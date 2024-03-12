At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

While people from SoCal and NoCal may not agree on much, one thing they must mutually agree on is California’s statewide car insurance laws. This may sound unfair, considering how different the driving environments can be in the rural towns of the Redwoods and the metropolitan center of Los Angeles, but the law is the law. Which is precisely what Bankrate’s insurance experts are about to cover. In this breakdown of California’s insurance laws, you’ll learn about coverage requirements, low-income insurance programs, penalties for driving without insurance and more.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Car insurance laws in California

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, you must carry specific amounts of car insurance coverage to operate a vehicle on public roads, which is sometimes referred to as fulfilling your financial responsibility. In addition, you are also required by California car insurance laws to keep proof of insurance in your vehicle at all times. You’ll need to physically or digitally present this proof of insurance when requested by law enforcement, after an accident and when renewing vehicle registration at the DMV. Below is a list of state-accepted forms that qualify as proof of insurance

At least a state-minimum car insurance policy

A cash deposit of $35,000 to the DMV

DMV-issued certificate of self-insurance

$35,000 surety bond from a licensed California business

California also has laws pertaining to which factors insurers can use when calculating your rate. According to California auto insurance laws and regulations, insurers may not consider a driver’s credit score and gender when setting their insurance rate.

What is California’s Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program?

If you can’t afford car insurance or fulfill any of the other mentioned options for financial responsibility, California does offer a Low-Cost Auto Insurance Program as an alternative. Under this program, low-income drivers can access liability insurance at rates significantly cheaper than traditional insurance avenues. To find out if you qualify for the program, you can take a questionnaire on the CLCA website.

Liability insurance in California

Most California drivers purchase an auto insurance policy to fulfill their financial responsibility requirement. Per state law, all drivers must carry at least the minimum coverage amount for liability insurance to financially protect themselves and other drivers on the road, which includes the following limits:

$15,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

$30,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

$5,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverages must be offered but can be declined in writing.

There are two limits for bodily injury liability: per person and per accident. These designations refer to how much money will be paid out according to the situation. For example, if a driver with the state’s minimum liability requirements is at-fault in an accident, their insurance company may pay each person in the not-at-fault vehicle up to $15,000 for expenses related to bodily injury liability, such as medical bills, long-term care costs and lost earnings, with the total payout for the accident capped at $30,000. Anything above this $30,000 limit would be the driver’s responsibility to pay out-of-pocket.

There is no guarantee that California’s minimum liability requirements will be enough to cover the full cost of an at-fault accident. Most insurance professionals recommend that drivers purchase higher liability coverage limits and additional coverage to better financially protect themselves. Full coverage car insurance includes both comprehensive and collision coverage, which covers physical damage to your vehicle and could also include California’s optional uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage offerings. Collision coverage covers your vehicle if it is damaged during an accident, while comprehensive coverage covers other perils like theft, weather and falling objects.

Is California a no-fault state?

California is not a no-fault state. Instead, California is a tort state, which means the not-at-fault driver relies on the at-fault driver’s insurance policy to pay the majority — in some cases, all — of their medical bills, lost wages and other qualifying expenses.

We can’t say you’ll always get rewarded for all of your damages because California also uses a pure comparative negligence system to determine fault after an accident. In this system, each party involved in an accident can recover damages from the other party based on their percentage of fault. For example, if you were 20% at fault, you could recover 80% of damages from the other party. However, even though the other driver is paying you 80%, they can also claim 20% from you.

Penalties for driving without insurance in California

California insurance laws state that drivers who do not carry the minimum amount of liability insurance are subject to penalties. Here are some of the punishments that Californians can face for driving without insurance or financial responsibility in the state:

For your first conviction, you may be charged a fine between $100 and $200, with subsequent convictions significantly increasing to between $200 and $500.

You may also be subject to California penalty assessments, which are surcharges that are determined based on where you live and what the original fine you were charged. These surcharges can easily double or triple your total fine amount for driving without insurance in California.

Your vehicle may be impounded, and your license may be suspended.

You may be required to file an SR-22 form.

It’s important to note that these are just the direct penalties for driving without insurance in California. There are also indirect negative consequences, such as high insurance costs while having an SR-22 and crazy out-of-pocket expenses if you’re involved in a car accident while uninsured.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in California

California’s minimum car insurance requirements alone may not offer you enough financial protection. Liability insurance only helps if you are found liable for damage — what about instances when you are not at fault? Or random acts like vandalism, vehicle theft or a fender bender? California drivers might consider purchasing these other types of car insurance, on top of the state’s legal requirements, for more robust financial protection:

Medical payments: This pays for medical bills up to the coverage limit for you and any other passengers in your vehicle in the event of an accident, regardless of who was at fault.

This pays for medical bills up to the coverage limit for you and any other passengers in your vehicle in the event of an accident, regardless of who was at fault. Uninsured and underinsured motorist insurance: If you are involved in an accident caused by a driver who does not have insurance or enough insurance to cover the losses, these coverage types could kick in to pay for your medical bills and lost wages. Uninsured motorist coverage may even cover property damage to your vehicle caused by a driver in a hit-and-run.

If you are involved in an accident caused by a driver who does not have insurance or enough insurance to cover the losses, these coverage types could kick in to pay for your medical bills and lost wages. Uninsured motorist coverage may even cover property damage to your vehicle caused by a driver in a hit-and-run. Gap insurance: Drivers who have a lease or loan may consider purchasing gap insurance. After an accident, it covers the difference between a new car’s depreciated value and the remaining loan balance on the vehicle.

Drivers who have a lease or loan may consider purchasing gap insurance. After an accident, it covers the difference between a new car’s depreciated value and the remaining loan balance on the vehicle. Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance covers basic vehicle repairs, towing, extrication, refueling and battery services if the car breaks down.

Roadside assistance covers basic vehicle repairs, towing, extrication, refueling and battery services if the car breaks down. Rental car coverage: If you were involved in an accident and your vehicle is at the repair shop, this can cover the expense of a rental car up to a certain dollar amount per day for a set period of time.

Frequently asked questions