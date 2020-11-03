FNBO Direct Bank Review 2024
At a glance
Checking
Savings
Overview
FNBO Direct isn’t accepting new applications for either of its deposit accounts, according to an FNBO spokesperson. That noted, the bank is best for those who don’t need to write checks out of a checking account and who want an online savings account with a competitive yield.
Highlights
- Free Checking
- High APY
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Overall
FNBO Direct is FNBO's online bank. It offers a checking account and a savings account nationwide, both of which offer a competitive APY. As an online-only bank, FNBO Direct doesn’t have physical branches you can visit, so you’ll need to be comfortable solely using ATMs to withdraw money. Moreover, the checking account doesn’t offer a checkbook; it’s a completely paperless experience, which may be a deal-breaker for some.
Pros
-
FNBO Direct doesn’t charge monthly maintenance fees on its checking and savings accounts.
-
Both checking and savings accounts earn interest.
-
You need only $1 to open an Online Savings Account or an Online Checking Account.
-
Checking account customers have access to a big ATM network.
Cons
-
The checking account doesn’t include checks, which may not be suitable for some consumers.
-
Certificates of deposit and a money market account aren’t available.
-
New applications for checking and savings accounts are currently paused.
FNBO Direct banking products
FEATURES
FNBO Direct savings overview
Pros
-
The Online Savings Account offers a competitive yield.
-
There is no minimum balance requirement.
-
The Online Savings Account doesn’t have a monthly maintenance fee.
-
You start earning interest on your first penny in the account.
Cons
-
There are limits to how much you can withdraw. For example, you can only withdraw up to $1,000 each day via an ATM.
-
The bank’s Next Day Transfer Service is limited to a transfer of up to $3,000 in a business day, $3,000 in a single transaction or $10,000 in any one month.
-
The fee for an outgoing domestic wire transfer is $15.
-
New applications are currently paused.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.FNBO DirectAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
About FNBO Direct
FNBO Direct, which is FDIC-insured, is the online division of FNBO, formerly the First National Bank of Omaha. Although FNBO has been around since 1857, FNBO Direct is a relatively new addition to the bank’s lineup of divisions.
Customer experience
Customer service. FNBO Direct is an online-only bank, and it doesn’t have any branches. Online accounts are accessible 24/7, and FNBO Direct customers have access to customer service by telephone 24/7.
Digital experience. FNBO Direct’s mobile app has received mediocre ratings in the Google Play and Apple App stores. Digital payments from the Online Checking Account can be made with Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
