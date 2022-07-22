Best car insurance in California for 2024

Bankrate’s analysis points to Geico, State Farm and Progressive as some best car insurance companies for California drivers.

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 12, 2024
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in California

According to our research, California drivers pay an average car insurance premium of $2,701 per year for full coverage and $650 for minimum coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team determined that Geico, State Farm, Progressive and Mercury are among the best car insurance companies in California. We first analyzed average annual quoted premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services for the largest insurance companies by market share in the Golden State. We also considered coverage options, discounts, digital tools and customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study. Bankrate knows that California’s insurance market was unstable throughout 2023, and we took extra care to ensure that the providers we chose are still writing new auto policies.

Based on our research, CA drivers might want to get quotes from the following national and regional companies if you are looking for the best auto insurance:

Insurance company
Bankrate Score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Progressive
4.2
$2,133
$553
Geico
4.4
$2,278
$446
State Farm
4.2
$2,355
$521
Mercury
3.2
$2,149
$544
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$178/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,133/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$190/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,278/yr

Customer satisfaction

830/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$196/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,355/yr

Customer satisfaction

826/1,000

Mercury Insurance

3.8
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$179/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,149/yr

Customer satisfaction

794/1,000

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in California

To choose the best car insurance companies in California, Bankrate analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, along with third-party financial strength ratings from AM Best, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, coverage options, discounts and digital tools. We used these metrics to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score, out of 5 points.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help California drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in California

While price is important to many people, you might also want to consider other factors when choosing an auto insurance company. The best car insurance policy looks different for everyone and will depend on your needs, lifestyle and financial responsibilities. To see which car insurance company could provide the best coverage for your needs, consider these key steps.

New

Industry news: California’s rate filing approvals are in full swing

In October 2022, California’s Department of Insurance began reviewing and approving auto insurance rate filings from many companies following a two-year pandemic rate filing freeze. In California, any rate increase request above 7 percent that is challenged by the public requires a public hearing. Most new rate filings are for 6.9 percent. Some of the largest carriers in the state with approved filings are Allstate, Geico, State Farm, Mercury and Farmers. All of these companies have already applied the increases, which have gone into effect on policy renewals dated on and after the proposed effective date, which is different with each provider.

Related content:

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in California

Collage of woman sitting in car trunk

Cheapest car insurance in California

Best homeowners insurance in California

How much is car insurance in California?

The average annual cost of car insurance in California is $2,701 for full coverage and $650 for minimum coverage, according to premium data obtained from Quadrant Information Services. This is 6 percent more than the national average premium for full coverage, which is $2,542 per year. California drivers pay more on average than drivers in many other states, including neighboring states like Oregon and Washington, which may be due to the CA’s heavily congested roadways, leading to denser traffic and a higher likelihood of accident claims.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Savings

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute