Best car insurance in California for 2024
Bankrate’s analysis points to Geico, State Farm and Progressive as some best car insurance companies for California drivers.
Best car insurance companies in California
According to our research, California drivers pay an average car insurance premium of $2,701 per year for full coverage and $650 for minimum coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined that Geico, State Farm, Progressive and Mercury are among the best car insurance companies in California. We first analyzed average annual quoted premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services for the largest insurance companies by market share in the Golden State. We also considered coverage options, discounts, digital tools and customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Bankrate knows that California’s insurance market was unstable throughout 2023, and we took extra care to ensure that the providers we chose are still writing new auto policies.
Based on our research, CA drivers might want to get quotes from the following national and regional companies if you are looking for the best auto insurance:
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate Score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.2
|
$2,133
|
$553
|
4.4
|
$2,278
|
$446
|
4.2
|
$2,355
|
$521
|
3.2
|
$2,149
|
$544
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$178/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,133/yr
Customer satisfaction
809/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers potential discounts for online quotes, homeownership, bundling, safe driving and more. Progressive’s digital tools could also save you time managing your account and filing claims. Further, the carrier's Name Your Price tool might be helpful if you are on a strict budget. The tool allows you to input the amount you’re willing to spend on car insurance and then populates coverage options that fit your financial picture.
Read full Progressive review
-
-
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$190/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,278/yr
Customer satisfaction
830/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers low average premiums across many driver profiles in California plus more than a dozen potential discounts. These savings opportunities include affiliation, good driver, military, multi-policy and safety and security device discounts. Although Geico has well-developed digital tools — it placed second in the service category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study — it has no local agencies in California. Geico checks many of our boxes, which is why it tied in the 2024 Bankrate Awards as Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and Best Budget Auto Insurance Company.
Read full Geico review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$196/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,355/yr
Customer satisfaction
826/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: The company offers a robust set of car insurance discounts that could help you save on your premium. Along with over 19,000 agents nationwide, the State Farm mobile app is highly rated, giving policyholders the best of both worlds. State Farm offers two telematics programs with one option geared specifically toward young drivers. Endorsement options are somewhat limited compared to other carriers, but a handful of add-ons may be available.
Read full State Farm review
-
-
Mercury Insurance
3.8
3.8
Avg. full coverage premium
$179/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,149/yr
Customer satisfaction
794/1,000
-
Why Mercury made our list: Mercury’s coverage options and discount opportunities for its auto policies are consistent with other carriers we reviewed, and it also offers rideshare insurance for drivers who work for transportation providers like Uber or Lyft. The insurer enables you to submit a claim online or by calling its 24/7, toll-free claims hotline. Mercury could very well offer some of the best full coverage car insurance in California for those on a budget, as its average rates are among the lowest on our list.
Read full Mercury review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in California
To choose the best car insurance companies in California, Bankrate analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, along with third-party financial strength ratings from AM Best, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, coverage options, discounts and digital tools. We used these metrics to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score, out of 5 points.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help California drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in California
While price is important to many people, you might also want to consider other factors when choosing an auto insurance company. The best car insurance policy looks different for everyone and will depend on your needs, lifestyle and financial responsibilities. To see which car insurance company could provide the best coverage for your needs, consider these key steps.
New
In October 2022, California’s Department of Insurance began reviewing and approving auto insurance rate filings from many companies following a two-year pandemic rate filing freeze. In California, any rate increase request above 7 percent that is challenged by the public requires a public hearing. Most new rate filings are for 6.9 percent. Some of the largest carriers in the state with approved filings are Allstate, Geico, State Farm, Mercury and Farmers. All of these companies have already applied the increases, which have gone into effect on policy renewals dated on and after the proposed effective date, which is different with each provider.
How much is car insurance in California?
