Dori Zinn

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Personal loans
  • Student loans
  • Student financial aid
  • Investing
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, Florida Atlantic University

 

Dori Zinn is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, personal loans, student loans, student financial aid and investing, among other topics. Since graduating college in a recession, she has covered various parts of the personal finance space, including banking, budgeting, investing and real estate, for more than a decade. She has also contributed to CNET and has been featured in Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo and other outlets. She loves teaching people about money.

