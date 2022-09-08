Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for 2024
State Farm, Travelers and Farmers write some of the cheapest car insurance policies in Oregon.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Oregon
When looking for cheap car insurance in Oregon, there are a few things to keep in mind. The average cost of car insurance in the Beaver State is $616 for state-mandated minimum coverage. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, averages $1,415. These rates are slightly below the national averages of $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage.
Your own rate is likely to vary from the average, since it is based on factors unique to you and your vehicle. If you're looking for the cheapest car insurance in Oregon, you'll want to gather quotes from several carriers to see who offers you the best deal.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest company for full coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: State Farm, Travelers and Capital
- Cheapest companies for young drivers: State Farm, Mutual of Enumclaw and Farmers
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for minimum coverage
The state-required minimum coverage in Oregon includes liability insurance plus personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage. If you purchase the minimum amount required by law, you will pay an average cost of $616 a year.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$36
|
$432
|
- $184
|
$39
|
$467
|
- $149
|
$39
|
$472
|
- $144
|
$40
|
$483
|
- $133
|
$49
|
$591
|
- $25
Minimum coverage requirements for Oregon drivers
Like most states, Oregon requires drivers to carry a certain minimum amount of coverage in order to drive legally. Oregon’s minimum coverage costs $616 per year on average, though your rate may differ. According to Oregon law, you must have the following:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability
- $20,000 per accident property damage liability
- $15,000 personal injury protection (PIP)
- Uninsured motorist coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability
When looking for cheap car insurance companies in Oregon, you may assume minimum coverage is sufficient. However, only carrying the minimums could leave you financially vulnerable in costly accidents. Many insurance experts recommend that you purchase higher limits, if you can afford to. Remember that if the costs of an accident are higher than your coverage limits, you would be required to pay out-of-pocket for those costs.
You may also want to consider adding collision and comprehensive coverage to protect your investment in your vehicle. If you have a car loan or lease, your lender may require you to have these optional coverage types, which constitute full coverage.
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for full coverage
Full coverage insurance includes collision and comprehensive insurance on top of state minimum requirements. Collision and comprehensive will pay for damages to your vehicle in the event of an accident or other covered incident, like theft or vandalism. Although full coverage costs more, it gives you more robust coverage and may save you money if you need to file a claim. The average cost of full coverage in Oregon is $1,415 a year.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$83
|
$993
|
- $422
|
$94
|
$1,128
|
- $287
|
$96
|
$1,155
|
- $260
|
$103
|
$1,234
|
- $181
|
$104
|
$1,251
|
- $164
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for drivers with prior incidents
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Travelers and Capital
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in Oregon with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you receive a speeding ticket conviction in Oregon, you may see an increase in your rate. Your insurer may determine that your driving skills make you more likely for future claims, leading to increased likelihood of heightened rates as your insurer covers their risk. However, it may still be possible to find cheap auto insurance in Oregon by checking out the following insurers writing some of the most affordable car insurance policies in the state.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$492
|$1,129
|Geico
|$537
|$1,436
|Capital
|$582
|$1,342
|Travelers
|$595
|$1,466
|USAA
|$611
|$1,477
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in Oregon with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Unless you have accident forgiveness as an optional coverage on your policy, a single at-fault accident can be enough for your premium to rise. Every insurer has its own algorithms to determine how much — if at all — your rate will increase following an accident, so comparing quotes after an accident may help you find the cheapest carrier for your circumstances. The following carriers offer the cheapest average rates in Oregon for a driver with a single at-fault accident on their record.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$571
|$1,294
|Travelers
|$621
|$1,522
|Capital
|$629
|$1,461
|Geico
|$682
|$1,830
|USAA
|$761
|$1,807
Cheapest car insurance in Oregon for high-risk drivers: Travelers and Capital
Being deemed a high-risk driver can have a significant impact on your rate. This may occur if you have multiple speeding ticket convictions or moving violations, though few factors impact your rate as much as a DUI. Driving under the influence is taken seriously in Oregon, and your rate will typically increase if you have a DUI conviction. The following companies may offer more affordable car insurance in Oregon for those with DUIs.
