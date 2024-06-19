100-bagger stocks: These 10 stocks are up more than 100x over the past 20 years
Owning stocks is one of the best ways to accumulate wealth over the long term. Index funds that track the S&P 500 have generated about 10 percent annual returns over time, but some individual stocks have performed significantly better and can be referred to as “100-baggers.”
These 100-bagger stocks are up more than 100 times over the past 20 years and come from a diverse group of industries.
100-bagger stocks over the past two decades
*Data as of June 19, 2024. Source: macrotrends.net
1. Nvidia (NVDA)
It’s no surprise to see Nvidia on this list considering the rise it has seen on its way to becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world. The company’s business has boomed thanks to demand for its leading-edge chips that are used in artificial intelligence and its shareholders have been richly rewarded.
- 20-year annualized return: 40.5 percent
- Market cap today: $3.3 trillion
2. Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE)
Universal Insurance Holdings is the smallest company on this list and offers property and casualty insurance primarily to residential homeowners in Florida. The company says it aims to earn an underwriting profit over the long term and maintain a conservative balance sheet to prepare for years when it generates losses.
- 20-year annualized return: 37.0 percent
- Market cap today: $528.3 million
3. Apple (AAPL)
Apple is one of the largest companies in the world, but 20 years ago its key products of today such as the iPhone and iPad didn’t even exist. In its most recent fiscal year, Apple generated more than $383 billion in sales and about $97 billion in net income. The company plans to introduce more artificial intelligence features into its popular products later this year.
- 20-year annualized return: 35.4 percent
- Market cap today: $3.3 trillion
4. WisdomTree (WT)
WisdomTree is a financial services company that offers a variety of different ETF products including ones that provide exposure to equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies, alternative investments and cryptocurrencies. The company ended 2023 with $100.1 billion in assets under management.
- 20-year annualized return: 33.1 percent
- Market cap today: $1.5 billion
5. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical says its mission is to advance minimally invasive care through its ecosystem of products and services, which includes robotic-assisted surgical solutions. The company generated $7.1 billion in revenue in 2023 and $1.8 billion in net income.
- 20-year annualized return: 30.9 percent
- Market cap today: $154.3 billion
6. Monster Beverage (MNST)
Monster Beverage sells a variety of different energy drinks including several under the Monster Energy brand. The company also sells craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages. Monster reported 2023 revenues of $7.1 billion and $1.6 billion in net income.
- 20-year annualized return: 29.3 percent
- Market cap today: $50.44 billion
7. Netflix (NFLX)
Netflix has been a leader in the transition from traditional video entertainment to streaming video content. The company is one of the few streaming businesses to earn a meaningful profit and has about 270 million global subscribers. Netflix generated 2023 revenue of $33.7 billion and $5.4 billion in net income.
- 20-year annualized return: 29.0 percent
- Market cap today: $295.5 billion
8. Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Booking earns revenues by providing online travel reservation services as well as advertising revenues and restaurant recommendations. The company operates brands including Booking.com, Priceline, Kayak and Open Table. In 2023, the company generated $21.4 billion in revenue and $4.3 billion in net income.
- 20-year annualized return: 28.0 percent
- Market cap today: $134.8 billion
9. Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
Deckers Outdoor designs and sells apparel, footwear and accessories under various brands including UGG, HOKA, Teva and Sanuk. The company generated $4.3 billion in sales in the year ending March 31, 2024 and about $760 million in net income.
- 20-year annualized return: 27.0 percent
- Market cap today: $25.7 billion
10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
Regeneron is a biotechnology company that develops medicines for people with serious diseases including eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and more. The company generated $13.1 billion in 2023 revenues and nearly $4.0 billion in net income.
- 20-year annualized return: 26.5 percent
- Market cap today: $114.5 billion
