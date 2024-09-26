Elizabeth Blessing

Ribbon Icon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Budgeting
  • Retirement planning
  • Investing
Education Icon EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature/Writing from the University of California, San Diego

Elizabeth Blessing is a personal finance writer specializing in investing, budgeting, retirement planning, consumer loans and real estate. She has 10 years’ experience as a personal finance writer and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature/Writing from the University of California, San Diego. Her goal is to help her readers invest and save intelligently, giving them the information they need to make their hard-earned money work for them.

In her free time, she enjoys video editing, learning Spanish, nature walks and spending time with her family.

Elizabeth's latest articles