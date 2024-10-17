We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
What apps give you cash back on gas?
Brittany Wren
Brittany Wren is a personal finance writer and editor specializing in saving money, personal loans, credit, retirement planning, and side hustles.
Aylea Wilkins has been at Bankrate since 2019, editing content in student, personal and home equity loans and auto, home and life insurance before taking on editing content in a variety of other categories.
The average American household spends over $2,000 a year on gasoline, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, making it essential to find ways to save at the pump. One effective strategy is using cash-back apps. These wallet-friendly apps reward you with cash back on gas for every gallon you purchase.
Cash back apps are free to download and easy to use, helping you reduce fuel expenses while filling up at participating stations. Let’s explore some of the top cash-back apps for gas, their features, pros and cons, to help you decide which one works best for your needs.
Best cash-back apps for gas
App
Best for
Cash-back reward
Available on
BPme
BP gas stations
5 cents per gallon
Apple, Android
Circle K Inner Circle
Convenience store savings
5 cents per gallon
Apple, Android
Dosh
Automatic cash back
Up to 40 percent
Apple, Android
GasBuddy
Price comparison
Up to 25 cents per gallon
Apple, Android
Shell Fuel Rewards
Best for loyal Shell customers
Up to 10 cents per gallon
Apple, Android
Speedway Speedy Rewards
Frequent Speedway use
5 cents per gallon
Apple, Android
Upside
Overall cash back
Up to 25 cents per gallon
Apple, Android
Best for BP gas stations
BPme
BPme is BP’s own gas rewards app, offering 5 cents off per gallon at BP and Amoco stations. In addition to fuel discounts, the app allows users to pay directly from their phones and access rewards through BP’s loyalty program. BPme also helps drivers locate nearby BP and Amoco stations.
Pros
Easy to track rewards: BPme simplifies reward tracking by consolidating all information within the app.
Exclusive BP rewards: Frequent BP customers can save more by regularly using the app.
Seamless payment: BPme allows you to pay for fuel directly through the app, providing a contactless payment option.
Cons
Basic reward structure: While easy to use, BPme offers fewer customization options than other apps.
Limited to BP and Amoco stations: This app is ideal for BP and Amoco users but not beneficial if you regularly use other gas stations.
Best for convenience store savings
Circle K Inner Circle
Circle K’s Inner Circle app offers cash back on gas and rewards on purchases inside the convenience store. After signing up, you can save 10 cents per gallon on your first five fill-ups and continue to earn fuel discounts on future purchases. Additionally, you can earn points on in-store items like snacks and drinks, which can be redeemed for discounts or free items.
Pros
Fuel and in-store savings: Save on both gas and convenience store purchases, making it ideal for frequent Circle K visitors.
Sign-up bonus: Get an instant 10 cents per gallon off for your first five fill-ups.
User-friendly app: The app is simple to navigate, offering easy access to deals and rewards.
Cons
Limited to Circle K: Rewards are only applicable at Circle K locations, which may be a drawback if you don’t live near one.
Points expire: Points earned on in-store purchases expire after a set period, so you’ll need to use them regularly to avoid losing them.
Best for automatic cash back
Dosh
Dosh is an automated cash-back app that requires no effort beyond linking your payment card. Once linked, the app automatically tracks eligible purchases at participating gas stations, stores and restaurants. Cash-back rewards are added to your Dosh account without requiring you to claim offers or upload receipts, making it a great set-it-and-forget-it solution.
Pros
Automatic rewards: There’s no need to manually claim offers or upload receipts, making it user-friendly.
Broad partner network: Dosh provides cash back at numerous retailers, including gas stations, hotels and restaurants.
Simple cash-out options: Once you reach $25, you can cash out via PayPal, Venmo or bank transfer.
Cons
High cash-out threshold: You must accumulate at least $25 before withdrawing your earnings.
Fewer gas station partners: Compared to apps like Upside, Dosh has a smaller network of gas stations offering rewards.
Best for price comparison
GasBuddy
GasBuddy is primarily known for helping drivers find the lowest gas prices in their area with the Gas Price Map. It also includes a feature called GasBack, which lets you earn cash back when you pay with a linked GasBuddy card. You can apply GasBack to future fuel purchases, saving even more over time.
Pros
Comprehensive price comparison: GasBuddy helps you find the cheapest gas near you, providing real-time data on gas prices at thousands of stations.
