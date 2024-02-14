Short-term car insurance in California
Many car insurance policies renew annually, but for drivers who need coverage for a shorter period of time, there is short-term car insurance. Some carriers allow policyholders the option of a six-month, as opposed to full-year, policy. While you might see carriers advertise one-week or one-month policies, these are not typically legitimate insurance options and do not work in the way traditional car insurance policies do. California drivers looking for coverage for less than six months will need to weigh their options carefully.
What is temporary auto insurance?
For short-term or temporary car insurance in California, most reputable car insurance carriers offer policies with six- or 12-month terms. Having a shorter, six-month policy compared to an annual policy has some advantages as well as some drawbacks to consider. Depending on your situation, you may find it helpful to have your policy renewed (and your rate re-evaluated) more frequently. That said, 12-month policies mean you lock in rates for a longer period of time, which could also be helpful, based on your circumstances.
Pros and cons of short-term insurance in California
|6-month policies
|12-month policies
|Pros:
Rates may decrease more quickly with frequent renewals
More flexibility to reevaluate your existing provider or switch carriers without a cancellation fee
|Pros:
Lock in lower rates for a longer period
Can secure discounts for longer periods of time
|Cons:
Rates could increase quicker upon renewal, depending on changing risk factors
Could lose out on discounts if you no longer qualify after your policy renews
|Cons:
Fewer reminders to review your coverage
Longer wait for rate changes
Average cost of short-term car insurance
California rates for a 12-month full coverage policy run around $159 higher than the national average, based on 2024 quoted annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Companies may adjust rates for shorter policy lengths, which means your short-term car insurance policy may not be exactly half the amount of an annual car insurance policy. Car insurance rates are personalized based on many factors, such as driving record and age, but it is important to note that the use of your ZIP code, credit-based insurance score and gender cannot be used to calculate your car insurance rate in California.
|National average annual cost for full coverage
|State average annual cost for full coverage
|$2,542
|$2,701
Car insurance rates also vary because each car insurance company has its own method for calculating rates. Below is a comparison of five major carriers within California, and the average cost of a full coverage policy for six months. Keep in mind that these are averages, and your premium could be higher or lower based on your personal factors, the coverage you choose and the individual company’s adjusted rates for a 6-month policy.
|Average 6-month premium for full coverage
|AAA
|$1,118
|Allstate
|$1,506
|Farmers
|$1,464
|Nationwide
|$1,134
|State Farm
|$1,178
|National average
|$1,271
Temporary car insurance options
There are a couple of other temporary car insurance options available to California drivers aside from a six-month policy. The coverage types below may be beneficial for some drivers, depending on their circumstances. However, the availability, the amount of coverage offered and the duration of each will depend on the specific car insurance company.
Non-owner insurance policy
A non-owner insurance policy may be a good solution for drivers who do not own a vehicle and do not have regular access to a vehicle, but who still need to drive occasionally. It may be cheaper than standard car insurance, but that is likely because it only includes liability coverage. Non-owner policies usually provide coverage for at least six months. You can find non-owner insurance from car insurance companies in California that specialize in non-standard coverage.
Rental car insurance
If you plan to rent a car, you might consider purchasing additional rental car insurance. These are issued by the rental agency and only last for as long as you have the vehicle. While a standard auto policy may extend coverage to a rental vehicle, it may not have all the necessary coverages or high enough limits to provide the financial protection you require. Rental car insurance provides additional liability, comprehensive, collision or personal effects coverage. Speak with your existing car insurance company to learn which situations might warrant getting temporary insurance for a rental car to round out your financial protection.
Short-term insurance for stored vehicles
Some car insurance companies offer short-term auto insurance solutions for stored vehicles. If your car is not being used for more than one month, you may be able to drop your liability, collision and medical payments insurance, but maintain comprehensive insurance only. This may lower your rate because your overall level of financial protection has been reduced. However, there may be restrictions, such as where your car is kept during the storage period and who has access to it.
Rideshare insurance
If you drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, it’s important to understand how car insurance for rideshare drivers works. As a driver, you have your own car insurance policy, which may only insure you while your app is turned off and you are making personal trips. If your app is turned on and you are dropping off and picking up passengers, then the rideshare company’s insurance is in effect. Make sure you review what your rideshare company’s car insurance covers, as well as any applicable deductibles. You can also reach out to your personal car insurance company to inquire about optional rideshare endorsements that could give additional coverage to fill potential gaps while you are working, such as when you are waiting for a ride request.
How to get short-term car insurance
Ultimately, the decision to choose a six-month or 12-month policy is based on your personal situation. For instance, having a six-month policy might be more beneficial if you are in the military, are planning to move to another state, are expecting to add a teen driver to your policy in the near future or are planning to get a new vehicle. Longer policies have their advantages, such as the ability to lock in rates for a longer period of time, but the flexibility of a shorter policy may be more beneficial to some drivers.
If you decide to get short-term car insurance in California, you will first need to shop around to find car insurance companies that offer six-month policies or another type of auto policy alternative. You should also think about what type of coverage you need, how much coverage you need, your budget and what you value in an auto insurance company.
For example, the best car insurance companies might have excellent customer service, great coverage options and solid third-party ratings, but they might not have the cheapest rates. On the other hand, the cheapest car insurance companies have more affordable policies, but they might fall short when it comes to coverage options or customer service.
In unique situations, temporary car insurance solutions may help add to the financial protection your standard policy already provides. When in doubt, speak to a licensed agent to determine which protections will be best for your situation.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
You can get temporary car insurance in California, but for a personal policy, the shortest duration is typically six months. Other types of short-term car insurance in California include rental car insurance, non-owners insurance and stored vehicle coverage.
-
The cost of temporary auto insurance in California depends on a few factors. First, it depends on what type of policy you buy. For instance, a non-owner policy will probably be much cheaper than a six-month full coverage policy. Your premium will also be impacted by your claim history and driving record, among other things. Your ZIP code, credit score and gender can not be used to calculate your car insurance premium in California.
-
It is highly uncommon for a car insurance carrier to offer a month-to-month policy. If you need less than a full year of coverage, the other option is usually a six-month policy. It is possible to cancel your coverage after only one month if you want to switch carriers or if you no longer need it (such as if you no longer have a vehicle), but doing so may incur cancellation fees.
-
No, you cannot drive a car in California without a car insurance policy in place or providing proof of financial responsibility to the state DMV. California does allow for a 30-day grace period after purchasing a vehicle, which is how long you have to purchase an insurance policy for your new car. However, this grace period is for vehicle registration purposes: you have 30 days to register your vehicle (which includes getting an insurance policy), not 30 days to drive around without insurance.
-
