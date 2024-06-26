The S&P 500 index is one of the most widely followed stock market indices in the world, with trillions of dollars managed based on its makeup. When companies are added or removed from the index, it forces buying and selling in those companies’ shares by index funds that aim to track the performance of the index.

Here are the companies that have been added and removed from the S&P 500 in 2024.

S&P 500 additions in 2024

Effective date Company Ticker Sector
June 24, 2024 KKR & Co. KKR Financials
June 24, 2024 CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD Information Technology
June 24, 2024 GoDaddy GDDY Information Technology
May 8, 2024 Vistra VST Utilities
April 2, 2024 GE Vernova GEV Industrials
April 1, 2024 Solventum SOLV Health Care
March 18, 2024 Super Micro Computer SMCI Information Technology
March 18, 2024 Deckers Outdoor DECK Consumer Discretionary

S&P 500 removals in 2024

Effective date Company Ticker Sector
June 24, 2024 Robert Half RHI Industrials
June 24, 2024 Comerica CMA Financials
June 24, 2024 Illumina ILMN Health Care
May 8, 2024 Pioneer Natural Resources PXD Energy
April 3, 2024 V.F. Corp. VFC Consumer Discretionary
April 3, 2024 Dentsply Sirona XRAY Health Care
March 18, 2024 Whirlpool WHR Consumer Discretionary
March 18, 2024 Zion Bancorporation ZION Financials

How are stocks added or removed from the S&P 500?

S&P Dow Jones Indices, which is a division of S&P Global, manages the S&P 500 index and sets the criteria for how companies are included or removed.

Here are some of the key criteria for inclusion in the S&P 500 as of May 2024.

  • Must be a U.S.-based company.
  • The company satisfies the periodic reporting obligations set forth in the U.S. Securities Exchange Act.
  • Must be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange such as the NYSE, Nasdaq or Cboe.
  • Must have a market capitalization of $18 billion or more.
  • Stock should trade a minimum of 250,000 shares in each of the six months prior to being evaluated for index inclusion.
  • The most recent quarter’s GAAP earnings as well as the sum of the previous four quarters’ GAAP earnings should be positive.

The S&P 500 index is weighted based on the market value of the companies in the index, which means the most valuable companies account for the largest percentage of the index. As of June 2024, Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia accounted for more than 20 percent of the S&P 500.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.