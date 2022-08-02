Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Oregon for 2024
The best car insurance companies in Oregon for 2024 include Geico, USAA, and State Farm.
Best car insurance companies in Oregon
Based on data collected by Quadrant Information Services, drivers in the Beaver State pay an average of $756 for state-mandated minimum coverage and $1,846 for full coverage. However, your insurance quotes are likely to vary based on an assortment of personal factors, including your ZIP code, age, gender, credit-based insurance score, and driving history — as well as your car's make, model, and age.
We understand that for many drivers, finding the best auto insurance in Oregon is about more than just price. To offer you a holistic overview of the best companies in the state, we looked at third-party scores for customer service from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best. We also considered each insurance company’s range of coverage options, available discounts and digital tool capabilities. Ultimately, Geico, USAA, State Farm, Progressive and Travelers stood out from the rest.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate Score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,523
|
$538
|
4.3
|
$1,497
|
$549
|
4.2
|
$1,813
|
$705
|
4.2
|
$1,315
|
$616
|
4.0
|
$1,285
|
$526
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$127/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,523/yr
Customer satisfaction
797/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: In addition to some of the lowest average rates on our list, Geico has one of the longest lists of discounts in the industry, which may help you offset the cost of your policy. You might save for being a federal employee, a safe driver, or a member of certain organizations, like alumni groups. Geico also has a highly-rated and easy-to-use mobile app for digital policy management. However, keep in mind that the company doesn’t offer certain coverage options, such as gap insurance.
Who Geico may be good for: If you're a young driver with a tight budget or someone who wants to spend as little as possible on your Oregon car insurance, Geico could be a good pick — especially if you qualify for a few of its discounts.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$125/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,497/yr
Customer satisfaction
875/1,000
-
Why USAA made our list: Year after year, USAA consistently receives high scores from J.D. Power for delivering exceptional customer service. Its average full coverage premium is far lower than Oregon’s average, and policyholders may earn discounts for being a good student, insuring a new car or garaging their vehicle on a military base. However, take note that USAA only sells insurance to current military members, veterans and their immediate family members, so you may not be eligible for coverage.
Read full USAA Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$151/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,813/yr
Customer satisfaction
821/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: As the largest car insurance provider in the U.S., State Farm is a popular choice for Oregon drivers seeking low rates and a standard variety of discounts and endorsements. State Farm also stands out for its two safe driving programs: Drive Safe & Save for adults and Steer Clear for drivers under 25. However, the carrier does not offer gap insurance and accident forgiveness coverage must be earned. That being said, State Farm has plenty of local agents, so you can work with an agent face-to-face if you have more questions.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$110/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,315/yr
Customer satisfaction
807/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive earned a high Bankrate Score for its customizable policies and comprehensive mobile app. It has an extensive list of potential discounts, including homeowner, automatic payments, and the Snapshot telematics program. Progressive came in slightly below the segment average in the J.D. Power study, but its mobile app is rated highly by both Google Play and iOS users. Potential policyholders looking for cheap rates may want to note that Progressive's average rates are slightly above the state average in Oregon for both full and minimum coverage.
Read full Progressive Insurance review
-
-
Travelers
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$107/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,285/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Travelers made our list: Travelers has competitive average rates and stands out for its unique insurance endorsements. Potential add-ons include rental coverage, new car replacement, and gap insurance. The company's discount list is extensive, including some easy-to-earn discounts such as continuous insurance and paperless billing, as well as some more unique options, like hybrid and electric car discounts. Unfortunately, Travelers is not ranked by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region, and it came in below average in the 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Read full Travelers Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Oregon
Bankrate chose the best car insurance in Oregon through an extensive process that began by comparing average rates collected by Quadrant Information Services. The insurance editorial team assessed each company based on their coverage options, discounts and digital tool availability. Third-party customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best and Standard & Poor's were also considered. After assessing all data, each company was given a Bankrate Score.
