Best-performing stocks over the past decade
Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to grow your money and build wealth over time. As businesses grow their earnings, shareholders are often rewarded with dividends and higher stock prices.
Owning a diversified basket of stocks, such as an S&P 500 index fund, is one of the best investments you can make, but some stocks will do dramatically better than the market indexes.
Here are the best-performing stocks over the past decade.
Best-performing stocks over the past 10 years
*Data as of Sept. 13, 2024. Source: macrotrends.
1. Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia is one of the best-performing stocks of all time and has richly rewarded shareholders over the past decade. Nvidia initially rose to prominence due to its chips used for video game graphics, but its business skyrocketed in late 2022 thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. Revenue at Nvidia grew to $60.9 billion in its 2024 fiscal year, up from $27.0 billion in 2023.
- 10-year annualized return: 74.4 percent
- Market cap: $2.93 trillion
2. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
AMD is a semiconductor company that offers a variety of products used in data centers, supercomputers and more. The company is also benefiting from the rise of AI and machine-learning technologies. AMD generated $22.7 billion in revenue in 2023.
- 10-year annualized return: 44.1 percent
- Market cap: $246.4 billion
3. Champion Homes (SKY)
Champion Homes is one of the largest North American builders of mobile homes, better known as manufactured homes. With 48 manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Western Canada, Champion Homes also builds auxiliary dwelling units (tiny homes), park-model RVs and modular buildings. It generated $2.6 billion in annual revenue in 2023, a 18.1 percent increase from the prior year.
- 10-year annualized return: 42.8 percent
- Market cap: $5.5 billion
4. Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)
Fair Isaac describes itself as an applied analytics company, but you’re probably familiar with its FICO score, which is used by banks, credit card issuers, insurers and retailers to measure consumer credit risk. Fair Isaac generated $1.5 billion in revenue during its 2023 fiscal year.
- 10-year annualized return: 41 percent
- Market cap: $46.1 billion
5. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
Builders FirstSource is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. The company has integrated more than 60 acquisitions since 1998 and generated $17.1 billion in revenue in 2023.
- 10-year annualized return: 39.7 percent
- Market cap: $21.9 billion
6. Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
Casella Waste Systems provides resource management services, including solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Casella Waste Systems generated $1.3 billion in revenue for 2023, a 16.5 percent increase from the prior year.
- 10-year annualized return: 38.5 percent
- Market cap: $6.3 billion
7. Comfort Systems USA (FIX)
Comfort Systems USA is a leading national provider of HVAC services, specializing in installation, maintenance and repair for commercial and industrial facilities, including manufacturing plants, office buildings and government facilities. It generated $5.2 billion in annual revenue in 2023, a 25.8 percent increase from the prior year.
- 10-year annualized return: 38 percent
- Market cap: $12.4 billion
8. Broadcom (AVGO)
Broadcom designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company acquired VMware in November 2023 for roughly $86.3 billion. Broadcom generated $35.8 billion in revenue in the 2023 calendar year.
- 10-year annualized return: 37.8 percent
- Market cap: $781.9 billion
9. Camtek (CAMT)
Camtek, a relatively small Israeli-based company, has been making waves in the semiconductor industry with its metrology equipment, which plays a vital role in ensuring quality. Camtek’s technology has helped semiconductor manufacturers improve their production processes and boost their bottom line. Camtek generated $315 million in annual revenue in 2023.
- 10-year annualized return: 36.3 percent
- Market cap: $3.7 billion
10. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
Monolithic Power Systems is a company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and also has offices in Asia and Europe. Monolithic Power Systems generated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2023.
- 10-year annualized return: 36.1 percent
- Market cap: $44.5 billion
Bottom line
While owning a diversified portfolio, such as an S&P 500 index fund, is a solid investment strategy, there are certain stocks that have substantially outperformed the market over the past decade. Companies like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Camtek have seen significant growth thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence. Like any investment, even the best investments, it’s important to conduct thorough research and remain mindful of the risks when investing.
— Bankrate’s Brian Baker contributed to an earlier version of this story.
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.
