Brian Baker, CFA

Investing reporter

About the author

Brian Baker covers investing and retirement for Bankrate. He is a CFA Charterholder and previously worked as an analyst at a buyside investment firm. Baker is passionate about helping people make sense of complicated financial topics so that they can better plan for their financial futures.

Expertise

Investing, behavioral finance, stock analysis and valuation

Experience

Brian is a financial analyst with prior experience in research at a valuation-based investment firm. He has also reported on regulatory issues surrounding mergers and acquisitions, antitrust and trade.

Education

Baker has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

 

Brian's latest articles