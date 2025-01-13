9 game apps that help you make money

If you’re looking for a fun way to make extra cash, game apps that pay real money might be worth exploring. While these apps won’t replace your day job anytime soon, you can earn some extra cash in your free time. Understanding how these apps work can help you set realistic expectations for potential earnings.

How do you make money with game apps?

Game apps generate revenue in several ways, enabling them to share earnings with players. Here’s a breakdown of how they work:

Advertisements: Many game apps are ad-supported, which means players might watch short videos or see banner ads to earn points or cash. Every time you watch or click an ad, the app earns money from advertisers and shares a part of this revenue with you. According to a 2024 Statista report, in-game ad revenue is expected to reach $145 billion worldwide by 2027.

In-app purchases: Some apps encourage optional purchases for virtual currency, power-ups or exclusive features that enhance gameplay. While these aren't necessary for earning cash, they help fund rewards for users who choose to play for free.

Some apps encourage optional purchases for virtual currency, power-ups or exclusive features that enhance gameplay. While these aren’t necessary for earning cash, they help fund rewards for users who choose to play for free. Sponsorships and partnerships: Many game apps partner with brands to fund reward programs. For example, Swagbucks and Mistplay partner with major retailers to offer players gift cards and other rewards. These partnerships support player payouts while providing brands with exposure.

Skill-based tournaments: Skill-based game apps allow players to enter competitions for cash prizes. These competitions usually charge an entry fee, which is added to a prize pool and distributed among winners.

Most apps offer payments through PayPal , direct deposit or gift cards, typically requiring minimum balances to cash out. Now, let’s look at some of the best money-making game apps.

Best money-making game apps

These are some of the top game apps that pay real money, with options for all types of gamers — from casual players to competitive enthusiasts.

Mistplay: Earn points playing new games

Mistplay is a popular loyalty program for gamers, specifically on Android. Users earn points by playing games within the app, which they can redeem for gift cards to major retailers like Amazon, Visa and Google Play. The longer you play, the more points you accumulate. Mistplay features a “loyalty program” structure, so you can build points faster the more consistently you play.

According to Mistplay’s website, users can earn “units” (Mistplay’s in-app currency) based on factors like time spent playing and achievements reached in each game. The app has partnered with over 100 mobile game developers, making it a great way for casual gamers to monetize their playtime.

Swagbucks Games: Earn Swagbucks points with each play

Swagbucks offers multiple ways to earn points (called “SB points”) for simple activities, including taking surveys, watching videos and shopping online. Its games section includes free-to-play games and trials of premium games. You earn SB points for each game played, which you can then convert into gift cards or PayPal cash. The diversity of game types available on Swagbucks makes it suitable for users with different preferences.

According to its website, Swagbucks has paid over $600 million in rewards to date. Users can get cash back from PayPal or redeem gift cards at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

InboxDollars: Play casino games and earn cash

Operating since 2000, InboxDollars is a rewards platform that pays users to play games, complete surveys and watch videos. For gaming, you’ll find options like card games, puzzles and casino-style games. The app pays out in cash rather than points, with a minimum cash-out of $15. Games on InboxDollars include scratch-off cards and Spin to Win, allowing players to earn extra money while they play casually.

Skillz Games: Compete in tournaments with real cash prizes

Skillz Games is a competitive gaming platform where players can participate in tournaments and win real money. Game options include everything from puzzle games to strategy-based competitions, and players can enter tournaments by paying a small entry fee. Skillz offers both cash and free practice tournaments, so players can get comfortable before competing for money.

According to Skillz, the platform awards over $100 million in monthly prizes to players worldwide. Skillz games are played by over 27 million active players in over 4 million daily tournaments, making it one of the most widely used skill-based cash gaming platforms.

Bingo Clash: Play bingo for real money

Bingo Clash offers cash rewards through competitive bingo games. You can participate in real-time bingo rounds, competing against others for cash or tickets that you can redeem for larger prizes. The free app also offers practice rounds so new players can get the hang of the game before entering cash tournaments.

The app maintains a 4.5-star App Store rating and provides multiple secure payment options, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa, American Express and Venmo.

Solitaire Cube: Win cash prizes playing solitaire

Solitaire Cube allows fans of the classic card game to win real money in head-to-head and tournament-style play. Users pay entry fees for cash tournaments, and winnings are divided among top players. This app is ad-free and particularly popular among competitive solitaire players.

Solitaire Cube has a high rating on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app has a rigorous payout process, allowing users to cash out quickly.

Blackout Bingo: Compete in skill-based bingo for money

Blackout Bingo turns traditional bingo into a competitive, skill-based game. Players can participate in cash prize games, competing against others to score the most points. The app gives bingo a skill-based twist, appealing to those who enjoy a challenge. Like many other Skillz games, you can practice for free before playing in cash games.

Blackout Bingo is available on multiple platforms, allowing players to challenge friends, chat with other players and earn progressive prizes. The app has a reputation for fairness and uses anti-cheating measures to ensure a level playing field.

Toluna Games: Play for cash rewards through surveys and games

Toluna Games offers users a range of activities to earn rewards, from playing games to taking surveys. As a market research company, Toluna is known for its surveys, but the games section also allows users to earn points, which they can redeem for PayPal cash, gift cards or products from popular brands. The app provides a mix of casual games and trivia, appealing to users looking for low-stress ways to earn.

According to Toluna, the platform has over 21 million users worldwide. With its flexible rewards structure, Toluna Games provides a consistent, low-commitment way to earn rewards.

AppStation: Get rewarded for trying new games

AppStation allows players to earn gift cards and cash by playing and testing various mobile games. Unlike apps that reward for time played, AppStation focuses on specific achievements and level completions, so users earn bonuses as they progress through each game. The app is free to download and requires no in-app purchases to start earning. Also, there are no ads, so users can play undisturbed.

According to AppStation, users can earn gift cards from retailers like Amazon, Google Play, Nike, and Walmart or get a direct payout from PayPal. The app maintains a solid rating across Android platforms, making it a valuable choice for those looking to discover new games while earning rewards.

The bottom line

Game apps that pay real money provide a fun way to make extra cash. Though they’re not a replacement for full-time income, these apps allow you to monetize downtime.

By experimenting with different apps, you can find the ones that best fit your preferences. Maximize earnings by using multiple apps and watching for bonus rewards.