The better a carrier performed in each category, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a total score of 5.0 out of 5.0 points. This brief overview of each carrier could be useful during your research, and may help you more effectively compare insurers.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Oregon drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Oregon
The best car insurance for you will depend on your needs and preferences. The following steps may help you nail down what considerations to make before choosing a provider.
Related content:
Ready for your quote?
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Oregon
How much is car insurance in Oregon?
The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $1,846 per year for full coverage. This is quite a bit less than the national average full coverage premium of $2,542 per year. Minimum coverage car insurance in Oregon averages $756 annually, which is slightly more expensive than the national average of $740. Compared to nearby states, Oregon’s average full coverage car insurance rates are cheaper than California, which averages $2,701 per year, but more expensive than Washington, which is $1,613 per year.
Full coverage car insurance rates in Oregon could be less expensive than the national average for a few reasons. Oregon has a relatively low population density, which could contribute to less crowded roadways. The state also does not have particularly high crime rates and is home to average highway infrastructure conditions.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Oakland
|$1,692
|-9%
|Walterville
|$1,688
|-9%
|Wolf Creek
|$1,721
|-7%
|Yachats
|$1,735
|-6%
|Langlois
|$1,700
|-8%
|Cave Junction
|$1,749
|-5%
|Williams
|$1,767
|-4%
|Buxton
|$1,814
|-2%
|Cannon Beach
|$1,769
|-4%
|Hillsboro
|$1,867
|+1%
|Lafayette
|$1,877
|+2%
|Mcminnville
|$1,825
|-1%
|Portland
|$1,976
|+7%
|Klamath Falls
|$1,722
|-7%
|Dairy
|$1,788
|-3%
|Merrill
|$1,755
|-5%
|Warm Springs
|$1,820
|-1%
|Fossil
|$1,737
|-6%
|Deadwood
|$1,747
|-5%
|Drain
|$1,694
|-9%
|Lorane
|$1,751
|-5%
|Paisley
|$1,728
|-7%
|Fort Rock
|$1,707
|-8%
|Sisters
|$1,745
|-6%
|Condon
|$1,738
|-6%
|Newberg
|$1,836
|-1%
|Sherwood
|$1,827
|-1%
|Timber
|$1,837
|-1%
|Salem
|$1,851
|+0%
|Crabtree
|$1,708
|-8%
|Midland
|$1,716
|-7%
|La Pine
|$1,694
|-9%
|Powell Butte
|$1,684
|-9%
|Arlington
|$1,688
|-9%
|Malin
|$1,743
|-6%
|Gales Creek
|$1,823
|-1%
|Hammond
|$1,757
|-5%
|Manzanita
|$1,765
|-4%
|North Plains
|$1,867
|+1%
|Myrtle Creek
|$1,678
|-10%
|Powers
|$1,721
|-7%
|Reedsport
|$1,672
