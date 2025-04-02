Key takeaways A part-time student is generally anyone who enrolls in half of the full-time course load, though definitions may vary.

Part-time students can apply for a few types of federal student loans: direct subsidized, direct unsubsidized and direct plus loans.

Private lenders also offer loans for part-time students.

Even if you’re a part-time student, you have plenty of student loan options. The federal government and private lenders offer part-time student loans to qualified borrowers.

However, you’ll have to pay attention to how much you can borrow as a part-time student. Federal loans have caps, but private loans may allow you to borrow up to the full cost of attendance.

Who qualifies as a part-time student?

The U.S. Department of Education defines half-time students as “only enrolled in half of the expected full-time course load.” However, some private student loan lenders may define part-time status differently.

Your school determines the specific number of credits required for full-time status per semester. It’s common for schools to require a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester for full-time students; taking anything less than this would make you a part-time student.

Since most college courses are worth three to four credits, this generally means taking three courses or fewer per semester to be considered a part-time student.

Student loan options for part-time students

Student loans work the same for part-time students as for full-time students. Here are the main student loan options you can qualify for as a part-time college student.

Federal student loans

Federal student loans are available to students who attend college on a half-time basis or more. These loans have low fixed interest rates and flexible repayment terms, including the option to pursue income-driven repayment plans .

To qualify for federal student loans and other federal aid, fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Your federal student loan options could include:

Direct subsidized loans: These federal loans are offered to undergraduate students who can demonstrate financial need. A major benefit of direct subsidized loans is that the government covers interest charges that accrue while you’re in school as long as you are enrolled at least half-time.

These federal loans are offered to undergraduate students who can demonstrate financial need. A major benefit of direct subsidized loans is that the government covers interest charges that accrue while you’re in school as long as you are enrolled at least half-time. Direct unsubsidized loans: These federal loans are available to undergraduate, graduate and professional students who cannot demonstrate financial need. Unlike direct subsidized loans, these loans accrue interest while you’re in school.

These federal loans are available to undergraduate, graduate and professional students who cannot demonstrate financial need. Unlike direct subsidized loans, these loans accrue interest while you’re in school. Direct PLUS Loans: These loans are available to graduate or professional students and are not based on financial need. However, a credit check is required for borrowers. These loans also accrue interest while you’re in school.

Private student loans

In addition to federal student loans, borrowers attending college half time can obtain loans through private lenders — though it’s best to exhaust your federal loans first, since those come with more benefits. With private student loans , part-time college students can qualify for incredibly competitive interest rates and terms, and they can often choose among flexible repayment options.

Most lenders offer student loans even to part-time students. Some, like Sallie Mae and College Ave, even offer loans to students attending less than half-time. To see your eligibility and what rates you’ll be offered, shop around with a few different lenders.

How much can part-time students borrow in student loans?

Part-time enrollment can cost less than full-time enrollment because you take fewer classes each semester. This may affect how much you can borrow in student loans.

Federal loans for undergraduates have an annual cap that increases for each academic year you’re enrolled. This starts at $5,500 for dependent undergraduate students and $9,500 for independent undergraduate students but rises over time.

However, you may not be offered the full amount, especially if your part-time cost of attendance is less than that. The other catch is that your academic year is technically classified by credit hours you’ve completed — so if you’re taking a half-time course load, you may be stuck at the first-year loan limit for longer.

For graduate students, the federal loan limits vary by loan type. With Direct Unsubsidized Loans, graduate students may borrow up to $20,500 annually. With grad PLUS loans, the limit is the total cost of attendance minus other financial aid you’ve received.

If you’re going through a private lender, loan amounts can vary based on the lender. Most lenders allow students to borrow up to the total cost of attendance as determined by your school, minus other financial aid you’ve received. If you switch from full-time enrollment to part-time enrollment, your cost of attendance and the total amount you can borrow will decrease.

How to find the best student loans

With all the student loan options out there, it can seem like you’re overlooking something. Take a methodical approach to review all your options:

Consider federal student loans first. Federal student loans have repayment benefits, including deferment, forbearance and income-driven repayment plans. Private student loans often do not.

Federal student loans have repayment benefits, including deferment, forbearance and income-driven repayment plans. Private student loans often do not. Look closely at each loan’s features. Strive to find student loans with a fair, competitive interest rate , flexible repayment terms, a monthly payment you can afford and options for deferment or forbearance in an emergency.

Strive to find student loans with a fair, competitive , flexible repayment terms, a monthly payment you can afford and options for deferment or forbearance in an emergency. Get prequalified through the lenders. The only way to determine which student loan is best for you is to get a few quotes. Every private lender determines rates differently.

The only way to determine which student loan is best for you is to get a few quotes. Every private lender determines rates differently. Keep borrowing limits in mind. Since you will need to pay back every cent you borrow, plus interest and fees, you’ll want to borrow with your future in mind. Only borrow as much as you need to.

Bottom line

If you attend school part-time, you are still likely to be eligible for financial support via student loans. Federal and private loans are available to most students, including those taking less than a full-time course load. It’s best to compare your part-time student loan offerings to find one that best suits your needs.