PURE Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders with high-value cars and homes, who don't mind paying extra to have the highest quality coverage, might consider PURE as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from PURE Insurance

Company details Who PURE Insurance may be good for: Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, or PURE Insurance, may be worth considering if you have a high net worth and want to be sure you have adequate coverage for your vehicles and properties. The company offers extra perks and high-quality customer management to ensure policyholders are satisfied with its insurance. Who PURE Insurance may not be good for: PURE might not be the best choice for those with a lower net worth, or who want to find the cheapest insurance for their home and cars. PURE's average rates for both car and home insurance are well above the industry averages. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $4,460

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $841

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $2,205 Customer service: 1-888-813-7873 or memberservices@pureinsurance.com

1-888-813-7873 or memberservices@pureinsurance.com Claims: 1-888-813-7873 or claims@pureinsurance.com

1-888-813-7873 or claims@pureinsurance.com Risk management services: riskmanagementservices@pureinsurance.com

riskmanagementservices@pureinsurance.com Art collection services: artservices@pureinsurance.com

artservices@pureinsurance.com Member advocacy services: memberadvocate@pureinsurance.com

memberadvocate@pureinsurance.com Website: pureinsurance.com

pureinsurance.com Address: PURE Insurance, P.O. Box 480, Elmsford, NY 10523

PURE Insurance, P.O. Box 480, Elmsford, NY 10523 Availability: PURE insurance is available nationwide. Specific product offerings may vary by location, so you might want to check with PURE to see what products and coverage types are available in your area. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with PURE? Each year, PURE hosts a charity golf tournament called “The Match.” During the 2023 event, PURE announced its latest PURE Insurance Scholar. The scholarship went to a high school senior who plans to become an engineer.

In August 2023, PURE was named one of the Top Insurance Employers by Insurance Business America. The company has also been on the list of top companies to work for in Arizona for five consecutive years and on the list of the best places to work in South Carolina for six consecutive years.

PURE car insurance

PURE car insurance does business in all 50 states and could be one of the best auto insurance companies for drivers with a high net worth. PURE allows policyholders to insure multiple types of vehicles — including standard vehicles, luxury vehicles and even golf carts — on one policy. The company has several unique add-ons that may be helpful to high net worth individuals, especially those who travel often. PURE offers a wide range of coverage options. The company provides the standard options of collision, comprehensive, liability, medical payments, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. In addition, policyholders can purchase agreed value coverage, extended transportation expenses, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage, and worldwide rental coverage — which gives policyholders the ability to rent or borrow a vehicle anywhere in the world.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

PURE car insurance discounts Pros and cons of PURE car insurance PURE could be a good choice for some clients, but it’s not likely to be the best option for everyone. If you’re in the process of getting car insurance quotes and comparing companies, here are some of the pros and cons of PURE car insurance: Pros Unique coverage options tailored to high-net-worth individuals

Member Advocates service provides additional support during claims

Local agents available Cons No online quotes

Qualifications for coverage may be based on net worth

Not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction PURE car insurance cost The average PURE car insurance policy costs $4,460 per year for full coverage and $841 for minimum coverage as of 2023. Our PURE Insurance reviews found that the company’s average policy is much more expensive than the national average cost of car insurance, likely since PURE caters to high-net-worth clientele. On average, a car insurance policy in the United States costs $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance, it may be helpful to compare rates from several carriers. The tables below show how PURE premiums compare to the national average for a range of driver profiles. PURE car insurance rates by driving history Having incidents like traffic violations and at-fault accidents on your driving record may indicate to insurance companies that you are more likely to file a claim. Rates are generally higher for those drivers who have had accidents or tickets recently. Bankrate has analyzed rates for various driving incidents, including a single speeding ticket, single at-fault accident and a single DUI. However, not all companies will write policies for individuals with DUI convictions, so if you have one, it may be best to work directly with PURE to see if you can get coverage. PURE Insurance full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $4,460 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $6,690 $2,427 At-fault accident $8,363 $2,854 DUI conviction $11,605 $3,091 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. PURE car insurance quotes by age Age is also one of the biggest factors that car insurance companies may analyze when setting rates (in most states). Generally, younger drivers pay higher rates due to their inexperience behind the wheel. It’s usually cheaper for parents to keep young drivers on a family policy until the young driver has established their own household. Rates usually go down with age, assuming that drivers maintain clean driving records. The rates we showcase are for drivers with no incidents on their driving records. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy PURE Insurance full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $9,947 $4,392 Age 17 $8,233 $4,102 Age 18 $8,836 $3,837 Age 19 $7,901 $3,345 Age 20 $7,272 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy PURE Insurance full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $16,337 $6,110 Age 25 $6,199 $2,473 Age 30 $4,768 $2,125 Age 40 $4,460 $2,014 Age 60 $3,906 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. PURE car insurance discounts If you’re looking for ways to save on your car insurance, discounts could be one of the easiest options. Most car insurance companies offer at least a few discounts that may be easy to qualify for, and PURE is no exception. However, PURE only highlights a few discounts on its website. These include insuring more than one vehicle, insuring a child that goes to college without taking a vehicle and limiting how often you drive your collector car. More savings opportunities may be available, but you’ll need to speak directly with PURE to find out what discounts you qualify for.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with PURE Insurance Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

