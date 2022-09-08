Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for 2024

State Farm, Travelers and Farmers write some of the cheapest car insurance policies in Oregon.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Oct 03, 2023
On This Page

The cheapest car insurance companies in Oregon

When looking for cheap car insurance in Oregon, there are a few things to keep in mind. The average cost of car insurance in the Beaver State is $616 for state-mandated minimum coverage. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, averages $1,415. These rates are slightly below the national averages of $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage.

Your own rate is likely to vary from the average, since it is based on factors unique to you and your vehicle. If you're looking for the cheapest car insurance in Oregon, you'll want to gather quotes from several carriers to see who offers you the best deal.

Key takeaways

Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for minimum coverage

The state-required minimum coverage in Oregon includes liability insurance plus personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage. If you purchase the minimum amount required by law, you will pay an average cost of $616 a year.

Carrier Monthly min coverage premium Annual min coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
State Farm
$36
$432
- $184
Geico
$39
$467
- $149
Travelers
$39
$472
- $144
USAA
$40
$483
- $133
Country Financial
$49
$591
- $25
Minimum coverage requirements for Oregon drivers

Like most states, Oregon requires drivers to carry a certain minimum amount of coverage in order to drive legally. Oregon’s minimum coverage costs $616 per year on average, though your rate may differ. According to Oregon law, you must have the following:

  • $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability
  • $20,000 per accident property damage liability
  • $15,000 personal injury protection (PIP)
  • Uninsured motorist coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

When looking for cheap car insurance companies in Oregon, you may assume minimum coverage is sufficient. However, only carrying the minimums could leave you financially vulnerable in costly accidents. Many insurance experts recommend that you purchase higher limits, if you can afford to. Remember that if the costs of an accident are higher than your coverage limits, you would be required to pay out-of-pocket for those costs.

You may also want to consider adding collision and comprehensive coverage to protect your investment in your vehicle. If you have a car loan or lease, your lender may require you to have these optional coverage types, which constitute full coverage.

Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for full coverage

Full coverage insurance includes collision and comprehensive insurance on top of state minimum requirements. Collision and comprehensive will pay for damages to your vehicle in the event of an accident or other covered incident, like theft or vandalism. Although full coverage costs more, it gives you more robust coverage and may save you money if you need to file a claim. The average cost of full coverage in Oregon is $1,415 a year.

Carrier Monthly full coverage premium Annual full coverage premium Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
State Farm
$83
$993
- $422
Travelers
$94
$1,128
- $287
USAA
$96
$1,155
- $260
Geico
$103
$1,234
- $181
American Family
$104
$1,251
- $164
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for drivers with prior incidents

Full coverage insurance includes collision and comprehensive insurance on top of state minimum requirements. Collision and comprehensive will pay for damages to your vehicle in the event of an accident or other covered incident, like theft or vandalism. Although full coverage costs more, it gives you more robust coverage and may save you money if you need to file a claim. The average cost of full coverage in Oregon is $1,415 a year.

Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Oregon with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you receive a speeding ticket conviction in Oregon, you may see an increase in your rate. Your insurer may determine that your driving skills make you more likely for future claims, leading to increased likelihood of heightened rates as your insurer covers their risk. However, it may still be possible to find cheap auto insurance in Oregon by checking out the following insurers writing some of the most affordable car insurance policies in the state.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
State Farm $492 $1,129
Geico $537 $1,436
Capital $582 $1,342
Travelers $595 $1,466
USAA $611 $1,477

Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Oregon with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Unless you have accident forgiveness as an optional coverage on your policy, a single at-fault accident can be enough for your premium to rise. Every insurer has its own algorithms to determine how much — if at all — your rate will increase following an accident, so comparing quotes after an accident may help you find the cheapest carrier for your circumstances. The following carriers offer the cheapest average rates in Oregon for a driver with a single at-fault accident on their record.

Company Avg annual min coverage premium Avg annual full coverage premium
State Farm $571 $1,294
Travelers $621 $1,522
Capital $629 $1,461
Geico $682 $1,830
USAA $761 $1,807

Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for high-risk drivers: Travelers and Capital

Being deemed a high-risk driver can have a significant impact on your rate. This may occur if you have multiple speeding ticket convictions or moving violations, though few factors impact your rate as much as a DUI. Driving under the influence is taken seriously in Oregon, and your rate will typically increase if you have a DUI conviction. The following companies may offer more affordable car insurance in Oregon for those with DUIs.