|-10%
|Westlake
|$1,727
|-7%
|Beaverton
|$1,940
|+5%
|Hubbard
|$1,859
|+1%
|Rufus
|$1,751
|-5%
|Welches
|$1,948
|+5%
|Aumsville
|$1,761
|-5%
|Lincoln City
|$1,748
|-5%
|Astoria
|$1,734
|-6%
|Nehalem
|$1,769
|-4%
|Pacific City
|$1,813
|-2%
|Saint Paul
|$1,850
|+0%
|Tillamook
|$1,808
|-2%
|Warrenton
|$1,742
|-6%
|Bay City
|$1,793
|-3%
|Clackamas
|$2,048
|+10%
|Estacada
|$2,021
|+9%
|Mosier
|$1,746
|-6%
|Oregon City
|$1,967
|+6%
|Wasco
|$1,758
|-5%
|Arch Cape
|$1,787
|-3%
|Carlton
|$1,849
|+0%
|Wheeler
|$1,781
|-4%
|Banks
|$1,803
|-2%
|Dayton
|$1,847
|+0%
|Gaston
|$1,873
|+1%
|Tolovana Park
|$1,785
|-3%
|Fort Klamath
|$1,795
|-3%
|Lakeview
|$1,709
|-8%
|Sprague River
|$1,789
|-3%
|Summer Lake
|$1,709
|-8%
|Bend
|$1,737
|-6%
|Culver
|$1,740
|-6%
|Canyon City
|$1,704
|-8%
|Ione
|$1,715
|-7%
|Mount Vernon
|$1,703
|-8%
|Seneca
|$1,706
|-8%
|Spray
|$1,719
|-7%
|Chemult
|$1,741
|-6%
|Lexington
|$1,715
|-7%
|Monument
|$1,735
|-6%
|Idanha
|$1,747
|-6%
|Jefferson
|$1,718
|-7%
|Sheridan
|$1,807
|-2%
|Broadbent
|$1,729
|-7%
|Cheshire
|$1,684
|-9%
|Days Creek
|$1,702
|-8%
|Dillard
|$1,713
|-7%
|Wedderburn
|$1,684
|-9%
|Beavercreek
|$1,986
|+7%
|Canby
|$1,859
|+1%
|Maupin
|$1,772
|-4%
|Tualatin
|$1,843
|-0%
|Woodburn
|$1,881
|+2%
|Gates
|$1,765
|-4%
|Rickreall
|$1,887
|+2%
|Scotts Mills
|$1,863
|+1%
|Turner
|$1,750
|-5%
|Cloverdale
|$1,820
|-1%
|Cornelius
|$1,883
|+2%
|Oceanside
|$1,806
|-2%
|Yamhill
|$1,841
|-0%
|Silver Lake
|$1,742
|-6%
|Helix
|$1,707
|-8%
|Keno
|$1,787
|-3%
|Camp Sherman
|$1,743
|-6%
|Prineville
|$1,677
|-10%
|Terrebonne
|$1,694
|-9%
|Aurora
|$1,842
|-0%
|Colton
|$2,014
|+9%
|Gervais
|$1,864
|+1%
|Hood River
|$1,668
|-10%
|Rhododendron
|$1,964
|+6%
|Warren
|$1,764
|-5%
|Shaniko
|$1,742
|-6%
|West Linn
|$1,859
|+1%
|Damascus
|$2,066
|+11%
|Gilchrist
|$1,711
|-8%
|Madras
|$1,825
|-1%
|Chiloquin
|$1,788
|-3%
|Lyons
|$1,745
|-6%
|Mill City
|$1,751
|-5%
|Toledo
|$1,741
|-6%
|Blue River
|$1,725
|-7%
|Dallas
|$1,758
|-5%
|Monmouth
|$1,737
|-6%
|Seal Rock
|$1,733
|-6%
|Trail
|$1,764
|-5%
|Donald
|$1,871
|+1%
|Kent
|$1,691
|-9%
|Rainier
|$1,801
|-2%
|The Dalles
|$1,732
|-6%
|Vernonia
|$1,834
|-1%
|Mitchell
|$1,735
|-6%
|Dayville
|$1,704
|-8%
|Mapleton
|$1,708
|-8%
|Umpqua
|$1,746
|-6%
|Vida
|$1,707
|-8%
|Westfir
|$1,706
|-8%
|Shady Cove
|$1,710
|-8%
|Bly
|$1,775
|-4%
|Bonanza
|$1,783
|-3%
|Scio
|$1,715
|-7%
|Azalea
|$1,729
|-7%
|Bandon
|$1,670
|-10%
|Camas Valley
|$1,732
|-6%
|Noti
|$1,780
|-4%
|Clatskanie
|$1,774
|-4%
|Sandy
|$2,041
|+10%
|Wilsonville
|$1,840
|-0%
|Boring
|$2,024
|+9%
|Grass Valley
|$1,765
|-4%
|Lake Oswego
