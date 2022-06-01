Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Mercury Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.2
Cost & ratings
4
Coverage
2.5
Support
4.3
Home
2.6
Cost & ratings
4.3
Coverage
3.7
Support
5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Automobile owners, homeowners and business owners who prefer a smaller insurance company may find robust coverage options with Mercury Insurance.
Who Mercury Insurance may be good for: With average home insurance and auto insurance rates below the national average, Mercury Insurance may be the best option for those looking for affordable insurance coverage.
Who Mercury Insurance may not be good for: Mercury Insurance only offers coverage in a select number of states. Consumers outside of these states will need to look elsewhere for insurance coverage.
New
Since late 2022, Mercury Insurance has introduced several new discounts and coverage options in multiple states. The new coverage options and discounts are for customers in Nevada, Oklahoma, Georgia and Virginia. New coverage options include matching of undamaged siding and roofing for homeowner policies, new green home coverage options and refrigerated food coverage.
Mercury car insurance
Mercury earned a Bankrate Score of 3.6 out of 5.0 for auto insurance. To determine this score, our team of insurance experts looked at customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, which provides annual reviews of insurance companies based on consumer feedback. We also considered AM Best financial strength ratings — an indicator of the financial stability of a company — as well as customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and average premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Lastly, we analyzed the range of available policy options and the ease of policy management.
Mercury offers all standard car insurance coverage types, plus rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. If you’re a driver for Uber, Lyft or another app-based ride service, you may be interested in Mercury’s rideshare insurance, which covers drivers for as little as $0.90 per day, according to the company’s website. Mercury may also be a top choice for low-mileage drivers, who could save with RealDrive, a low-mileage insurance program with an advertised discount just for signing up.
Pros and cons of Mercury car insurance
Mercury offers the standard coverage types that many drivers need, but there are still advantages and disadvantages to choosing any insurer. Here’s what to consider if you’re thinking about selecting Mercury.
-
Rideshare insurance available
-
Local agents available in most states where Mercury writes policies
-
Optional roadside assistance coverage
-
No gap insurance available
-
Only available in a few states
-
No loyalty discounts
Mercury car insurance cost
The average rates for Mercury car insurance are slightly more competitive than the national average. Minimum coverage with Mercury averages $541 per year, compared to the national average of $622 per year. Similarly, Mercury’s full coverage costs $1,547 per year, on average, which is less than the national average full coverage premium of $2,014 per year.
However, auto insurance companies base rates on numerous factors. The price you pay may be more or less than these averages depending on your individual circumstances, such as your claims history, driving record and the types of coverage you choose to include in your policy.
Mercury car insurance rates by driving history
To determine average rates for specific driver profiles, Bankrate analyzed rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services. For instance, we examine average premiums offered to drivers with a clean driving record and those for motorists with a moving violation such as an at-fault accident or speeding ticket. Note that some insurance companies will not write policies for drivers with a history of DUI violations. If you have a DUI on your driving record, speak with a Mercury insurance agent to find out if you qualify for a car insurance policy.
|Mercury full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$1,547
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,079
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,943
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,259
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Mercury car insurance quotes by age
Age is a factor insurance companies examine when determining premiums in most states. Statistically, young drivers under the age of 25 have more accidents than mature drivers. Young drivers who maintain a clean driving record typically see a rate decrease after age 25, However, young drivers on either their own or their parents’ policy will usually see higher premiums, including with Mercury car insurance.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Mercury full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$4,177
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$4,139
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$3,758
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$3,013
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$2,692
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Mercury car insurance discounts
In addition to its competitive rates, Mercury Insurance offers car insurance discounts to help drivers save on premiums. Among them are a few that are particularly easy to qualify for, depending on your driving habits or vehicle features.
Keep in mind that discounts may vary by state. A local Mercury agent can help you determine which discounts you may qualify for, or you can fill out a quote form online and see which discounts apply automatically.
Mercury home insurance
Mercury home insurance offers the standard home coverage options, along with extended dwelling replacement cost coverage, identity theft protection and valuable items coverage. For home coverage, the company earned a Bankrate Score of 4.3 out of 5.0. Keep in mind that Mercury only writes homeowners policies in 10 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.
Pros and cons of Mercury home insurance
It is important to research whether a home insurance company offers the coverage you need. Mercury homeowners policies offer useful coverage options, but it helps to know the provider’s pros and cons before making your decision.
-
Extended dwelling replacement cost coverage available
-
Valuable items coverage available
-
Protective devices and fire-resistance construction discounts available
-
Only available in 10 states
-
No loyalty discount available
-
24/7 customer service not available
Mercury home insurance cost
Mercury’s average annual home insurance premium is $1,212 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is less than the national average cost of homeowners insurance, which is $1,428 per year for the same level of coverage. However, keep in mind that many home insurance companies offer more optional coverage types than Mercury, which may be a tradeoff to consider when considering a cheaper home insurance company.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Mercury average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$779
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,212
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,680
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,154
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$4,018
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Mercury home insurance discounts
Mercury has a number of home insurance discounts available. Talk to your agent when you are going through the quote process to find out which discounts are available in your state. If you are a current policyholder, you can reach out to your agent to find out if there are any discounts that can be applied to your policy. Some of the discounts offered by Mercury include the following options:
Compare Mercury with other insurers
It’s important to consider shopping with a few insurance companies before deciding which one should earn your business. If you’re not sure about Mercury, consider these options:
|
Featured
Mercury Insurance
Read review Read Bankrate's full Mercury Insurance review
|
Safeco Insurance
Read review Read Bankrate's full Safeco Insurance review
|
Progressive
Read review Read Bankrate's full Progressive insurance review
|
Geico
Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Automobile owners, homeowners and business owners who prefer doing business with a smaller insurance company may find robust coverage options with Mercury Insurance.
