AJ Dellinger is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance. He has 10 years of experience as a reporter and writer, including as a staff writer at The Daily Dot, Newsweek and Mic and as an editor at Gizmodo. Along with Bankrate, he has been published in Wired, Forbes and TIME. He has also appeared on Cheddar TV and WNYC public radio and was a moderator at the Structure Security Conference. His work has been cited in books, including “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism.”