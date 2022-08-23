California Casualty Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Who California Casualty may not be good for: If you prefer to manage your insurance policy digitally, the company's lack of a mobile app and bare-bones website may not work for you.

Who California Casualty may be good for: if you serve your community as a firefighter, educator, nurse or law enforcement officer, California Casualty offers customizable coverage options that are designed specifically for service personnel.

California Casualty Insurance may be a good fit for essential workers like educators, firefighters, law enforcement officers and nurses in need of home and auto insurance. However, policies aren’t available in every state and may be more expensive.

California Casualty car insurance

Like the best car insurance companies , California Casualty Insurance offers standard coverage options such as liability, comprehensive, collision, medical payments and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. If you’re interested in additional coverage types, California Casualty offers several options, including some specific to essential workers . Law enforcement officers may appreciate turnout gear and firearms coverage, which pays out to cover stolen, damaged or destroyed firefighter and law enforcement gear and/or firearms stored in the vehicle, as well as custom/non-factory equipment coverage to insure any parts and devices that aren’t from the vehicle’s original manufacturer that get damaged or need replacement after a covered loss.

California Casualty car insurance stands out for offering insurance policies tailored to the needs of firefighters, law enforcement, nurses, educators and higher education employees. The company’s unique coverage options, many of which are designed with teachers and first responders in mind, cater directly to policyholders in these professions. In addition, the company offers discounts that may help qualifying drivers save money on their policies.

By achieving a certain grade point average, a young driver on your policy could qualify for this discount to be added to the policy.

Insuring more than one car on your California Casualty car insurance policy could qualify each vehicle for additional discounts.

If you hold a degree from an accredited college or university, you may qualify for additional savings.

Drivers over a certain age may qualify for savings. You may want to check with your insurance agent to see if you qualify.

California Casualty auto insurance has a 12-month rate lock guarantee . Additionally, drivers can access several discounts to save money, such as:

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

In most states, a driver's age influences what they pay for auto insurance with young drivers paying some of the highest average rates. California Casualty's average young driver rates are slightly higher than the national average, while its rates for drivers ages 25-60 are slightly below average. Below is a comparison of average car insurance rates by age for California Casualty. All are based on a clean driving record, and reflect 2023 rates obtained from Quadrant Information Services.

Drivers with a history of convictions or at-fault accidents typically pay higher car insurance rates compared to drivers with clean driving records. However, you may still be able to find affordable coverage with a less-than-perfect record by shopping around and looking for relevant discounts.

Keep in mind that every driver pays a different rate for their car insurance. Car insurance rates vary by company, as each one will factor in characteristics such as your location, driving record and claims history differently to determine your car insurance rate.

The average driver pays $1,879 annually for a full coverage policy from California Casualty and $594 for a minimum coverage policy. In comparison, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.

Not all coverage selections are available in every state

Not available in AK, HI, MA, MI, NY or WI

Coverage for custom or aftermarket additions to the vehicle

$500 in personal property coverage for belongings in the vehicle

When shopping for car insurance, comparing car insurance companies and requesting quotes can help direct you towards the best choices for your needs. Here’s a quick summary of California Casualty car insurance to help you decide:

California Casualty home insurance

Additional home insurance coverage types include lost luggage coverage, debit or credit card coverage, personal property used in teaching coverage, school violence death survivor benefit (in some states) and educators excess liability coverage.

Unique coverage types with California Casualty include a fallen hero/fallen officer survivor benefit for policyholders in firefighting or law enforcement that pass away in the line of duty and off-duty weapons theft coverage for up to $5,000 in coverage for stolen, personally-owned off-duty weapons.

California Casualty may be one of the best homeowners insurance companies for law enforcement officers, firefighters, nurses and educators. Customers can choose from various add-on coverage types that most other insurance companies do not offer, and several discounts are available.

By insuring both your home and auto insurance with California Casualty, this discount could be added to both policies.

Depending on your age and retirement status, you could qualify to add this discount to your homeowners insurance policy.

If you have measures in place to fight a potential fire, you may qualify for this discount.

If you refrain from smoking in the house, you may qualify for added savings.

California Casualty home insurance offers many of the same savings opportunities that other insurance companies have, including discounts for multi-policy and home alert protection . In addition, qualifying policyholders may be interested in the following discounts :

The average annual premium for a California Casualty home insurance policy is $2,217 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is higher than the national average cost of homeowners insurance , which is $1,428 for the same amount of dwelling coverage. As with car insurance, it’s likely that your individual rates may vary depending on your location, size of your home, coverage selections and any discounts. If you’re looking for cheap home insurance , researching more than one company and requesting home insurance quotes can help you find the best rate.

$5,000 in weapons theft coverage for individuals in law enforcement or firefighting

Teachers can include optional coverage to insure their own belongings used for class instruction

Understanding the pros and cons of a home insurance company can help you while shopping for home insurance. Here’s some pros and cons of California Casualty home insurance to help you more easily compare with other insurers:

Is California Casualty Insurance a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance experts put together this California Casualty Insurance review to help you decide whether this company is right for you. The company’s mission is to protect people who serve the community, which is why California Casualty Insurance tailors its insurance coverage to educators, higher education employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers and nurses. If you are in these professions and want access to its specialized coverage and benefits, California Casualty may be a good fit. However, its customer service is not open 24/7 like some of its competitors, and its average home insurance rates are significantly higher than the national average.

Reviewing an insurance company’s customer satisfaction ratings can help paint a picture of what its customer experience is like. This can be done by speaking with existing policyholders or by reviewing third-party ratings from entities like J.D. Power or AM Best. J.D. Power scores and ranks companies on a scale of 1 to 1,000 based on a variety of attributes, including how easy it is to manage your policy digitally. Unfortunately, California Casualty was not included in the J.D. Power studies we analyzed, likely because it is a smaller carrier than other national companies. AM Best assesses the financial stability of companies, awarding them a grade based on how well they manage their money.

Customer complaints are one way to assess how well a company works with its policyholders. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints and uses carriers' market share and number of complaints to calculate complaint indexes by product type. The index has a baseline of 1.00, meaning that companies over 1.00 receive more complaints than expected based on their market share and vice versa.

On the homeowner side, California Casualty also has a low market share that may lead to confusing complaint index data. Although its index was above-average in 2022, the carrier received no complaints for its home insurance product in 2020 or 2021. Speaking with existing policyholders may give you more insights into California Casualty's service level.

California Casualty has 2022 and 2021 complaint indexes that hover around baseline, but the carrier received no complaints with the NAIC in 2020. However, California Casualty has a low market share, so its expected number of annual complaints is just over one for its auto insurance product. With a market share this low, complaint indexes may not be as representative of consumer experiences as with larger carriers.

California Casualty may be known for its home and auto insurance, but it also offers other insurance products, including:

Frequently asked questions about California Casualty

No, despite the company's name, it is available throughout most of the U.S. The only states where it does not sell policies are Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin. However, there may be limitations on what policy types it offers in each state.

Is California Casualty only available in California?

California Casualty regularly donates money to different organizations that support essential workers and often hosts giveaways. In 2022, the company donated $15,000 to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Foundation, awarded $1,000 each to two nurses through its partnership giveaway with Oregon Nurses Association, and hosted a California Casualty’s Staycation Giveaway to give $10,000 to an educator toward a home renovation project in 2022. The company also has its Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant , which donates $1,000 to middle school and high school sports teams that have been impacted by budget cuts.

Filing a claim with California Casualty can be done online , contacting your agent or by calling 1-800-800-9410, option 4. The customer care line is open Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.

Auto

Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.

The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.

Homeowners

Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Scores

Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.