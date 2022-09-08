Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in California for 2024
The average cost of car insurance in California is $2,291 per year for full coverage and $636 per year for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in California?
Full coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,291 per year in California. The average cost for state minimum coverage is $636 per year. Nationally, full coverage costs $2,014, and minimum coverage costs $622 on average per year, so California is an expensive place to buy insurance. To determine the average cost of car insurance in California, our insurance editorial team reviewed average rates provided by Quadrant Information Services for a range of driver profiles.
While the average auto insurance rates in California could help you determine if you are overpaying for coverage, remember that your premium will vary based on several individual rating factors like the type of car you drive, your motor vehicle record, your claims history and how many miles you drive per year. The company you choose and your coverage types and limits will also affect your rate.
Key takeaways
- The average monthly premium for minimum coverage in California is $53. The average monthly premium for full coverage is $191 in California.
- According to Bankrate’s analysis, Geico offers the cheapest average minimum coverage auto insurance premium on our list at $415 per year, while Capital offers the most competitive rates for full coverage at $1,548 annually.
- Drivers in Los Angeles pay the most by far for auto insurance, according to our research, with an average rate for full coverage insurance of $2,545, 11 percent above the state average.
- California parents adding a 16-year-old driver to their full coverage auto insurance policy can expect an average premium of $5,360 per year.
- Drivers with a DUI on their license pay an average of $5,506 annually, which is 140 percent above the state average.
California car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates in California vary by city. Drivers in densely populated areas tend to have higher rates. For example, drivers in Los Angeles pay 11 percent more than the state average for full coverage, and the average cost in San Francisco is $197 per year higher than the state average. Having more vehicles on the road could mean a greater chance of an accident. Other factors, such as the costs for vehicle repairs, parts and medical expenses can also impact how much drivers in a given city pay for coverage.
|California city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from California avg. annual full coverage premium
|Anaheim
|$187
|$2,249
|-2%
|Bakersfield
|$179
|$2,144
|-6%
|Fresno
|$182
|$2,187
|-5%
|Long Beach
|$199
|$2,382
|4%
|Los Angelos
|$212
|$2,545
|11%
|Oakland
|$206
|$2,471
|8%
|Sacramento
|$194
|$2,328
|2%
|San Diego
|$194
|$2,328
|2%
|San Francisco
|$207
|$2,488
|9%
|San Jose
|$187
|$2,239
|-2%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in California
A driver’s age often contributes to the cost of annual premiums, as it can indicate how statistically risky a driver is. Young drivers, including teen drivers who have just earned their drivers’ licenses, are typically hit the hardest with expensive premiums. For example, 16-year-old drivers in California typically increase their parents’ premiums by nearly $3,000 per year. Fortunately, California auto insurance rates typically drop in price as drivers get older (starting at age 20) — as long as they avoid accidents and citations.
Unlike most states, California does not allow car insurance companies to consider gender when determining rates. As a result, your gender should not play a role in determining your California car insurance premium.
|Age
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium in California
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in California
|Age 16*
|$447
|$5,360
|Age 18
|$542
|$6,502
|Age 20
|$353
|$4,236
|Age 25
|$240
|$2,884
|Age 30
|$206
|$2,468
|Age 40
|$191
|$2,291
|Age 50
|$183
|$2,197
|Age 60
|$180
|$2,155
|Age 70
|$195
|$2,338
*16-year-old rate is total rate on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: In most states, gender plays a role in determining your premium rate. This is because male drivers tend to have more accidents than female drivers, and therefore pay a higher rate for coverage. California is one of the few states that does not allow insurers to consider gender, so male and female drivers are likely to pay the same rates if they have the same circumstances. Age, however, does play a part in determining rates in the Golden State, so finding affordable coverage is still important for younger drivers who generally pay more.
Cost considerations for young drivers in California
Teen drivers generally pay some of the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience. Generally, until a child is legally an adult at 18, they must share a car insurance policy with a legal adult. The rates below are for a married couple adding one child to their car insurance policy.
At age 18, drivers can choose to purchase their own car insurance policy, but the cost will generally be higher than if they were still listed on their parents’ policy. By age 25, most drivers likely have established their own household and have their own policies. The rates below are for California drivers of various ages that have their own auto insurance policies after the age of 17.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in California
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in California
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$5,360
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$5,001
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$4,768
|$6,502
|36%
|Age 19
|$3,758
|$4,538
|21%
|Age 20
|$3,539
|$4,236
|20%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in California?
Your motor vehicle record is one of the biggest influences on your car insurance premiums. In California, a single speeding ticket could increase the cost of your auto insurance by 36 percent. The table below demonstrates the average premium increases for a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident and a DUI conviction. Any one of these infractions could cause you to be viewed as a high-risk driver. If you have multiple incidents on your driving record within a three- to five-year time period, your rates will likely be even higher. Only full coverage rates are presented here, as riskier drivers may want to consider more coverage for greater financial protection.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in California
|Percentage increase from California avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$2,291
|0%
|Speeding ticket
|$3,111
|36%
|Accident
|$3,789
|65%
|DUI
|$5,506
|140%
California car insurance rates by vehicle type
The type of vehicle you own plays a large role in determining your insurance premium. Luxury cars and those that are imported can sometimes cost more to insure because parts are higher-end or need to be imported, and repairs are more expensive. Different models also have statistically different rates for accidents, which can impact the cost of your policy. The table below shows the average rates for a range of vehicles in California. Note that a luxury car such as a BMW costs more to insure than the more standard Ford and Honda. The age of your vehicle also matters, as newer models may have safety updates or more complex parts and features that impact repair rates.
|Vehicle
|Average annual full coverage premium in California
|BMW 330i
|$2,779
|Ford F-150
|$2,146
|Honda Odyssey
|$2,010
|Toyota Camry
|$2,291
|Toyota Prius
|$2,382
Estimate your car insurance cost in California
When you are looking for the best car insurance for your needs, it can be helpful to have a benchmark figure to start out. That's why Bankrate created this handy calculator. By inputting a few simple data points, you will be given an average monthly payment for someone in your situation. This is only an estimate, since each insurer assesses you differently when determining your premium rate, but it gives you a good starting point to keep in mind while searching.
How to save on car insurance in California
California drivers pay, on average, higher rates for car insurance than drivers in many other states. However, the state of California also highly regulates how insurers can offer savings. For example, drivers in California cannot take advantage of telematics discounts or accident forgiveness programs. If you’re trying to lower your car insurance premium in California, here are some tips:
- Understand your coverage needs: More coverage means more financial protection, but it also generally comes with a higher price tag. While most insurance professionals advise that you buy higher-than-minimum limits, not every driver needs a deluxe policy. Understanding your needs can help you choose appropriate coverage.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Driving incidents like at-fault accidents, tickets and DUIs increase rates substantially. Practicing safe driving habits can help you maintain a lower premium.
- Shop around: Different car insurance companies have different rating structures, which means rates vary for even the same coverage. Getting quotes from several insurers could help you find the lowest rate.
- Utilize discounts: While California restricts some discounts like telematics programs, there are other ways to save. Bundling your auto and home insurance policies, being a good student and being loyal to a company are all solid ways to save on California car insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.