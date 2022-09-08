Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Oregon for 2024
The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $1,415 per year for full coverage and $616 per year for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Oregon?
To determine how much car insurance is in Oregon, Bankrate analyzed premium data from Quadrant Information Services. According to our research, the average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $1,415 per year for full coverage and $616 per year for minimum coverage. These are just average figures to be used for comparative purposes; your exact car insurance rate will vary based on personal factors like your age, ZIP code, credit history, claims history, driving record and more. To help give you a clearer image of what your insurance costs may be, Bankrate also included average rates for a variety of Oregon driving profiles.
Key takeaways
- The average car insurance cost in Oregon is $118 per month for full coverage and $51 per month for minimum coverage.
- If you have poor credit, car insurance costs increase by 68 percent for full coverage on average.
- Of the larger cities, Bend has the cheapest car insurance rates in Oregon for full coverage.
- Drivers with one accident on their record pay more for insurance — an average of $2,135 for full coverage.
Oregon car insurance rates by city
The city and ZIP code you live in also factor into your Oregon car insurance rates. Insurance carriers often use city-specific variables like population density, crime statistics, claim frequency and cost of living in the ZIP code to determine rates in the area. If you live in an area where it’s more common to file an insurance claim, you will likely pay more for your coverage. In the table below, you can see average Oregon car insurance rates in some of the state’s most populated cities.
|Oregon city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from OR avg. annual full coverage premium
|Beaverton
|$124
|$1,483
|5%
|Bend
|$111
|$1,333
|-6%
|Hillsboro
|$119
|$1,430
|1%
|Lake Oswego
|$119
|$1,429
|1%
|McMinnville
|$117
|$1,401
|-1%
|Oregon City
|$125
|$1,506
|6%
|Portland
|$126
|$1,512
|7%
|Salem
|$118
|$1,418
|2%
|Tualatin
|$118
|$1,415
|0%
|Woodburn
|$120
|$1,445
|2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Oregon
In Oregon, car insurance companies are permitted to use age and gender as rating factors for auto insurance premiums. In the table below, you can see the average car insurance rates by age for male and female drivers in Oregon.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Oregon
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Oregon
|Age 16*
|$3,131
|$1,384
|Age 18
|$4,751
|$1,977
|Age 20
|$3,306
|$1,319
|Age 25
|$1,782
|$720
|Age 30
|$1,493
|$618
|Age 40
|$1,409
|$597
|Age 50
|$1,309
|$570
|Age 60
|$1,273
|$562
|Age 70
|$1,419
|$645
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Oregon
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Oregon
|Age 16*
|$2,855
|$1,329
|Age 18
|$4,107
|$1,826
|Age 20
|$2,854
|$1,232
|Age 25
|$1,687
|$734
|Age 30
|$1,487
|$652
|Age 40
|$1,421
|$635
|Age 50
|$1,325
|$599
|Age 60
|$1,273
|$579
|Age 70
|$1,404
|$651
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Broadly, car insurance rates are a calculation of risk: if you pose a higher risk of filing a claim with your insurance provider, it is likely your insurer will charge you more for your policy. That is why men typically pay more for car insurance than women: statistics show that men are more likely to drive dangerously and engage in risky practices, which in turn could lead to an expensive claim.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Oregon
Car insurance rates vary for young drivers on their own policy compared to drivers on their parents’ policy. The average cost of car insurance in Oregon will likely be cheaper for younger drivers if they choose to remain on their parents’ policy instead of purchasing their own.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in OR
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in OR
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,993
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,758
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,537
|$4,429
|75%
|Age 19
|$2,417
|$3,583
|48%
|Age 20
|$2,146
|$3,080
|44%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Oregon?
Safe drivers typically pay lower car insurance rates due to their lower likelihood of filing claims. Any violations on your record, like an at-fault accident or a speeding ticket conviction, may cause a rate increase. In the table below, you can see how much insurance premiums increase on average after a single speeding ticket conviction, at-fault accident or DUI.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in OR
|Percent increase from OR avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,415
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,770
|25%
|At-fault accident
|$2,135
|51%
|DUI conviction
|$2,484
|76%
*The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies
Car insurance rates in Oregon by credit score
Oregon auto insurance companies use your credit history as a rating factor. In general, drivers with excellent credit pay the lowest car insurance rates and drivers with poor credit pay much higher rates. This is because actuarial data has shown that drivers with poor credit history are more likely to file claims. Below are the average car insurance rates in Oregon based on credit tier:
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in OR
|Percent change from OR avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$2,375
|68%
|Average
|$1,541
|9%
|Good
|$1,415
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,241
|-12%
Oregon car insurance rates by vehicle type
Your car insurance rates will also depend on your vehicle type. Car insurance premiums are based in part on the specific make and model of your vehicle. In the table below, you can see the average Oregon car insurance premiums for several popular vehicles.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Oregon
|BMW 330i
|$1,721
|Ford F-150
|$1,270
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,238
|Toyota Camry
|$1,415
|Toyota Prius
|$1,451
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Oregon
The rates we listed above demonstrate that the cost of your car insurance policy will depend on a multitude of factors. To help you get a better idea of what your insurance costs may be, Bankrate created the calculator tool below. After you enter a couple of pieces of basic information, you will be presented with a rough estimate of your car insurance costs. It is not an exact quote, but it can give you more insight into how much to budget for your policy.
How to save on car insurance in Oregon
Car insurance rates in Oregon are not overly expensive, on average, but there are ways you may be able to save even more money and earn a lower premium. Here are some suggestions for getting cheap car insurance:
- Get several quotes: To find the best rate for your coverage preferences, get multiple car insurance quotes from different carriers. This way, you can evaluate coverage options and pricing to find the right carrier.
- Improve your credit score: If you have a poor credit score, you may pay a higher car insurance premium. Raising your credit score, even by a few points, can help you get a lower rate.
- Pay your premium in full: Paying your premium upfront and in full may help you get a cheaper rate, if you can afford the out-of-pocket cost.
- Take a defensive driver course: Many insurance companies offer a discount to drivers who complete an approved defensive driver or driver safety course.
- Raise your deductibles: Increasing your comprehensive and collision deductibles can lower your premium. Just make sure you can afford a higher deductible if you need to file a claim.
- Switch carriers: If you find a different insurance company that can offer you a better deal, you can usually switch carriers during your policy period. You’ll want to check if your current insurer has any fees associated with policy cancellation.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.