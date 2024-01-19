How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Oregon
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Speeding creates dangerous road conditions, putting many lives at risk. In 2022, Oregon reported 38,268 vehicle collisions, which caused 33,793 injuries and 603 deaths. Not only does speeding increase the risk of causing an accident, but it also can drastically increase the cost of your car insurance for years afterward. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed insurance premium data from Quadrant Information Services to help you understand how a speeding ticket can impact your personal finances and car insurance — and how to combat elevated insurance rates.
How much is a speeding ticket in Oregon?
A speeding ticket in Oregon can end up being an expensive violation. Oregon classifies speeding tickets based on how much over the speed limit you were ticketed, which also determines the fine. It is broken down into classes of fines and into three different categories: presumptive, minimal and maximum fines. A presumptive fine is the amount a driver can expect to pay without going to court. If a driver wants to fight the ticket or is required to attend court, they may be assigned the minimal fine, which can be reduced, waived or charged up to the maximum fee.
Below is a breakdown of Oregon speeding ticket fines according to class and fine type. Please note that local counties can add a surcharge of $5 to each fine.
|Traffic violations
|Presumptive fine
|Minimum fine
|Maximum fine
|Class A: 30 miles or more over the speed limit
|$440
|$225
|$2,000
|Class B: 21–30 miles over the speed limit
|$265
|$135
|$1,000
|Class C: 11–20 miles over the speed limit
|$165
|$85
|$500
|Class D: 1–10 miles over the speed limit
|$115
|$65
|$250
Oregon has increased presumptive fines for drivers who speed in special zones, such as construction or school zones. Those are listed below.
|Traffic violations in special zones
|Presumptive fine
|Class A: 30 miles or more over the speed limit
|$875
|Class B: 21–30 miles over the speed limit
|$525
|Class C: 11–20 miles over the speed limit
|$325
|Class D: 1–10 miles over the speed limit
|$225
A driver caught speeding 30 or more above the speed limit may receive a license suspension of up to 30 days if they have another speeding violation within 12 months. Driving 100 mph or more over the limit is considered reckless driving and could have a fine of $1,150, plus a mandatory 90-day license suspension.
How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Oregon?
A speeding ticket will likely cause a substantial increase in premiums. The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $1,846 per year for full coverage for a driver with a clean driving record. Once a speeding ticket is included in the driving history, the average rate jumps to $2,303.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|% increase
|40-year-old male
|$1,844
|$2,302
|25%
|40-year-old female
|$1,847
|$2,303
|25%
How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Oregon
While an increase in premiums after a speeding ticket in Oregon is expected, it does not mean you no longer have access to savings. Fortunately, there are numerous methods to save on premiums.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
One of the best strategies to save money is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple carriers. This will tell you which carrier provides the best rates based on your driver profile. The chart below shows the wide range of rates among some of the different carriers in the state and the way in which a speeding ticket impacts premiums.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket
|Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket
|% increase
|Allstate
|$2,866
|$3,418
|19%
|American Family
|$1,385
|$2,005
|45%
|Country Financial
|$2,122
|$2,753
|30%
|Farmers
|$2,470
|$2,964
|20%
|Geico
|$1,523
|$1,809
|19%
|Nationwide
|$1,636
|$1,945
|19%
|Progressive
|$1,315
|$1,616
|23%
|State Farm
|$1,813
|$2,080
|15%
|Travelers
|$1,285
|$1,663
|29%
|USAA
|$1,497
|$1,922
|28%
*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds
Cost is a big factor in choosing a new carrier, but there are other aspects to consider. Researching a company’s customer service ratings, financial strength and coverage options is also important as you are making a decision.
Modify coverage selections
Whether you stay with your current carrier or make the switch, modifying coverage selections is another way to save. You may be able to increase deductibles with comprehensive and collision coverage, which may lower the cost of your premium. However, proceed with caution, as you’ll be required to pay more out of pocket in the event of a covered collision or comprehensive claim.
After reviewing your policy, you may also realize you have optional coverage types that you no longer need, such as gap insurance or roadside assistance. To reduce your insurance expenses, you might consider dropping these.
Review all available discounts
Discounts are another easy way to save and most carriers offer quite a few. Many offer potential savings for bundling policies, adding multiple vehicles to the policy and maintaining good grades. However, some carriers offer options you may not be as familiar with, such as a new car discount or green vehicle discount.
Other speeding ticket considerations
Unlike most other states, Oregon does not use a point system for traffic violations. However, this does not mean there are no serious consequences for multiple speeding violations. If you receive three moving violations, including speeding, within 18 months, it could result in a 30-day license suspension. If you receive any further violations during this period, you may receive another 30-day suspension.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
To find the best insurance company, including for drivers with speeding tickets, be sure to compare quotes from multiple providers. Not only does this give you a snapshot of the lowest rates for you, but it also narrows down which carrier has the coverage options you want.
-
No, you are under no obligation to report a speeding ticket to your carrier. However, the carrier will most likely find out during the next review period. These typically take place when it is time for your policy renewal.
-
Insurance carriers calculate risk for every driver, and this also influences the cost of your premiums. If you have a ticket on record, the carrier assumes you are a riskier driver. You may still be able to find ways to save on insurance, though, such as asking about discounts and shopping around to compare quotes.
-
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.