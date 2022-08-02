Best car insurance in Oregon for 2024

The best car insurance companies in Oregon for 2024 include Geico, USAA, and State Farm.

Updated Jan 11, 2024
Best car insurance companies in Oregon

Based on data collected by Quadrant Information Services, drivers in the Beaver State pay an average of $756 for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,846 for full coverage. However, your insurance quotes are likely to vary based on an assortment of personal factors, including your ZIP code, age, gender, credit-based insurance score, and driving history — as well as your car's make, model, and age.

We understand that for many drivers, finding the best auto insurance in Oregon is about more than just price. To offer you a holistic overview of the best companies in the state, we looked at third-party scores for customer service from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best. We also considered each insurance company’s range of coverage options, available discounts and digital tool capabilities. Ultimately, Geico, USAA, State Farm, Progressive and Travelers stood out from the rest.

Insurance company
Bankrate Score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,523
$538
USAA
4.3
$1,497
$549
State Farm
4.2
$1,813
$705
Progressive
4.2
$1,315
$616
Travelers
4.0
$1,285
$526
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$127/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,523/yr

Customer satisfaction

797/1,000

USAA

4.2
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$125/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,497/yr

Customer satisfaction

875/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$151/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,813/yr

Customer satisfaction

821/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$110/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,315/yr

Customer satisfaction

807/1,000

Travelers

4.2
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$107/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,285/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Oregon

Bankrate chose the best car insurance in Oregon through an extensive process that began by comparing average rates collected by Quadrant Information Services. The insurance editorial team assessed each company based on their coverage options, discounts and digital tool availability. Third-party customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best and Standard & Poor's were also considered. After assessing all data, each company was given a Bankrate Score.

The better a carrier performed in each category, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a total score of 5.0 out of 5.0 points. This brief overview of each carrier could be useful during your research, and may help you more effectively compare insurers.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Oregon drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate's insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Oregon

The best car insurance for you will depend on your needs and preferences. The following steps may help you nail down what considerations to make before choosing a provider.

How much is car insurance in Oregon?

The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $1,846 per year for full coverage. This is quite a bit less than the national average full coverage premium of $2,542 per year. Minimum coverage car insurance in Oregon averages $756 annually, which is slightly more expensive than the national average of $740. Compared to nearby states, Oregon’s average full coverage car insurance rates are cheaper than California, which averages $2,701 per year, but more expensive than Washington, which is $1,613 per year.

Full coverage car insurance rates in Oregon could be less expensive than the national average for a few reasons. Oregon has a relatively low population density, which could contribute to less crowded roadways. The state also does not have particularly high crime rates and is home to average highway infrastructure conditions.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in Oregon

As we’ve discussed, everything from your age to your driving history can affect your car insurance cost in Oregon. So, instead of just talking about it objectively, let’s crunch some numbers. By inputting some data about your profile, our Bankrate car insurance calculator will give you an estimate for your monthly car insurance costs.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