Keep in mind that a DUI may make you ineligible for coverage with some insurers, so it’s important to speak with a licensed agent to verify their requirements.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Travelers
|$698
|$1,677
|Capital
|$732
|$1,620
|USAA
|$781
|$1,885
|Progressive
|$822
|$1,799
|Farmers
|$873
|$1,819
Bankrate’s take: Because of the increased risk to insurers, there are a few companies that will not write policies for drivers who have been convicted of a DUI. They reason that someone who has this infraction in the past may be more likely to file DUI-related claims in the future. If your insurer nonrenews your policy or increases your rates dramatically after a DUI conviction, you may want to shop around for new coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Oregon
Age is one of the most important factors that insurers consider when determining your premium in Oregon. Statistics show that teens are involved in accidents three times more often than older drivers. Because of this, rates for teens are generally high. Finding cheap car insurance for young adults can be a challenge, but it isn't impossible.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm and Mutual of Enumclaw
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
Cheapest Oregon car insurance for insuring a teen driver: State Farm
Because teens do not have extensive years of experience behind the wheel, they may have a hard time finding low-cost car insurance in Oregon. In fact, teens pay some of the highest rates for insurance of any age group. Fortunately, most insurers offer discounts for teens, including discounts for students. If you’re insuring a teen driver, consider getting quotes from some of these cheap Oregon car insurance companies.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$914
|$2,055
|Travelers
|$936
|$2,371
|Mutual of Enumclaw
|$950
|$1,851
|Geico
|$990
|$2,669
Bankrate’s take: To determine average rates for teen drivers, we looked at 16-year-old drivers who were still covered on their married parents' policies. Teens cannot have their own policy until they are 18, but even young adults may be able to save by staying on their parents' policy if they live at home.
Cheapest Oregon car insurance for teens with a ticket: State Farm
As is true for adult drivers, a teen with a moving violation on their record is likely to pay more for their insurance. In Oregon, State Farm and Travelers offer low average rates for teens with speeding tickets on their record. The rates below are for an 18-year-old driver on their own policy with a single speeding ticket conviction.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$1,417
|$3,367
|Travelers
|$1,425
|$3,940
|USAA
|$1,633
|$3,863
|Geico
|$2,179
|$5,694
|Country Financial
|$2,282
|$4,913
Cheapest Oregon car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Teen accidents are common, but they can severely impact insurance rates. Teens with accidents might consider the following carriers with cheap average rates. These rates are for an 18-year-old driver on their own policy with a single at-fault accident on their record.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|State Farm
|$1,214
|$2,901
|Travelers
|$1,349
|$3,770
|USAA
|$1,449
|$3,863
|Geico
|$1,827
|$4,837
|Allstate
|$2,002
|$7,689
Bankrate’s take: If you have a teen driver in your household, you may want to consider adding an endorsement to your policy for accident forgiveness. This optional coverage "forgives" a single at-fault accident. In other words, you are protected from a rate surcharge following your first at-fault accident. Not all insurers offer this coverage, and there may be restrictions in place, so talk to your agent if you are interested in adding it to your policy.
Cheapest Oregon car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
Young drivers with DUIs make up one of the riskiest driving demographics. Most insurers will consider you a high-risk driver, and multiple infractions may make it difficult to find an insurer who will work with you. Based on our research, the following companies offer the lowest average rates for a 21-year-old with a single DUI conviction, but you'll need to request personalized quotes to find out if you're eligible for coverage with these carriers.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Farmers
|$974
|$2,100
|Travelers
|$979
|$2,642
|Progressive
|$1,225
|$2,997
|USAA
|$1,366
|$3,331
|Geico
|$1,419
|$3,823
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Oregon
Your ZIP code influences your cost of auto insurance in Oregon. Generally, policyholders in larger cities, where there is a higher change of accidents on congested roadways, will pay more than those in rural areas. If you live in a neighborhood that sees frequent car theft, you may also pay more. Here are the cheapest large cities and cheapest cities overall for auto insurance in Oregon based on average rates.
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Bend
|$515
|State Farm
|$355
|Salem
|$667
|Travelers
|$482
|Hillsboro
|$683
|Geico
|$513
|Portland
|$708
|Geico
|$510
|Beaverton
|$711
|USAA
|$542
|City
|City average annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company average annual minimum coverage premium
|Mount Vernon
|$459
|State Farm
|$262
|Canyon City
|$459
|State Farm
|$282
|Seneca
|$464
|State Farm
|$282
|Heppner
|$467
|State Farm
|$290
|Monument
|$468
|State Farm
|$269
Car insurance discounts in Oregon
Most car insurance companies offer at least a few discounts to help you save on your car insurance rate. You can generally find a list of each company's available discounts on their website, but here are a few of the more common ones:
- Young driver discounts: High school and college students may earn a discount if they maintain a "B" average or higher. They may also save money if they are attending a school more than 100 miles away from where their car is garaged.
- Safe driver discounts: Many insurers use optional telematics programs to monitor their policyholders' driving skills in real time through the use of a smartphone app. If you prove to be a safe driver, you could save considerably on your premium.
- Other discounts: Some insurers offer discounts to members of certain professions, such as teachers and first responders. Military discounts are also common. There may be discounts as well for auto safety features such as airbags, antilock brakes and or security systems.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.