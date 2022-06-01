Mercury Insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 05, 2024

Who Mercury Insurance may not be good for: Mercury Insurance only offers coverage in a select number of states. Consumers outside of these states will need to look elsewhere for insurance coverage.

Who Mercury Insurance may be good for: With average home insurance and auto insurance rates below the national average, Mercury Insurance may be the best option for those looking for affordable insurance coverage.

Automobile owners, homeowners and business owners who prefer a smaller insurance company may find robust coverage options with Mercury Insurance.

Since late 2022, Mercury Insurance has introduced several new discounts and coverage options in multiple states. The new coverage options and discounts are for customers in Nevada, Oklahoma, Georgia and Virginia. New coverage options include matching of undamaged siding and roofing for homeowner policies, new green home coverage options and refrigerated food coverage.

Mercury car insurance

Mercury offers all standard car insurance coverage types , plus rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance. If you’re a driver for Uber, Lyft or another app-based ride service, you may be interested in Mercury’s rideshare insurance, which covers drivers for as little as $0.90 per day , according to the company’s website. Mercury may also be a top choice for low-mileage drivers, who could save with RealDrive, a low-mileage insurance program with an advertised discount just for signing up.

Mercury earned a Bankrate Score of 3.6 out of 5.0 for auto insurance. To determine this score, our team of insurance experts looked at customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power , which provides annual reviews of insurance companies based on consumer feedback. We also considered AM Best financial strength ratings — an indicator of the financial stability of a company — as well as customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and average premiums from Quadrant Information Services. Lastly, we analyzed the range of available policy options and the ease of policy management.

When you pay for an entire auto insurance term all at once, you can save money in the long run. Plus, you won’t have to remember to make monthly payments.

Students on your policy who qualify as a “good student” might help you save money on your plan.

You can potentially save off your Mercury policy when you sign up for automatic payments

If you have any drivers on your policy who have gone for a prolonged period of time without getting a ticket or getting in an accident, you may be eligible for a discount.

Drivers who have multiple vehicles on one policy could save on Mercury Insurance

Policyholders who bundle auto and condominium, home or renters insurance policies may qualify for a discount on their car insurance.

Drivers could earn a discount by signing an online digital copy of their insurance documents online.

If your vehicle is equipped with mechanisms such as a GPS tracker or car alarm, you may qualify for the anti-theft discount.

Keep in mind that discounts may vary by state. A local Mercury agent can help you determine which discounts you may qualify for, or you can fill out a quote form online and see which discounts apply automatically.

In addition to its competitive rates, Mercury Insurance offers car insurance discounts to help drivers save on premiums . Among them are a few that are particularly easy to qualify for, depending on your driving habits or vehicle features.

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

Age is a factor insurance companies examine when determining premiums in most states. Statistically, young drivers under the age of 25 have more accidents than mature drivers. Young drivers who maintain a clean driving record typically see a rate decrease after age 25, However, young drivers on either their own or their parents’ policy will usually see higher premiums, including with Mercury car insurance.

To determine average rates for specific driver profiles, Bankrate analyzed rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services. For instance, we examine average premiums offered to drivers with a clean driving record and those for motorists with a moving violation such as an at-fault accident or speeding ticket. Note that some insurance companies will not write policies for drivers with a history of DUI violations. If you have a DUI on your driving record, speak with a Mercury insurance agent to find out if you qualify for a car insurance policy.

However, auto insurance companies base rates on numerous factors. The price you pay may be more or less than these averages depending on your individual circumstances, such as your claims history, driving record and the types of coverage you choose to include in your policy.

The average rates for Mercury car insurance are slightly more competitive than the national average. Minimum coverage with Mercury averages $541 per year, compared to the national average of $622 per year. Similarly, Mercury’s full coverage costs $1,547 per year, on average, which is less than the national average full coverage premium of $2,014 per year.

Only available in a few states

Local agents available in most states where Mercury writes policies

Mercury offers the standard coverage types that many drivers need, but there are still advantages and disadvantages to choosing any insurer. Here’s what to consider if you’re thinking about selecting Mercury.

Mercury home insurance

Mercury home insurance offers the standard home coverage options , along with extended dwelling replacement cost coverage, identity theft protection and valuable items coverage. For home coverage, the company earned a Bankrate Score of 4.3 out of 5.0. Keep in mind that Mercury only writes homeowners policies in 10 states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

Purchase a home that is less than 10 years old, and Mercury might reward you with a home insurance premium reduction.

Homes equipped with devices such as smoke alarms, sprinkler systems and burglar alarms might qualify for a discount.

This discount may be available to homeowners with automatic water shut-off systems or systems that notify a third party when a leak occurs.

If you haven’t filed a claim in three or more years before your Mercury policy’s effective date, you may qualify for a discount.