PURE home insurance

PURE home insurance coverage could be a good choice for those with homes valued at $1 million or more. For homeowners with a high net worth, searching for the best home insurance may be a bit more complicated. Shopping around and comparing home insurance quotes may still be helpful, but high-value homes often have unique features that require specialized coverage. PURE understands this and strives to provide home insurance options that can be customized. The company offers flexible rebuilding options so that you can choose whether to rebuild your home or receive a cash settlement in the event of a covered loss. PURE also offers guaranteed home replacement cost, jewelry coverage, broad coverage for sewer and drain backups, flexible deductible options and coverage to help you prevent losses that have previously occurred.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

PURE home insurance discounts Pros and cons of PURE home insurance Understanding a company’s perks and drawbacks could be a good way to get a holistic view of what your experience with that insurer may look like. These are some of the pros and cons of PURE home insurance that Bankrate found noteworthy: Pros Policies are specifically built with high-value homes in mind

Policies include many standard coverage types that are often optional with other carriers

Member Advocacy services may help you prevent or minimize damage and recover after a claim Cons Homes under $1 million may not qualify for coverage

Not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction

Quotes are only available by phone or with a local agent PURE home insurance cost Since PURE home insurance is specifically designed to cover luxury homes, it’s no surprise that its average premiums are higher than the national average cost of home insurance. PURE’s average rate is $2,205 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, while nationally, home insurance costs $1,428 for the same coverage. For a higher-value home with $750,000 in dwelling coverage, PURE’s average rate is $4,139 per year, compared to the national average of $3,761 per year. Keep in mind that these rates are for guidance and comparison purposes only. PURE may not insure a home for less than $1 million in dwelling coverage. Dwelling coverage limit PURE Insurance average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,858 $975 $250,000 $2,205 $1,428 $350,000 $2,535 $1,879 $450,000 $2,869 $2,343 $750,000 $4,139 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. PURE home insurance discounts Many homeowners seeking cheaper home insurance use home insurance discounts as a way to lower their premiums. PURE notes that it offers home insurance discounts, but doesn’t list specific ways to save on its website. You may be able to speak with a PURE agent to find out how you can save on your policy.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with PURE Insurance Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare PURE with other insurers

PURE Insurance Company won’t be the right choice for everyone. If you’re interested in exploring other options, you may want to consider the following providers.

