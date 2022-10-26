How can 19-year-olds save on car insurance?

Finding cheap car insurance for 19-year-olds may be challenging, but there are many strategies you could employ that might help you lower your car insurance premiums. If you’re a young driver looking to save, you may want to try these tips:

Shop around

Requesting and comparing quotes from multiple companies could be one of the most impactful ways to ensure you’re getting a competitive rate. To make the process easier, you may also want to consider what you find most important in your insurance company outside of cheap premiums. Do you want excellent customer service? If so, you may want to seek out carriers who score highly on the most recent J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study. Are you tech-savvy? In that case, reaching out to companies with functional mobile apps and other digital tools might be in order. Once you’ve narrowed your list of needs and wants, you can request quotes from carriers using Bankrate’s average 19-year-old driver premium data as a touchstone.

Maintain a clean driving record

Car insurance companies may use more than a dozen factors to determine how much to charge you for coverage, and your driving history is among the most significant. Since 19-year-old drivers have less driving experience and history than older drivers, it might be especially important for them to keep their driving records clean. Younger drivers are already considered higher risk than their older counterparts, so adding in accidents or tickets will only increase that risk and likely your rate.

Drive an older or safer car

New cars typically cost more to replace. Driving an older vehicle could be one strategy to reduce your premium. However, it may be worth considering how insuring an older vehicle may affect other costs, such as those associated with a higher likelihood of mechanical breakdown. If you are in the market for a new car, it may be worth it to keep in mind that cars with added safety features tend to cost less to insure. A car with a favorable crash rating, for example, would likely earn you a lower premium due to you and your passengers being less likely to suffer severe injuries in an accident.

Choose usage-based car insurance

If you are a full-time student, a usage-based car insurance policy may be worth considering. Many 19-year-olds attending college live on or near campus and walk to class or take public transit. If you only drive a few dozen miles each week, usage-based programs may help you reduce your premiums significantly.

With a usage-based policy, the amount of money you pay each month depends on:

How far you drive

How long you drive

The type of car you drive

How fast you drive

How well you drive

Not every provider offers usage-based car insurance, so you may need to do a little research before you choose.

Take advantage of discounts

There are a variety of discounts 19-year-old drivers may be able to take advantage of. Some of the most common offered by many carriers include:

Good student

Defensive driving course

Accident-free

Auto-pay

Paperless

Pay in full

Each company offers different discounts and has different requirements for each. Before you purchase coverage from any provider, ask which discounts you are able to apply for and how much each one would affect your monthly rate.

Opt for a higher deductible

If you opt for a high deductible, you will likely pay less each month for insurance. However, choosing an appropriate deductible is often a balancing act. If you choose a high deductible as a way to cut insurance costs, you’ll be facing a higher out-of-pocket expense in the event of an at-fault accident. Outside of meeting state insurance requirements, insurance is about financial protection. If you choose a deductible amount that would cause hardship if you had to pay it unexpectedly, then this protection is diminished. Insurance agents often recommend reviewing your budget to ensure you choose a deductible that you can comfortably afford.