Mercury has a number of home insurance discounts available. Talk to your agent when you are going through the quote process to find out which discounts are available in your state. If you are a current policyholder, you can reach out to your agent to find out if there are any discounts that can be applied to your policy. Some of the discounts offered by Mercury include the following options :

Mercury’s average annual home insurance premium is $1,212 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is less than the national average cost of homeowners insurance , which is $1,428 per year for the same level of coverage. However, keep in mind that many home insurance companies offer more optional coverage types than Mercury, which may be a tradeoff to consider when considering a cheaper home insurance company .

It is important to research whether a home insurance company offers the coverage you need. Mercury homeowners policies offer useful coverage options, but it helps to know the provider’s pros and cons before making your decision.

Compare Mercury with other insurers

It’s important to consider shopping with a few insurance companies before deciding which one should earn your business. If you’re not sure about Mercury, consider these options:

Geico is known for offering lower-than-average rates. When shopping for a new policy, policyholders looking for cheaper car insurance may want to consider Geico. The company tied for a 2023 Bankrate Award as the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall. It also offers an impressive number of car insurance discounts. Geico does not write its own homeowners insurance policies, however, so if you want home and auto, you won’t be able to get both policies from it directly.

Similar to Mercury, Progressive offers a usage-based telematics program that may earn policyholders additional savings for practicing safe driving behaviors. But Progressive offers several other products, including dental, health, life, pet, travel and vision insurance for consumers who prefer using the same insurer for multiple needs.

Safeco Insurance offers many policy options and discounts for its policyholders. Like Mercury, tech-savvy policyholders may enjoy Safeco’s online capabilities. However, unlike Mercury, Safeco offers nationwide coverage. Safeco also offers more insurance products, including coverage for boats, classic cars, golf carts and recreational vehicles.

Automobile owners, homeowners and business owners who prefer doing business with a smaller insurance company may find robust coverage options with Mercury Insurance.

Is Mercury a good insurance company?

The insurer offers all standard auto and home insurance coverage types, but some larger insurance companies offer more optional coverage and discounts. Some larger providers also offer health and life insurance products, along with financial services such as checking and savings accounts and investment products. However, if you only need car and home insurance policies and live in its service area, Mercury might meet your needs.

Mercury offers a small portfolio of products, primarily for policyholders who need auto, home or renters insurance. AM Best gives the provider an A (Excellent) financial strength rating, which indicates it has historically been able to meet its claims obligations, an important measure for an insurance company.

When looking at Mercury insurance reviews, Mercury did not earn a ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study for homeowners insurance or renters insurance, nor in its 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. It was, however, ranked in the California region in the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study , where it received a below-average score. J.D. Power included the insurer in a few other studies, as well, the results of which we detail here.

When shopping for insurance, third-party reviews and evaluations can help you determine which carrier can best meet your needs. Sources like J.D. Power, which surveys customer satisfaction from policyholders of top insurers, can assist in evaluating an insurer’s ability to provide good customer care and quality claims.

Mercury was included in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, but ranked below the industry average, with an overall customer satisfaction score of 848 out of 1,000, indicating customers may not be satisfied with its handling of auto claims.

Additionally, our team looks at the NAIC Complaint Index, which reports how many complaints have been filed with the NAIC against a company and presents a score. A score of 1.0 represents an average, or baseline, number of complaints. Scores above the baseline reflect more complaints than average for insurers of comparable size, whereas scores below the baseline reflect fewer complaints than average.

In 2021 and 2022, the carrier didn’t receive any complaints with the NAIC, which is well below the industry average.

In the National Association of Insurance Commissioners 2022 complaint index, the provider earned a 0.84 rating for personal passenger insurance, indicating fewer complaints than the baseline average of 1.0.

Depending on their insurance needs, Mercury may be the right choice for shoppers looking for:

Frequently asked questions about Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance has an AM Best rating of A (Excellent). The highest rating that AM Best issues is A++ (Superior). AM Best rates the financial strength of an insurance company to determine the financial health of an institution and to identify any potential solvency issues. In essence, AM Best determined that Mercury Insurance has a strong balance sheet performance and strong operating performance.

What is Mercury Insurance’s AM Best rating?

In 2022, Mercury began subsidizing the cost of Flume smart home water monitoring systems for California homeowners insurance policyholders. In light of ongoing drought conditions, the initiative is set to help homeowners detect leaks and monitor their water usage. Additionally, the program may help homeowners qualify for water district rebates to help cover the costs of water monitoring devices and installation.

Mercury sends care packages to service members overseas, builds homes in local communities, donates technology to inner-city educational programs and humanitarian relief organizations.

Mercury enables auto and home insurance policyholders to file a claim over the phone by calling its 24/7 hotline at 1-800-503-3724. Policyholders can also file a claim online by filling out the form on the carrier's website. A claims representative can also arrange for a tow truck and a rental car for auto claims, if needed.

