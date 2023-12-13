Living a joyful, fulfilling life is easier achieved when you make smart financial decisions that support who you want to be.

Aylea Wilkins is the current student loans editor at Bankrate. She has worked at Bankrate since 2019, during which she has edited for insurance, personal loans and home equity loans content before pivoting to student loans.

Aylea has extensive editorial experience covering personal finance, business and marketing. Her career includes time as a copywriter for small businesses to improve their search engine optimization, freelance writing, website editing for a variety of small businesses and even an internship at Walt Disney World. Throughout her career, she has focused on helping readers and other individuals find greater joy in their lives, often through making smart decisions on the road to financial freedom.

Outside of work, Aylea is extremely passionate about children's literature and literacy. She spends her time encouraging children to read, keeping tabs on the latest in children's literature and reviewing books on Goodreads and NetGalley. She can often be found planning another Disney vacation or working on the young adult novel she hopes to publish.

Aylea wants you to know

Student loans were a big part of how I was able to have college experiences that I wouldn't have had otherwise, particularly a life-changing experience studying abroad in London for four months in my junior year. I used a mix of Pell grants, student loans, scholarships and jobs to pay for school, saving tens of thousands of dollars and helping me pay off my student loans within a year of graduation. I encourage students to look at all their resources and creative ways to achieve their goals in school and set themselves up for financial success.

Aylea's recommended readings