provider for your needs.
PURE could be one of the best insurance companies for wealthy individuals. The company’s Member Advocates are one of its most outstanding features. These individuals are essentially personal insurance concierges who can guide you through identifying risks, preventing damage, recovering from losses and more. PURE doesn’t have an online quoting option, though, and it isn’t available for standard clientele. PURE may not be right for everyone, but if you have a high net worth, PURE’s products are designed specifically with your needs in mind.
PURE customer satisfaction
When shopping for home insurance, you may want to take the time to review third-party rating information for the companies you are considering. AM Best rates companies for financial strength, which reflects their historical ability to pay claims. PURE has an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, just two levels below the highest rating level of A++.
J.D. Power is a consumer data analytics company that reviews insurers across a range of metrics. Likely because PURE’s target customers are such a specialized group, it wasn’t rated in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction survey or claims survey for auto or home insurance.
|Study or Rating agency
|PURE
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
PURE customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) compiles a score for each insurer based on the number of complaints it receives. The industry average is 1.00. Anything above that indicates a higher-than-average number of complaints, while anything below 1.00 means the company has fewer complaints than average. Below, we’ve analyzed PURE's customer complaints by product line.
A score of 1.00 is the baseline number of complaints that the NAIC expects, and PURE received a score of 0.19 on its private passenger (personal auto) insurance product. This means that the NAIC received fewer-than-average complaints regarding PURE’s service, including its claims service, which could provide potential policyholders with peace of mind.
The company’s NAIC complaint index for home insurance is 0.04. This is far lower than the baseline and indicates a generally high level of satisfaction with PURE’s service. We didn’t find these low complaint numbers surprising, considering PURE’s dedication to personalized service before and after a claim.
Other PURE tools and benefits
If you’re considering PURE Insurance, the following perks may stand out and help you make your decision.
- Mobile app: PURE’s mobile app allows you to file and track claims, access your insurance documents, pay bills and make some changes to your policies.
- PURE Art Services: This service may be useful if you need help preserving, enhancing, managing or creating valuations for your art collection.
- Watercraft coverage: If you have a sailboat, yacht or anything in between, PURE’s watercraft coverage may be of interest.
- Identity theft coverage: Identity theft is becoming more common. Identity theft coverage could help you protect your finances and restore your identity.
- Condo and co-op insurance: This coverage is specifically tailored to condo and co-op style homes and the unique risks that they face.
- Member Advocates: PURE Member Advocates are available to help PURE members book rental cars, locate repair facilities, communicate with other drivers’ insurers and reduce the administrative tasks that come with vehicle ownership.
- Situation Room: This 24/7 resource alerts policyholders via email or phone when they are in the path of a hurricane, wildfire, or other major risk. It offers resources, advice and the assistance of a PURE member advocate as needed for the situation.
- Home Spotlight: This allows policyholders to request a report that provides data and insights on property-specific risks like flood or fire, information on past insurance claims and building permits, as well as insurability.
- Risk management and loss prevention: PURE risk managers can consult with homeowners to identify risks and make recommendations on how they might better protect it. They can also provide a valuation to help you determine appropriate coverage limits.
- Systems home protection: This endorsement includes coverage for losses caused by mechanical and electrical systems breakdowns and allows you to replace damaged equipment with a new unit that is more environmentally-friendly or safer.
Frequently asked questions about PURE Insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.