Keep in mind that a DUI may make you ineligible for coverage with some insurers, so it’s important to speak with a licensed agent to verify their requirements.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Travelers $698 $1,677
Capital $732 $1,620
USAA $781 $1,885
Progressive $822 $1,799
Farmers $873 $1,819
Bankrate’s take: Because of the increased risk to insurers, there are a few companies that will not write policies for drivers who have been convicted of a DUI. They reason that someone who has this infraction in the past may be more likely to file DUI-related claims in the future. If your insurer nonrenews your policy or increases your rates dramatically after a DUI conviction, you may want to shop around for new coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Oregon

Age is one of the most important factors that insurers consider when determining your premium in Oregon. Statistics show that teens are involved in accidents three times more often than older drivers. Because of this, rates for teens are generally high. Finding cheap car insurance for young adults can be a challenge, but it isn't impossible.

Cheapest Oregon car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm

Because teens do not have extensive years of experience behind the wheel, they may have a hard time finding low-cost car insurance in Oregon. In fact, teens pay some of the highest rates for insurance of any age group. Fortunately, most insurers offer discounts for teens, including discounts for students. If you’re insuring a teen driver, consider getting quotes from some of these cheap Oregon car insurance companies.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
State Farm $914 $2,055
Travelers $936 $2,371
Mutual of Enumclaw $950 $1,851
Geico $990 $2,669
Bankrate’s take: To determine average rates for teen drivers, we looked at 16-year-old drivers who were still covered on their married parents' policies. Teens cannot have their own policy until they are 18, but even young adults may be able to save by staying on their parents' policy if they live at home.

Cheapest Oregon car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm

As is true for adult drivers, a teen with a moving violation on their record is likely to pay more for their insurance. In Oregon, State Farm and Travelers offer low average rates for teens with speeding tickets on their record. The rates below are for an 18-year-old driver on their own policy with a single speeding ticket conviction.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
State Farm $1,417 $3,367
Travelers $1,425 $3,940
USAA $1,633 $3,863
Geico $2,179 $5,694
Country Financial $2,282 $4,913

Cheapest Oregon car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Teen accidents are common, but they can severely impact insurance rates. Teens with accidents might consider the following carriers with cheap average rates. These rates are for an 18-year-old driver on their own policy with a single at-fault accident on their record.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
State Farm $1,214 $2,901
Travelers $1,349 $3,770
USAA $1,449 $3,863
Geico $1,827 $4,837
Allstate $2,002 $7,689
Bankrate’s take: If you have a teen driver in your household, you may want to consider adding an endorsement to your policy for accident forgiveness. This optional coverage "forgives" a single at-fault accident. In other words, you are protected from a rate surcharge following your first at-fault accident. Not all insurers offer this coverage, and there may be restrictions in place, so talk to your agent if you are interested in adding it to your policy.

Cheapest Oregon car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers

Young drivers with DUIs make up one of the riskiest driving demographics. Most insurers will consider you a high-risk driver, and multiple infractions may make it difficult to find an insurer who will work with you. Based on our research, the following companies offer the lowest average rates for a 21-year-old with a single DUI conviction, but you'll need to request personalized quotes to find out if you're eligible for coverage with these carriers.

Company Avg. annual min coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium
Farmers $974 $2,100
Travelers $979 $2,642
Progressive $1,225 $2,997
USAA $1,366 $3,331
Geico $1,419 $3,823

Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Oregon

Your ZIP code influences your cost of auto insurance in Oregon. Generally, policyholders in larger cities, where there is a higher change of accidents on congested roadways, will pay more than those in rural areas. If you live in a neighborhood that sees frequent car theft, you may also pay more. Here are the cheapest large cities and cheapest cities overall for auto insurance in Oregon based on average rates.

City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Bend $515 State Farm $355
Salem $667 Travelers $482
Hillsboro $683 Geico $513
Portland $708 Geico $510
Beaverton $711 USAA $542
City City average annual minimum coverage premium Cheapest car insurance company Company average annual minimum coverage premium
Mount Vernon $459 State Farm $262
Canyon City $459 State Farm $282
Seneca $464 State Farm $282
Heppner $467 State Farm $290
Monument $468 State Farm $269

Car insurance discounts in Oregon

Most car insurance companies offer at least a few discounts to help you save on your car insurance rate. You can generally find a list of each company's available discounts on their website, but here are a few of the more common ones:

  • Young driver discounts: High school and college students may earn a discount if they maintain a "B" average or higher. They may also save money if they are attending a school more than 100 miles away from where their car is garaged.
  • Safe driver discounts: Many insurers use optional telematics programs to monitor their policyholders' driving skills in real time through the use of a smartphone app. If you prove to be a safe driver, you could save considerably on your premium.
  • Other discounts: Some insurers offer discounts to members of certain professions, such as teachers and first responders. Military discounts are also common. There may be discounts as well for auto safety features such as airbags, antilock brakes and or security systems.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Savings

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute