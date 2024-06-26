S&P 500 stocks: List of additions and removals in 2024
The S&P 500 index is one of the most widely followed stock market indices in the world, with trillions of dollars managed based on its makeup. When companies are added or removed from the index, it forces buying and selling in those companies’ shares by index funds that aim to track the performance of the index.
Here are the companies that have been added and removed from the S&P 500 in 2024.
S&P 500 additions in 2024
|Effective date
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|June 24, 2024
|KKR & Co.
|KKR
|Financials
|June 24, 2024
|CrowdStrike Holdings
|CRWD
|Information Technology
|June 24, 2024
|GoDaddy
|GDDY
|Information Technology
|May 8, 2024
|Vistra
|VST
|Utilities
|April 2, 2024
|GE Vernova
|GEV
|Industrials
|April 1, 2024
|Solventum
|SOLV
|Health Care
|March 18, 2024
|Super Micro Computer
|SMCI
|Information Technology
|March 18, 2024
|Deckers Outdoor
|DECK
|Consumer Discretionary
S&P 500 removals in 2024
|Effective date
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|June 24, 2024
|Robert Half
|RHI
|Industrials
|June 24, 2024
|Comerica
|CMA
|Financials
|June 24, 2024
|Illumina
|ILMN
|Health Care
|May 8, 2024
|Pioneer Natural Resources
|PXD
|Energy
|April 3, 2024
|V.F. Corp.
|VFC
|Consumer Discretionary
|April 3, 2024
|Dentsply Sirona
|XRAY
|Health Care
|March 18, 2024
|Whirlpool
|WHR
|Consumer Discretionary
|March 18, 2024
|Zion Bancorporation
|ZION
|Financials
How are stocks added or removed from the S&P 500?
S&P Dow Jones Indices, which is a division of S&P Global, manages the S&P 500 index and sets the criteria for how companies are included or removed.
Here are some of the key criteria for inclusion in the S&P 500 as of May 2024.
- Must be a U.S.-based company.
- The company satisfies the periodic reporting obligations set forth in the U.S. Securities Exchange Act.
- Must be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange such as the NYSE, Nasdaq or Cboe.
- Must have a market capitalization of $18 billion or more.
- Stock should trade a minimum of 250,000 shares in each of the six months prior to being evaluated for index inclusion.
- The most recent quarter’s GAAP earnings as well as the sum of the previous four quarters’ GAAP earnings should be positive.
The S&P 500 index is weighted based on the market value of the companies in the index, which means the most valuable companies account for the largest percentage of the index. As of June 2024, Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia accounted for more than 20 percent of the S&P 500.
