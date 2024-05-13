At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

In today’s digital age, your driving habits can significantly impact your wallet, thanks to innovative programs like USAA’s SafePilot. This telematics-based initiative rewards cautious and responsible drivers by using a smart app to monitor patterns like braking intensity and time behind the wheel. Participants can earn potential discounts up to 30 percent, including an immediate 10 percent reduction just for enrolling. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team guides you through a thorough review of USAA SafePilot to help you make informed decisions about how to maximize safety and savings on the road.

What is the USAA SafePilot program?

Your driving record is one of the biggest factors that influences your car insurance premium, but insurers have taken it a step further by rewarding safe drivers that allow real-time monitoring by their insurance company. The USAA SafePilot program is a usage-based telematics initiative that encourages safer driving by monitoring your habits on the road. By installing the SafePilot app, available on both the App Store and Google Play, USAA auto insurance policyholders can potentially earn discounts on their premiums. Simply enrolling in the program can earn you a discount of up to 10 percent, with the possibility of additional savings based on safe driving data collected through the app. These discounts are typically applied at the next policy renewal, rewarding drivers for maintaining safe driving practices.

Operating the SafePilot app is straightforward: once installed, it automatically records all your trips, whether you’re driving or just a passenger. It also logs any phone calls made or received during drives, providing comprehensive insights into driving behaviors. Users often praise the app for its user-friendliness and the positive impact it has on their driving awareness.

Eligibility for SafePilot is limited to USAA members, which includes active-duty military members, veterans and their qualifying family members. However, it’s important to note that the program isn’t available in every state—currently, residents of California, Delaware and New Jersey can’t participate, and the program isn’t available in U.S. territories. These limitations are important to keep in mind when evaluating whether SafePilot might be a suitable option for you.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

What does SafePilot track?

Because SafePilot is a usage-based telematics app, it relies on tracking multiple aspects of your driving habits to determine the discount. Information collected includes speed, acceleration, braking, swerving, cornering, time of day and distance driven. The app also tracks the amount of time spent on phone calls and how many hours you drive. SafePilot’s technology enables it to know and log when you are the driver versus the passenger.

Factors that impact your SafePilot score

The USAA SafePilot app considers several factors when calculating your driving score, which ultimately influence the discount you might receive on your insurance premiums. Here are the key elements the app tracks:

Location and time of day: The app collects data on where and when you drive. Traveling during less congested hours and in safer conditions usually poses fewer risks and can help improve your score.

The app collects data on where and when you drive. Traveling during less congested hours and in safer conditions usually poses fewer risks and can help improve your score. Role in the vehicle: Whether you are driving or merely a passenger is important, as the app adjusts its data collection based on this status to ensure the app is accurately reflecting the driving behaviors of each individual listed on the policy who is enrolled in the program.

Whether you are driving or merely a passenger is important, as the app adjusts its data collection based on this status to ensure the app is accurately reflecting the driving behaviors of each individual listed on the policy who is enrolled in the program. Phone handling: The app monitors any interaction with your phone during driving, whether it’s hand-held or hands-free. The goal is to identify and discourage distracted driving behaviors.

The app monitors any interaction with your phone during driving, whether it’s hand-held or hands-free. The goal is to identify and discourage distracted driving behaviors. Harsh braking: The app assesses how often and with what intensity you brake. Frequent or severe braking can indicate aggressive or reactive driving, which might negatively affect your score.

The app assesses how often and with what intensity you brake. Frequent or severe braking can indicate aggressive or reactive driving, which might negatively affect your score. Annualized hours driven: More time spent driving can increase exposure to risk, which is why the app tracks the total hours you drive annually.

More time spent driving can increase exposure to risk, which is why the app tracks the total hours you drive annually. Hand-held calling: Specific attention is paid to calls made while holding your smartphone, as this is a significant indicator of distracted driving.

Specific attention is paid to calls made while holding your smartphone, as this is a significant indicator of distracted driving. Hands-free calling: Even when using hands-free devices, the app notes the frequency and context of calls to assess how distractions might affect your driving.

Even when using hands-free devices, the app notes the frequency and context of calls to assess how distractions might affect your driving. Potential accidents detected: The app’s ability to detect incidents resembling potential accidents plays a critical role in evaluating driving safety and can have a corresponding impact on your score.

Is USAA SafePilot worth it?

If you are looking for a relatively easy way to earn an additional safe driving discount, the SafePilot app may be a good option. However, there may also be a few downsides to consider before you enroll. Here are some of the potential USAA SafePilot pros and cons.

Pros Savings opportunities, including an automatic 10 percent discount for enrolling

Your rate won’t increase if you demonstrate unsafe driving habits

The app is free to download through the App Store or Google Play Store

If all drivers in your household enroll in the program, you may see a larger discount Cons Not available in California, Delaware, New Jersey or U.S. territories

Potential issues with data privacy

Penalties for hands-free calling while the vehicle is moving

Can only access the program if you’re a USAA member

Who is the USAA SafePilot app a good option for?

The USAA SafePilot app could be a valuable tool for various types of drivers, particularly those committed to maintaining or improving their safe driving habits. Here’s a look at who might find the SafePilot app especially useful:

Defensive drivers: If you pride yourself on safe driving practices, the SafePilot app may reward you with discounts that reflect your cautious approach on the road. This could be particularly appealing for drivers who consistently adhere to speed limits and use safe driving techniques.

If you pride yourself on safe driving practices, the SafePilot app may reward you with discounts that reflect your cautious approach on the road. This could be particularly appealing for drivers who consistently adhere to speed limits and use safe driving techniques. New drivers: For individuals just starting out behind the wheel, such as teenagers or adults who have recently obtained their driver’s licenses, the SafePilot app might serve as a beneficial feedback tool. It provides insights and real-time data that can help new drivers become more aware of their driving behaviors and areas where they could improve.

For individuals just starting out behind the wheel, such as teenagers or adults who have recently obtained their driver’s licenses, the SafePilot app might serve as a beneficial feedback tool. It provides insights and real-time data that can help new drivers become more aware of their driving behaviors and areas where they could improve. Budget-conscious families: Families looking to save money on car insurance might find the SafePilot app helpful. Since the app offers the possibility of discounts based on the driving behavior of all insured family members on the policy, it could lead to considerable savings.

Families looking to save money on car insurance might find the SafePilot app helpful. Since the app offers the possibility of discounts based on the driving behavior of all insured family members on the policy, it could lead to considerable savings. Tech-savvy users: Drivers who are comfortable using technology and apps might appreciate the features and interface of the SafePilot app. It integrates seamlessly into daily driving routines by running in the background and automatically gathering data, making it a convenient option for drivers who appreciate a digital touch.

Drivers who are comfortable using technology and apps might appreciate the features and interface of the SafePilot app. It integrates seamlessly into daily driving routines by running in the background and automatically gathering data, making it a convenient option for drivers who appreciate a digital touch. USAA members seeking extra savings: Active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families already using USAA for their insurance needs might see this as an opportunity to maximize their membership benefits through potential insurance discounts.

Ultimately, the USAA SafePilot app might be a good option for drivers who are already part of the USAA community and are looking for ways to reduce their insurance costs while promoting safer driving habits.

Frequently asked questions