The average annual cost of car insurance in California is $2,701 for full coverage and $650 for minimum coverage, according to premium data obtained from Quadrant Information Services. This is 6 percent more than the national average premium for full coverage, which is $2,542 per year. California drivers pay more on average than drivers in many other states, including neighboring states like Oregon and Washington, which may be due to the CA’s heavily congested roadways, leading to denser traffic and a higher likelihood of accident claims.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Lancaster
|$2,810
|+4%
|Los Angeles
|$3,013
|+11%
|Bakersfield
|$2,543
|-6%
|Acton
|$2,537
|-6%
|Littlerock
|$2,786
|+3%
|Palmdale
|$2,818
|+4%
|Irvine
|$2,667
|-1%
|Newport Beach
|$2,538
|-6%
|Westminster
|$2,604
|-4%
|Sacramento
|$2,737
|+1%
|Lake Hughes
|$2,575
|-5%
|Biola
|$2,585
|-4%
|Downey
|$2,843
|+5%
|Malibu
|$3,012
|+11%
|Inglewood
|$3,131
|+15%
|Fresno
|$2,648
|-2%
|Culver City
|$2,895
|+7%
|Hawthorne
|$2,905
|+7%
|San Diego
|$2,727
|+1%
|San Jose
|$2,652
|-2%
|Garden Grove
|$2,674
|-1%
|Anaheim
|$2,638
|-2%
|Corona
|$2,528
|-7%
|Emigrant Gap
|$2,527
|-7%
|Skyforest
|$2,551
|-6%
|Victorville
|$2,634
|-3%
|San Bernardino
|$2,778
|+3%
|Riverside
|$2,624
|-3%
|Perris
|$2,607
|-4%
|West Sacramento
|$2,715
|+1%
|Brooks
|$2,500
|-8%
|Edison
|$2,517
|-7%
|Rancho Cucamonga
|$2,549
|-6%
|Chino
|$2,702
|+0%
|El Monte
|$2,827
|+5%
|Rodeo
|$2,556
|-6%
|Richmond
|$2,866
|+6%
|Venice
|$3,168
|+16%
|Playa Del Rey
|$2,878
|+6%
|Hesperia
|$2,582
|-4%
|Loma Linda
|$2,600
|-4%
|Gardena
|$2,778
|+3%
|Huntington Park
|$3,038
|+12%
|Lawndale
|$2,838
|+5%
|Lynwood
|$2,997
|+10%
|Friant
|$2,524
|-7%
|Torrance
|$2,632
|-3%
|La Mirada
|$2,680
|-1%
|Bellflower
|$2,786
|+3%
|Lakewood
|$2,734
|+1%
|Hawaiian Gardens
|$2,747
|+2%
|Lomita
|$2,581
|-5%
|Paramount
|$2,840
|+5%
|San Pedro
|$2,706
|+0%
|Daly City
|$2,811
|+4%
|Guasti
|$2,504
|-8%
|Monterey Park
|$2,896
|+7%
|Rosemead
|$2,817
|+4%
|Pope Valley
|$2,533
|-6%
|Stockton
|$2,648
|-2%
|South El Monte
|$2,840
|+5%
|Ontario
|$2,656
|-2%
|San Gabriel
|$2,898
|+7%
|Pomona
|$2,656
|-2%
|Alhambra
|$2,944
|+9%
|San Leandro
|$2,655
|-2%
|Vallejo
|$2,648
|-2%
|Oakland
|$2,962
|+9%
|Berkeley
|$2,679
|-1%
|La Jolla
|$2,634
|-3%
|San Geronimo
|$2,537
|-6%
|Hoopa
|$2,708
|+0%
|Pacoima
|$3,185
|+16%
|Amboy
|$2,676
|-1%
|Blue Jay
|$2,578
|-5%
|Crestline
|$2,522
|-7%
|Long Beach
|$2,817
|+4%
|Arcadia
|$2,808
|+4%
|San Marino
|$2,819
|+4%
|Pasadena
|$2,928
|+8%
|San Francisco
|$2,947
|+9%
|Running Springs
|$2,657
|-2%
|San Pablo
|$2,877
|+6%
|San Fernando
|$2,991
|+10%
|Westlake Village
|$2,565
|-5%
|Burbank
|$2,950
|+9%
|Hayward
|$2,635
|-2%
|Newhall
|$2,710
|+0%
|Antioch
|$2,645
|-2%
|Canyon
|$2,538
|-6%
|Concord
|$2,539
|-6%
|Santa Monica
|$3,114
|+14%
|Laguna Beach
|$2,509
|-7%
|Fullerton
|$2,612
|-3%
|Whittier
|$2,634
|-3%
|Artesia
|$2,743
|+2%
|Manhattan Beach
|$2,524
|-7%
|Redondo Beach
|$2,493
|-8%
|Belvedere Tiburon
|$2,518
|-7%
|City Of Industry
|$2,667
|-1%
|West Covina
|$2,676
|-1%
|Emeryville
|$2,919
|+8%
|Cypress
|$2,606
|-4%
|Harbor City
|$2,686
|-1%
|Sylmar
|$3,086
|+13%
|Discovery Bay
|$2,485
|-8%
