Skip to Main Content

What apps give you cash back on gas?

Brittany Wren Aylea Wilkins
Written by
Brittany Wren,
Edited by
Aylea Wilkins
Published on October 17, 2024 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Woman using smart phone while refueling car at gas station
Maskot/Getty Images

The average American household spends over $2,000 a year on gasoline, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, making it essential to find ways to save at the pump. One effective strategy is using cash-back apps. These wallet-friendly apps reward you with cash back on gas for every gallon you purchase.

Cash back apps are free to download and easy to use, helping you reduce fuel expenses while filling up at participating stations. Let’s explore some of the top cash-back apps for gas, their features, pros and cons, to help you decide which one works best for your needs.

Best cash-back apps for gas

App Best for Cash-back reward Available on
BPme BP gas stations 5 cents per gallon Apple, Android
Circle K Inner Circle Convenience store savings 5 cents per gallon Apple, Android
Dosh Automatic cash back Up to 40 percent Apple, Android
GasBuddy Price comparison Up to 25 cents per gallon Apple, Android
Shell Fuel Rewards Best for loyal Shell customers Up to 10 cents per gallon Apple, Android
Speedway Speedy Rewards Frequent Speedway use 5 cents per gallon Apple, Android
Upside Overall cash back Up to 25 cents per gallon Apple, Android
Badge Best for BP gas stations

BPme

  • BPme is BP’s own gas rewards app, offering 5 cents off per gallon at BP and Amoco stations. In addition to fuel discounts, the app allows users to pay directly from their phones and access rewards through BP’s loyalty program. BPme also helps drivers locate nearby BP and Amoco stations.

Badge Best for convenience store savings

Circle K Inner Circle

  • Circle K’s Inner Circle app offers cash back on gas and rewards on purchases inside the convenience store. After signing up, you can save 10 cents per gallon on your first five fill-ups and continue to earn fuel discounts on future purchases. Additionally, you can earn points on in-store items like snacks and drinks, which can be redeemed for discounts or free items.

Badge Best for automatic cash back

Dosh

  • Dosh is an automated cash-back app that requires no effort beyond linking your payment card. Once linked, the app automatically tracks eligible purchases at participating gas stations, stores and restaurants. Cash-back rewards are added to your Dosh account without requiring you to claim offers or upload receipts, making it a great set-it-and-forget-it solution.

Badge Best for price comparison

GasBuddy

  • GasBuddy is primarily known for helping drivers find the lowest gas prices in their area with the Gas Price Map. It also includes a feature called GasBack, which lets you earn cash back when you pay with a linked GasBuddy card. You can apply GasBack to future fuel purchases, saving even more over time.

Badge Best for loyal Shell customers

Shell Fuel Rewards

  • Shell Fuel Rewards is a loyalty program that offers savings when you fill up at participating Shell stations. After registering, you can earn savings per gallon and stack rewards through dining and shopping offers. Shell Fuel Rewards can save you 5 cents per gallon with every fill-up, with additional savings opportunities for premium fuel.

Badge Best for frequent Speedway users

Speedway Speedy Rewards

  • Speedway’s Speedy Rewards app allows users to earn points for every purchase made at Speedway gas stations or convenience stores. Points can be redeemed for free gas, merchandise or food. Speedy Rewards members also have access to exclusive promotions, discounts and bonus point offers, making it easier to accumulate rewards faster.

Badge Best for overall cash back

Upside

  • Upside (formerly GetUpside) is one of the most popular gas-saving apps. It offers cash back at thousands of gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants. After downloading the app, you can search for participating stations, claim an offer and pay with a credit or debit card. Earn up to 25 cents per gallon, depending on the location and offer.

    You can also earn cash back on purchases at other participating businesses — the app provides regular promotions highlighting the best deals nearby.

The bottom line

Cash-back apps for gas offer a simple way to save money with every fill-up. Whether you’re looking for a comprehensive app like Upside or a brand-specific app like BPme, there’s an option for every driver. Frequent drivers may find it beneficial to use multiple apps to maximize savings, combining options like loyalty programs with cash-back offers.

Ultimately, the best cash-back app for you depends on where you usually buy gas, how often you drive and whether you want additional savings in other categories like groceries or dining. By using one of these apps and creating a budget with fuel prices in mind, you can make a smarter financial decision at the pump.

For more gas-saving options, consider using one of the best gas credit cards that offer additional rewards on fuel purchases.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Brittany Wren Arrow Right
Brittany Wren is a personal finance writer and editor specializing in saving money, personal loans, credit, retirement planning, and side hustles.