Fuel rewards: GasBack rewards can be redeemed for future gas purchases.
GasBuddy card: With the GasBuddy card, you can seamlessly pay for fuel and track rewards.
Cons
Requires a special card: To maximize rewards, you need to sign up for and use the GasBuddy card.
Limited cash-out options: GasBack can only be used for future gas purchases, offering fewer redemption choices than other apps.
Best for loyal Shell customers
Shell Fuel Rewards
Shell Fuel Rewards is a loyalty program that offers savings when you fill up at participating Shell stations. After registering, you can earn savings per gallon and stack rewards through dining and shopping offers. Shell Fuel Rewards can save you 5 cents per gallon with every fill-up, with additional savings opportunities for premium fuel.
Pros
Great for frequent Shell users: This app offers consistent savings if you frequently fill up at Shell.
Stackable rewards: Stack rewards from dining, shopping and fuel purchases to maximize savings.
Seamless experience: Savings are applied automatically when you use your linked payment card.
Cons
Limited to Shell stations: This app only works at Shell, limiting its appeal if you regularly fill up at other gas stations.
Smaller base savings: The base savings per gallon are lower compared to other cash-back apps, though you can increase your savings by stacking rewards.
Best for frequent Speedway users
Speedway Speedy Rewards
Speedway’s Speedy Rewards app allows users to earn points for every purchase made at Speedway gas stations or convenience stores. Points can be redeemed for free gas, merchandise or food. Speedy Rewards members also have access to exclusive promotions, discounts and bonus point offers, making it easier to accumulate rewards faster.
Pros
Bonus point opportunities: Take advantage of promotions to earn bonus points and save more.
Comprehensive rewards: Earn points not just on gas but also on in-store purchases, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.
Customizable rewards: Choose how to redeem points — whether for free gas, merchandise or other rewards — providing flexibility in how you use your rewards.
Cons
Points may take time to accumulate: It can take a while to accumulate enough points to redeem them for valuable rewards, especially for less frequent Speedway customers.
Speedway-exclusive: Like Circle K’s Inner Circle, Speedy Rewards are limited to Speedway locations, which could be a limitation if you don’t live near a Speedway station.
Best for overall cash back
Upside
Upside (formerly GetUpside) is one of the most popular gas-saving apps. It offers cash back at thousands of gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants. After downloading the app, you can search for participating stations, claim an offer and pay with a credit or debit card. Earn up to 25 cents per gallon, depending on the location and offer.
You can also earn cash back on purchases at other participating businesses — the app provides regular promotions highlighting the best deals nearby.
Pros
Broad availability: Upside partners with a vast network of gas stations, making it accessible for most drivers.
Flexible cash-out options: Redeem cash back via PayPal, bank transfer or digital gift cards.
Frequent deals: Upside frequently offers additional promotions to help maximize savings.
Cons
Delayed cash back: Cash-back rewards are not instant and may take a few days to appear in your account.
Limited rural availability: Availability of deals can vary by location, with fewer options in some regions. Users in more remote areas may have fewer options for participating gas stations.
The bottom line
Cash-back apps for gas offer a simple way to save money with every fill-up. Whether you’re looking for a comprehensive app like Upside or a brand-specific app like BPme, there’s an option for every driver. Frequent drivers may find it beneficial to use multiple apps to maximize savings, combining options like loyalty programs with cash-back offers.
Ultimately, the best cash-back app for you depends on where you usually buy gas, how often you drive and whether you want additional savings in other categories like groceries or dining. By using one of these apps and creating a budget with fuel prices in mind, you can make a smarter financial decision at the pump.
For more gas-saving options, consider using one of the best gas credit cards that offer additional rewards on fuel purchases.
Frequently asked questions
Cash-back apps for gas allow users to earn a percentage of their gas purchases back in the form of cash or rewards. After downloading the app, you claim offers at participating gas stations, make your purchase and receive cash back through PayPal, gift cards or direct bank transfers.
Yes, cash-back apps can help you save on gas, especially if you drive frequently. While savings per gallon may be small, they add up over time and provide a convenient way to reduce fuel costs.
Many drivers use multiple cash-back apps to maximize their savings. However, some apps may not allow you to stack offers, so it’s important to review each app’s terms and conditions before using them simultaneously.
