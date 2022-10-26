Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. for over 40 years. If you already own an F-150 or are considering buying one, you might wonder how much Ford F-150 insurance costs. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage, but F-150s may be cheaper to insure. However, rates will vary depending on your vehicle's year, as well as other factors like the amount of coverage you purchase and your driving record. Bankrate analyzed the average cost of insurance for the Ford F-150 to help you understand what a competitive price might look like.
How much does it cost to insure a Ford F-150?
Based on rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of car insurance for a Ford F-150 is $2,298 per year for full coverage and $704 per year for minimum coverage. This is less than what Americans typically pay for car insurance, on average. Car insurance rates vary by make and model due to factors like the vehicle’s crash rate, price of parts and safety features.
- Crash rate stats per make/model: The 2023 Ford F-150 is a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). In most categories, the most recent model received “good” safety scores. However, the 2023 F-150 received a “poor” score for seat belt reminders. In general, vehicles with excellent safety ratings tend to be less expensive to insure because accidents may be less likely and crash injuries may be less severe.
- Price of parts: Ford has some of the least costly vehicle parts, which makes the F-150 generally cheap to fix. As a result, insurance companies would have to pay less to repair the vehicles, which might result in lower insurance premiums.
- Safety features: Ford F-150 safety features include blind spot monitors, inflatable rear seatbelts, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, remote start, cross-traffic alerts and lane departure technology. These safety features may lower the cost of car insurance for this make and model and might qualify you for special car insurance discounts.
Car insurance for a Ford F-150
The cost of Ford F-150 car insurance will depend on vehicle characteristics like year and mileage, as well as personal characteristics like your location, claims history, marital status and, in most states, your credit history, age and gender. The national average cost of car insurance is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage, making average F-150 insurance cheaper.
|Ford F-150 car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$704
|Full coverage
|$2,298
Cheapest car insurance companies for a Ford F-150
As insurance rates vary widely based on personal rating factors, the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your F-150 is likely to compare quotes from a handful of providers. To help you get started, Bankrate's insurance editorial team compared average rates for F-150s from the best car insurance companies in the country. These carriers all offer below-average rates for F-150s without sacrificing coverage options, discount variety, customer service or financial strength.
Ford F-150 car insurance premium by carrier
|Car insurance company
|Average full coverage premium for an F-150
|Percentage difference from national average cost of F-150 full coverage
|Nationwide
|$1,196
|-48%
|Erie
|$1,380
|-40%
|Auto-Owners
|$1,391
|-39%
|USAA
|$1,488
|-35%
|Geico
|$1,617
|-30%
Ford F-150 features that impact insurance costs
Countless vehicle features can affect your car insurance premium. If your vehicle comes equipped with the latest safety features, you may pay less for your car insurance. If your vehicle is built for speed, you may spend more on your insurance as your provider could see you as more likely to engage in risky driving behavior.
The following Ford F-150 features may help lower your car insurance premium:
- Pre-collision assist: This feature may detect vehicles or pedestrians ahead of you and automatically apply the brakes to avoid a collision.
- Blind spot information system: This feature alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot. It comes with trailer coverage, which may also help you make safer turns and lane changes when towing a trailer.
- MyKey: This feature allows you to use specific keys to establish vehicle settings to promote safer driving. For example, you could set your teen driver's key to provide extra seat belt reminders, limit the audio system volume and provide early low fuel level alerts.
- ProPower Onboard: The F-150 is equipped with three powerful energy outputs so you can use the truck as a mobile generator.
- Co-Pilot360 Technology: Ford also includes a lane-keeping system, high-beam headlamps, rearview camera and adaptive cruise control in the newest F-150s.
- BlueCruise: This driver-assist technology strives to make highway driving even safer with its hands-free driving and in-lane repositioning.
Other car insurance coverage for a Ford F-150
If you recently purchased a new Ford F-150, you may want to consider purchasing more insurance than the minimum liability requirements in your state. If you are involved in a collision and do not have enough insurance to cover the damage, you may have to pay for repairs or medical expenses out of pocket. Here are a few of the most common additional coverage options you might consider:
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance: To protect your finances, you may want to consider adding both uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, which may help pay for damage if a driver hits you but does not have insurance or does not have enough coverage.
- Comprehensive insurance: Most insurance experts recommend purchasing comprehensive coverage, which can help pay for your vehicle’s repairs after a non-collision incident. For example, comprehensive insurance covers theft, vandalism, falling objects, accidents with animals and weather-related damage.
- Collision insurance: Together with comprehensive coverage, collision coverage is part of a full coverage auto insurance policy and may pay for repairs to your vehicle after an accident that you cause.
- Gap insurance: If you finance your truck, you might also want to consider gap coverage, which could help pay the difference between the depreciated value of your new vehicle and the loan amount if it is totaled or stolen and nonrecoverable.
If you are unsure how much auto coverage you need, talking with a licensed insurance agent may help.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Ford F-150 and Toyota Camry (base).