|
Safeco Insurance offers many policy options and discounts for its policyholders. Like Mercury, tech-savvy policyholders may enjoy Safeco’s online capabilities. However, unlike Mercury, Safeco offers nationwide coverage. Safeco also offers more insurance products, including coverage for boats, classic cars, golf carts and recreational vehicles.
|
Similar to Mercury, Progressive offers a usage-based telematics program that may earn policyholders additional savings for practicing safe driving behaviors. But Progressive offers several other products, including dental, health, life, pet, travel and vision insurance for consumers who prefer using the same insurer for multiple needs.
|
Geico is known for offering lower-than-average rates. When shopping for a new policy, policyholders looking for cheaper car insurance may want to consider Geico. The company tied for a 2023 Bankrate Award as the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall. It also offers an impressive number of car insurance discounts. Geico does not write its own homeowners insurance policies, however, so if you want home and auto, you won’t be able to get both policies from it directly.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$1,547
|
No rates available
|
$1,642
|
$1,353
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,212
|
No rates available
|
$1,358
|
No rates available
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
644/1,000
|
707/1,000
|
722/1,000
|
731/1,000
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
521/1,000
|
511/1,000
|
533/1,000
|
502/1,000
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
Is Mercury a good insurance company?
Mercury offers a small portfolio of products, primarily for policyholders who need auto, home or renters insurance. AM Best gives the provider an A (Excellent) financial strength rating, which indicates it has historically been able to meet its claims obligations, an important measure for an insurance company.
The insurer offers all standard auto and home insurance coverage types, but some larger insurance companies offer more optional coverage and discounts. Some larger providers also offer health and life insurance products, along with financial services such as checking and savings accounts and investment products. However, if you only need car and home insurance policies and live in its service area, Mercury might meet your needs.
Mercury customer satisfaction
When shopping for insurance, third-party reviews and evaluations can help you determine which carrier can best meet your needs. Sources like J.D. Power, which surveys customer satisfaction from policyholders of top insurers, can assist in evaluating an insurer’s ability to provide good customer care and quality claims.
When looking at Mercury insurance reviews, Mercury did not earn a ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study for homeowners insurance or renters insurance, nor in its 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. It was, however, ranked in the California region in the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, where it received a below-average score. J.D. Power included the insurer in a few other studies, as well, the results of which we detail here.
|Study or Rating agency
|Mercury
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|644/1,000
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|521/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Mercury auto claims satisfaction
Mercury was included in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, but ranked below the industry average, with an overall customer satisfaction score of 848 out of 1,000, indicating customers may not be satisfied with its handling of auto claims.
Mercury customer complaints
Additionally, our team looks at the NAIC Complaint Index, which reports how many complaints have been filed with the NAIC against a company and presents a score. A score of 1.0 represents an average, or baseline, number of complaints. Scores above the baseline reflect more complaints than average for insurers of comparable size, whereas scores below the baseline reflect fewer complaints than average.
In the National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2022 complaint index, the provider earned a 0.84 rating for personal passenger insurance, indicating fewer complaints than the baseline average of 1.0.
In 2021 and 2022, the carrier didn’t receive any complaints with the NAIC, which is well below the industry average.
Other Mercury tools and benefits
Depending on their insurance needs, Mercury may be the right choice for shoppers looking for:
- Business owners insurance: This provides coverage for property, business income, and ordinance or law to protect your company from complex exposures that you may face.
- Renters insurance: This coverage may pay to repair or replace your possessions in the event of a covered loss. It may cover legal costs and/or medical expenses if someone sustains an injury in your rental property.
- Mechanical protection: This coverage acts as an extended warranty on your vehicle and pays to cover certain repair costs if your vehicle breaks down.
- Umbrella insurance: Mercury’s umbrella coverage provides between $1 and $5 million in additional liability to supplement an existing home or auto policy.
- Mobile app: Mercury’s app is rated above 4 out of 5 stars in both the App App Store and Google Play Store, which is competitive compared to some other insurance apps. The app allows policyholders to manage their home and car insurance with ease, directly from their smartphone.
- Weather hub: This feature on Mercury’s website can help homeowners stay informed about natural disasters and severe weather catastrophes around the country.
- Home cyber protection: Home Cyber Protection may cover data losses from mobile devices and personal computers
- Home systems protection: Home Systems Protection covers home appliances and electronics.
- Identity management services: This could help pay expenses incurred by identity theft such as attorney fees, lost income and notary fees.
Frequently asked questions about Mercury Insurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.