Badge 1 Featured PURE Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full PURE Insurance review Select an option PURE State Farm Chubb Nationwide Caret Down State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option PURE State Farm Chubb Nationwide Caret Down Chubb Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Chubb Insurance review Select an option PURE State Farm Chubb Nationwide Caret Down Nationwide Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Nationwide Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, or PURE Insurance, is a relatively new provider with coverage that’s tailored to individuals with a high net worth. The company offers a wide range of insurance policies for high-value vehicles, homes and items, but may not be a prudent choice for the average American. State Farm offers home, auto and life insurance and is consistently one of the highest-rated insurance providers on the market. However, while State Farm may provide adequate coverage for high-value homes and vehicles, its products aren’t tailored to the needs of high-net-worth clients. Chubb is another major player in the high-value insurance space and even won a Bankrate Award for being best for high-value home insurance. Chubb’s Masterpiece policy offers robust auto and home insurance offerings, including Risk Consulting. During a risk consultation, a highly-trained Chubb risk consultant will come to your home to help you identify potential losses and put measures in place to prevent them. PURE’s Member Advocacy service takes claim prevention to another level though, so if you’re looking for that personal touch, PURE could be a better fit. If you want an auto and home insurance provider that also offers highly-rated life insurance, you may want to consider Nationwide. Nationwide won a 2022 Bankrate Award for best universal life insurance provider. Nationwide’s typical policies are available for standard individuals, but the company does have a Private Client program that gears coverage toward more high-end lifestyles. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $4,460 $1,480 $2,472 $1,422 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $2,205 $1,462 $1,775 $1,153 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 714/1,000 N/A 713/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 532/1,000 505/1,000 519/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A++ (Superior) A++ (Superior) A+ (Superior)

Is PURE a good insurance company?

With our start as the Bank Rate Monitor, Bankrate has been a trusted voice in the financial services sector since 1976. Today, we help millions of readers each year make wise decisions about a myriad of topics, including investing, credit cards, loans and insurance. Each year, our insurance editorial team uses our years of combined industry experience to conduct honest and comprehensive carrier reviews to help you choose the best provider for your needs. PURE could be one of the best insurance companies for wealthy individuals. The company’s Member Advocates are one of its most outstanding features. These individuals are essentially personal insurance concierges who can guide you through identifying risks, preventing damage, recovering from losses and more. PURE doesn’t have an online quoting option, though, and it isn’t available for standard clientele. PURE may not be right for everyone, but if you have a high net worth, PURE’s products are designed specifically with your needs in mind.

PURE customer satisfaction When shopping for home insurance, you may want to take the time to review third-party rating information for the companies you are considering. AM Best rates companies for financial strength, which reflects their historical ability to pay claims. PURE has an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, just two levels below the highest rating level of A++. J.D. Power is a consumer data analytics company that reviews insurers across a range of metrics. Likely because PURE’s target customers are such a specialized group, it wasn’t rated in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction survey or claims survey for auto or home insurance. Study or Rating agency PURE Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

PURE customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) compiles a score for each insurer based on the number of complaints it receives. The industry average is 1.00. Anything above that indicates a higher-than-average number of complaints, while anything below 1.00 means the company has fewer complaints than average. Below, we’ve analyzed PURE's customer complaints by product line.

PURE auto complaints

PURE home complaints A score of 1.00 is the baseline number of complaints that the NAIC expects, and PURE received a score of 0.19 on its private passenger (personal auto) insurance product. This means that the NAIC received fewer-than-average complaints regarding PURE’s service, including its claims service, which could provide potential policyholders with peace of mind. The company’s NAIC complaint index for home insurance is 0.04. This is far lower than the baseline and indicates a generally high level of satisfaction with PURE’s service. We didn’t find these low complaint numbers surprising, considering PURE’s dedication to personalized service before and after a claim.

Other PURE tools and benefits If you’re considering PURE Insurance, the following perks may stand out and help you make your decision. Mobile app : PURE’s mobile app allows you to file and track claims, access your insurance documents, pay bills and make some changes to your policies.

PURE’s mobile app allows you to file and track claims, access your insurance documents, pay bills and make some changes to your policies. PURE Art Services : This service may be useful if you need help preserving, enhancing, managing or creating valuations for your art collection.

This service may be useful if you need help preserving, enhancing, managing or creating valuations for your art collection. Watercraft coverage : If you have a sailboat, yacht or anything in between, PURE’s watercraft coverage may be of interest.

If you have a sailboat, yacht or anything in between, PURE’s watercraft coverage may be of interest. Identity theft coverage : Identity theft is becoming more common. Identity theft coverage could help you protect your finances and restore your identity.

Identity theft is becoming more common. Identity theft coverage could help you protect your finances and restore your identity. Condo and co-op insurance : This coverage is specifically tailored to condo and co-op style homes and the unique risks that they face.

