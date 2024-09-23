Brittany Wren

Ribbon Icon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Saving money
  • Personal loans
Education Icon EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts in English from Walla Walla University

Brittany Wren is a personal finance writer and editor specializing in saving money, personal loans, credit, retirement planning, and side hustles. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Walla Walla University and Digital Marketing and Content Marketing certifications from HubSpot Academy. Her goal is to demystify financial topics and help people gain the confidence they need to manage their money better. In her free time, she writes feature stories for local nonprofits and, occasionally, poetry.