|$1,856
|+1%
|Dufur
|$1,776
|-4%
|Moro
|$1,720
|-7%
|Saint Helens
|$1,783
|-3%
|Tygh Valley
|$1,787
|-3%
|Scappoose
|$1,787
|-3%
|Amity
|$1,832
|-1%
|Sublimity
|$1,772
|-4%
|Gleneden Beach
|$1,785
|-3%
|Garibaldi
|$1,781
|-4%
|Seaside
|$1,769
|-4%
|Grand Ronde
|$1,758
|-5%
|Logsden
|$1,771
|-4%
|Otter Rock
|$1,700
|-8%
|Stayton
|$1,721
|-7%
|Waldport
|$1,733
|-6%
|Canyonville
|$1,708
|-8%
|Detroit
|$1,772
|-4%
|Independence
|$1,766
|-4%
|South Beach
|$1,719
|-7%
|Saint Benedict
|$1,856
|+1%
|Neskowin
|$1,793
|-3%
|Brightwood
|$1,958
|+6%
|Eagle Creek
|$2,032
|+10%
|Troutdale
|$2,152
|+15%
|Eddyville
|$1,753
|-5%
|Neotsu
|$1,766
|-4%
|Tidewater
|$1,786
|-3%
|Plush
|$1,706
|-8%
|Adams
|$1,698
|-8%
|Mikkalo
|$1,687
|-9%
|Dundee
|$1,854
|+0%
|Manning
|$1,796
|-3%
|Cascade Locks
|$1,786
|-3%
|Corbett
|$2,038
|+10%
|Government Camp
|$1,937
|+5%
|Molalla
|$1,968
|+6%
|Alsea
|$1,732
|-6%
|Blodgett
|$1,729
|-7%
|Depoe Bay
|$1,756
|-5%
|Falls City
|$1,816
|-2%
|Otis
|$1,785
|-3%
|Siletz
|$1,760
|-5%
|Willamina
|$1,793
|-3%
|Beaver
|$1,814
|-2%
|Forest Grove
|$1,836
|-1%
|Rockaway Beach
|$1,787
|-3%
|Swisshome
|$1,685
|-9%
|Tiller
|$1,771
|-4%
|Elkton
|$1,751
|-5%
|Glendale
|$1,731
|-6%
|Myrtle Point
|$1,703
|-8%
|Veneta
|$1,685
|-9%
|Kerby
|$1,705
|-8%
|Selma
|$1,733
|-6%
|Merlin
|$1,692
|-9%
|Murphy
|$1,705
|-8%
|Prospect
|$1,788
|-3%
|Riddle
|$1,722
|-7%
|Butte Falls
|$1,766
|-4%
|Arock
|$1,700
|-8%
|Christmas Valley
|$1,765
|-4%
|Crescent
|$1,745
|-6%
|Heppner
|$1,725
|-7%
|Long Creek
|$1,716
|-7%
|Antelope
|$1,724
|-7%
|Columbia City
|$1,812
|-2%
|Marylhurst
|$1,910
|+3%
|Deer Island
|$1,828
|-1%
|Weston
|$1,710
|-8%
|O Brien
|$1,778
|-4%
|Wilderville
|$1,754
|-5%
|Beatty
|$1,773
|-4%
|Scottsburg
|$1,751
|-5%
|Rogue River
|$1,687
|-9%
|Crater Lake
|$1,785
|-3%
|Bridal Veil
|$2,022
|+9%
|Gladstone
|$1,962
|+6%
|Mount Hood Parkdale
|$1,758
|-5%
|Mulino
|$1,968
|+6%
|Hebo
|$1,820
|-1%
|Glide
|$1,753
|-5%
|Marcola
|$1,685
|-9%
|Mount Angel
|$1,832
|-1%
|Newport
|$1,706
|-8%
|Mehama
|$1,766
|-4%
|Blachly
|$1,700
|-8%
|Happy Valley
|$2,127
|+14%
|Silverton
|$1,787
|-3%
|Idleyld Park
|$1,750
|-5%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Oregon
As we’ve discussed, everything from your age to your driving history can affect your car insurance cost in Oregon. So, instead of just talking about it objectively, let’s crunch some numbers. By inputting some data about your profile, our Bankrate car insurance calculator will give you an estimate for your monthly car insurance costs.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.