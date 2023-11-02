Maggie Kempken

Senior Editor, Insurance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Auto insurance
  • Home insurance
  • Life insurance
  • Comparing insurance policies
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, Marketing Communications, Eastern Michigan University

 

Maggie is the senior editor for Bankrate. She manages the day-to-day operations of the Insurance Editorial Team and helps create insurance content that meets the highest quality standards for accuracy and clarity to help Bankrate readers navigate complex information about home, auto and life insurance. She also focuses on ensuring that Bankrate’s insurance content represents and adheres to the Bankrate brand.

Maggie has worked on the Bankrate insurance editorial team since September 2020. Prior, she worked in marketing and communications within the regulated utility industry for six years. She has 20+ years of experience in brand creation and management, public relations and B2B and B2C marketing, writing and communications.

Before joining Bankrate, Maggie started her career in the hospitality industry, working for the gold standard in brand excellence, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. She also has experience working in the health insurance, tech and association management industries, and has helped numerous startups develop and incorporate foundational business and marketing plans. When she’s not working, Maggie enjoys spending time with her family and four children, as well as traveling and cooking.

Maggie wants you to know

My first house was a townhome, and setting up the insurance was difficult because no one ever explained the nuances that come along with insurance for a home that shares walls with other homes. My agent (provided by the builder) kept asking me for information I didn’t understand (and didn’t know where to find it), so the entire process was frustrating and time-consuming. I wish I’d had access to the type of content we write on Bankrate back then to make things easier. I think about that experience whenever I edit content for our site to ensure that we make complex topics simple to understand so busy professionals can get the information they need to properly insure themselves and move on.

Insurance is designed to help you protect your finances. Make sure you take the time to read and understand your policies so you don’t spend more money than you have to when buying a policy or when something goes wrong with your home or car.

— Maggie Kempken

Maggie's latest articles