|Oakville
|$2,597
|-4%
|Buena Park
|$2,673
|-1%
|La Habra
|$2,581
|-5%
|Montebello
|$2,862
|+6%
|Pico Rivera
|$2,633
|-3%
|Cerritos
|$2,752
|+2%
|San Bruno
|$2,632
|-3%
|Azusa
|$2,621
|-3%
|Baldwin Park
|$2,709
|+0%
|La Puente
|$2,659
|-2%
|Mt Baldy
|$2,590
|-4%
|El Sobrante
|$2,755
|+2%
|Norwalk
|$2,685
|-1%
|Carson
|$2,831
|+5%
|La Palma
|$2,689
|-0%
|Santa Fe Springs
|$2,618
|-3%
|Wilmington
|$2,602
|-4%
|Walnut
|$2,733
|+1%
|Atwood
|$2,734
|+1%
|Modesto
|$2,621
|-3%
|Midway City
|$2,673
|-1%
|Fountain Valley
|$2,546
|-6%
|Rancho Cordova
|$2,634
|-2%
|Antelope
|$2,713
|+0%
|Lake Elsinore
|$2,567
|-5%
|Moreno Valley
|$2,597
|-4%
|San Jacinto
|$2,553
|-6%
|Rio Linda
|$2,823
|+4%
|Canyon Country
|$2,785
|+3%
|Oak Park
|$2,665
|-1%
|Cedar Glen
|$2,677
|-1%
|Fontana
|$2,605
|-4%
|Green Valley Lake
|$2,534
|-6%
|Palm Springs
|$2,593
|-4%
|Adelanto
|$2,748
|+2%
|Lake Arrowhead
|$2,565
|-5%
|Compton
|$3,102
|+14%
|El Segundo
|$2,506
|-7%
|Holt
|$2,587
|-4%
|Alameda
|$2,563
|-5%
|Nicasio
|$2,602
|-4%
|Signal Hill
|$2,797
|+4%
|Pala
|$2,633
|-3%
|San Quentin
|$2,586
|-4%
|Brandeis
|$2,600
|-4%
|Apple Valley
|$2,572
|-5%
|Bryn Mawr
|$2,683
|-1%
|Colton
|$2,546
|-6%
|North Palm Springs
|$2,543
|-6%
|Forest Falls
|$2,548
|-6%
|Lytle Creek
|$2,603
|-4%
|Thousand Oaks
|$2,580
|-5%
|Santa Clarita
|$2,696
|-0%
|Oakley
|$2,577
|-5%
|Highland
|$2,534
|-6%
|Santa Ana
|$2,554
|-6%
|Angelus Oaks
|$2,540
|-6%
|Covina
|$2,607
|-4%
|Bloomington
|$2,587
|-4%
|Rialto
|$2,641
|-2%
|Palos Verdes Peninsula
|$2,627
|-3%
|La Canada Flintridge
|$2,987
|+10%
|Montrose
|$3,147
|+15%
|Rancho Palos Verdes
|$2,635
|-2%
|South Gate
|$2,909
|+7%
|Pearblossom
|$2,600
|-4%
|Altadena
|$2,867
|+6%
|Monrovia
|$2,535
|-6%
|Castaic
|$2,643
|-2%
|Carmichael
|$2,630
|-3%
|Citrus Heights
|$2,543
|-6%
|March Air Reserve Base
|$2,514
|-7%
|Twin Peaks
|$2,514
|-7%
|El Toro
|$2,599
|-4%
|Rumsey
|$2,503
|-8%
|Hermosa Beach
|$2,527
|-7%
|Stevenson Ranch
|$2,840
|+5%
|Point Mugu Nawc
|$2,590
|-4%
|Westley
|$2,539
|-6%
|Santa Rosa
|$2,572
|-5%
|Mount Wilson
|$3,002
|+11%
|Brisbane
|$2,548
|-6%
|Hacienda Heights
|$2,676
|-1%
|Diamond Bar
|$2,733
|+1%
|Stinson Beach
|$2,588
|-4%
|Duarte
|$2,658
|-2%
|South San Francisco
|$2,634
|-3%
|Rowland Heights
|$2,858
|+6%
|Rutherford
|$2,578
|-5%
|Valencia
|$2,680
|-1%
|Mission Hills
|$3,140
|+15%
|Pinole
|$2,616
|-3%
|Playa Vista
|$3,082
|+13%
|Bell Gardens
|$2,855
|+6%
|Maywood
|$2,829
|+5%
|Bard
|$2,578
|-5%
|Desert Hot Springs
|$2,518
|-7%
|Elk Grove
|$2,587
|-4%
|South Pasadena
|$2,836
|+5%
|La Crescenta
|$3,138
|+15%
|Pittsburg
|$2,578
|-5%
|Mcclellan
|$2,785
|+3%
|Rimforest
|$2,651
|-2%
|Elverta
|$2,546
|-6%
|Fair Oaks
|$2,522
|-7%
|Mather
|$2,584
|-4%
|Surfside
|$2,494
|-8%
|Grizzly Flats
|$2,515
|-7%
|North Highlands
|$2,762
|+2%
|Courtland
|$2,581
|-5%
|Patton
|$2,585
|-4%
|Agoura Hills
|$2,798
|+4%
|Stanton
|$2,674
|-1%
|Brea
|$2,538
|-6%
|East Irvine
|$2,659
|-2%
|Newport Coast
|$2,605
|-4%
|Chino Hills
|$2,541
|-6%
|Temple City
|$2,809
|+4%
|Union City
|$2,558
|-5%
|French Camp
|$2,579
|-5%
|Cima
|$2,582
|-5%
|Ross
|$2,653
|-2%
|Sunset Beach
|$2,564
|-5%
|Lagunitas
|$2,535
|-6%
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.