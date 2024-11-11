Key takeaways Different apps excel in various areas. You can use more than one to get the most cash back possible.

Pairing cash-back apps with cash-back credit cards maximizes savings on many purchases, including groceries, travel and online shopping.

If you’re interested in a relatively effortless way to save money on your everyday purchases, a cash-back app might be the way to go. A cash-back app is a tool that helps consumers receive a discount, coupon or rebate on eligible items they buy.

Users typically sign up for an app, shop at participating retailers and submit receipts or use links provided by the app to track their purchases and earn cash back. The reward will often be a small percentage of the actual purchase price. Over time, these rewards can add up to significant cash and savings. Depending on the app, there are various ways you could receive your reward, including gift cards, checks or direct deposits into a bank or PayPal account.

While there are many options, the big question is which is the best cash-back app? From our experience, the answer depends on the type of shopping you’re doing. Whether you want to earn cash back on groceries, save money when you travel or use your cash-back app to compare prices online, the apps below can help you save, earn and get even more out of your shopping.

What to consider before using a cash-back app

Before using cash-back apps, it’s important to weigh each app’s advantages and disadvantages based on your shopping habits and financial goals. Research specific apps thoroughly before use, as features and limitations can vary between different services.

If you’re planning on making a purchase anyway (such as everyday grocery shopping, gas purchases or dining), apps can help you save money through cash back, rewards or discounts. The trick is not allowing yourself to overspend on unplanned purchases just to receive a minimal reward.

You should also be aware of privacy concerns related to cash-back apps.

“I have been completely shocked lately by the lack of security popular services fail to provide to the end user, ultimately placing the user’s sensitive information at risk,” says John Jones, ChFC®, EA, BPC, investment advisor representative at Heritage Financial in Newberry, Florida. “Cash-back apps are no different, and consumers should take prudent care to ensure their information is safe.”

Steps you can take to ensure your cash-back app’s safety include enabling two-factor authentication, creating a strong password and only using the app on a secure network, such as your home or mobile network or mobile.

Additionally, Jones mentions the importance of researching and selecting the right apps for your unique needs. “The cash-back service should match with the consumer’s lifestyle to help provide a more abundant financial future,” he says.

Next steps

To maximize your cash-back app, consider combining it with a cash-back credit card. This strategy is known as “stacking,” and it allows savvy consumers to combine multiple rewards or discount programs to increase savings on a single purchase. Over time, rewards stacking helps you accumulate points, miles or cash back.

To stack rewards, choose the best cash-back credit card for your needs and combine it with your favorite cash-back apps.

Frequently asked questions