This coverage is specifically tailored to condo and co-op style homes and the unique risks that they face. Member Advocates: PURE Member Advocates are available to help PURE members book rental cars, locate repair facilities, communicate with other drivers’ insurers and reduce the administrative tasks that come with vehicle ownership.

PURE Member Advocates are available to help PURE members book rental cars, locate repair facilities, communicate with other drivers’ insurers and reduce the administrative tasks that come with vehicle ownership. Situation Room : This 24/7 resource alerts policyholders via email or phone when they are in the path of a hurricane, wildfire, or other major risk. It offers resources, advice and the assistance of a PURE member advocate as needed for the situation.

This 24/7 resource alerts policyholders via email or phone when they are in the path of a hurricane, wildfire, or other major risk. It offers resources, advice and the assistance of a PURE member advocate as needed for the situation. Home Spotlight: This allows policyholders to request a report that provides data and insights on property-specific risks like flood or fire, information on past insurance claims and building permits, as well as insurability.

This allows policyholders to request a report that provides data and insights on property-specific risks like flood or fire, information on past insurance claims and building permits, as well as insurability. Risk management and loss prevention: PURE risk managers can consult with homeowners to identify risks and make recommendations on how they might better protect it. They can also provide a valuation to help you determine appropriate coverage limits.

PURE risk managers can consult with homeowners to identify risks and make recommendations on how they might better protect it. They can also provide a valuation to help you determine appropriate coverage limits. Systems home protection: This endorsement includes coverage for losses caused by mechanical and electrical systems breakdowns and allows you to replace damaged equipment with a new unit that is more environmentally-friendly or safer.

Frequently asked questions about PURE Insurance

How do I file a claim with PURE Insurance? Caret Down PURE seems to take great pride in its claims service and process. If you need to file an auto or home claim with PURE, you may be able to do it in the following ways: Contact your PURE agent Call 1-888-813-7873 Email claims@pureinsurance.com Submit in the mobile app PURE’s claims process is a bit different from many insurance companies, starting even before a claim happens. PURE’s Member Advocates may work with you to implement loss prevention strategies for your auto and home insurance. During your claim, your Member Advocate will be your only point of contact, helping ease stress and uncertainty. Finally, after a claim is closed, a Member Advocate may help you analyze the situation so you can work to prevent the same incident from occurring in the future. PURE’s Situation Room can also contact you to warn you of imminent damage and advise you on steps to take to mitigate your losses.

Is PURE Insurance a sustainable company? Caret Down PURE claims to be committed to diversity, equity, community engagement and sustainability. It backs this up by offering employee resource groups for those identifying as LTBTQ+, Hispanic/LatinX, Asian and Pacific Islander, and more. 55 percent of the company's employees are female, and 24 percent of the workforce is minorities, including 20 percent in leadership roles. The company has been carbon neutral since 2021. It supports a number of organizations including United Way, Coalition for the Homeless and Sojourner Center, and matched more than $25,000 of employee donations in 2022. The company notes that most of its emissions come from commuting, and it is now offering stipends to employees to encourage the use of public transportation. PURE’s company fleet is also being converted to hybrid vehicles. PURE partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and planted more than 37,000 trees in California, Colorado and Idaho. In line with its sustainability efforts, PURE noted that it moved its investments away from fossil fuels starting in 2016. In 2021, the company made its first investment into an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) fund. PURE’s annual report also touches on the company’s inclusion programs and community support efforts.

Is PURE Insurance a reputable company? Caret Down Based on third-party assessments, PURE is a reputable company. Its high rating with AM Best for financial management indicates that it is a company that shepherds its finances properly and has historically been able to pay out on claims. The company's excellent scoring with NAIC, where it consistently has far fewer complaints than is average in the industry, suggests that it is a company that works hard to deliver its products and services to policyholders in an efficient, timely manner.

What type of insurance is PURE Insurance? Caret Down PURE insurance is designed for high-wealth individuals who value superb customer service and are interested in robust coverage for their homes, vehicles and more. The company does not offer business insurance or any coverage options that are not geared toward financially successful individuals. In addition to home and vehicle insurance, it offers coverage for jewelry, art and other collectibles, flood insurance, personal excess liability and a few other options for individuals.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Auto Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits: $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.