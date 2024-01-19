At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Speeding creates dangerous road conditions, putting many lives at risk. In 2022, Oregon reported 38,268 vehicle collisions, which caused 33,793 injuries and 603 deaths. Not only does speeding increase the risk of causing an accident, but it also can drastically increase the cost of your car insurance for years afterward. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed insurance premium data from Quadrant Information Services to help you understand how a speeding ticket can impact your personal finances and car insurance — and how to combat elevated insurance rates.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much is a speeding ticket in Oregon?

A speeding ticket in Oregon can end up being an expensive violation. Oregon classifies speeding tickets based on how much over the speed limit you were ticketed, which also determines the fine. It is broken down into classes of fines and into three different categories: presumptive, minimal and maximum fines. A presumptive fine is the amount a driver can expect to pay without going to court. If a driver wants to fight the ticket or is required to attend court, they may be assigned the minimal fine, which can be reduced, waived or charged up to the maximum fee.

Below is a breakdown of Oregon speeding ticket fines according to class and fine type. Please note that local counties can add a surcharge of $5 to each fine.

Traffic violations Presumptive fine Minimum fine Maximum fine Class A: 30 miles or more over the speed limit $440 $225 $2,000 Class B: 21–30 miles over the speed limit $265 $135 $1,000 Class C: 11–20 miles over the speed limit $165 $85 $500 Class D: 1–10 miles over the speed limit $115 $65 $250

Oregon has increased presumptive fines for drivers who speed in special zones, such as construction or school zones. Those are listed below.

Traffic violations in special zones Presumptive fine Class A: 30 miles or more over the speed limit $875 Class B: 21–30 miles over the speed limit $525 Class C: 11–20 miles over the speed limit $325 Class D: 1–10 miles over the speed limit $225

A driver caught speeding 30 or more above the speed limit may receive a license suspension of up to 30 days if they have another speeding violation within 12 months. Driving 100 mph or more over the limit is considered reckless driving and could have a fine of $1,150, plus a mandatory 90-day license suspension.

How much does a speeding ticket increase your car insurance in Oregon?

A speeding ticket will likely cause a substantial increase in premiums. The average cost of car insurance in Oregon is $1,846 per year for full coverage for a driver with a clean driving record. Once a speeding ticket is included in the driving history, the average rate jumps to $2,303.

Age Average annual full coverage premium before speeding ticket Average annual full coverage premium after speeding ticket % increase 40-year-old male $1,844 $2,302 25% 40-year-old female $1,847 $2,303 25%

How to lower your car insurance after a speeding ticket in Oregon

While an increase in premiums after a speeding ticket in Oregon is expected, it does not mean you no longer have access to savings. Fortunately, there are numerous methods to save on premiums.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

One of the best strategies to save money is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple carriers. This will tell you which carrier provides the best rates based on your driver profile. The chart below shows the wide range of rates among some of the different carriers in the state and the way in which a speeding ticket impacts premiums.

*Premiums are average annual full coverage premiums for 40-year-olds

Cost is a big factor in choosing a new carrier, but there are other aspects to consider. Researching a company’s customer service ratings, financial strength and coverage options is also important as you are making a decision.

Modify coverage selections

Whether you stay with your current carrier or make the switch, modifying coverage selections is another way to save. You may be able to increase deductibles with comprehensive and collision coverage, which may lower the cost of your premium. However, proceed with caution, as you’ll be required to pay more out of pocket in the event of a covered collision or comprehensive claim.

After reviewing your policy, you may also realize you have optional coverage types that you no longer need, such as gap insurance or roadside assistance. To reduce your insurance expenses, you might consider dropping these.

Review all available discounts

Discounts are another easy way to save and most carriers offer quite a few. Many offer potential savings for bundling policies, adding multiple vehicles to the policy and maintaining good grades. However, some carriers offer options you may not be as familiar with, such as a new car discount or green vehicle discount.

Other speeding ticket considerations

Unlike most other states, Oregon does not use a point system for traffic violations. However, this does not mean there are no serious consequences for multiple speeding violations. If you receive three moving violations, including speeding, within 18 months, it could result in a 30-day license suspension. If you receive any further violations during this period, you may receive another 30-day suspension.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down To find the best insurance company , including for drivers with speeding tickets, be sure to compare quotes from multiple providers. Not only does this give you a snapshot of the lowest rates for you, but it also narrows down which carrier has the coverage options you want.

Do I need to tell my insurance provider if I have a speeding ticket in Oregon? Caret Down No, you are under no obligation to report a speeding ticket to your carrier. However, the carrier will most likely find out during the next review period. These typically take place when it is time for your policy renewal.

Why did my car insurance rates increase after a speeding ticket? Caret Down Insurance carriers calculate risk for every driver, and this also influences the cost of your premiums. If you have a ticket on record, the carrier assumes you are a riskier driver. You may still be able to find ways to save on insurance, though, such as asking about discounts and shopping around to compare quotes.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverages that meet each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

Incident: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: single speeding ticket. These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.