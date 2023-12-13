James Royal, Ph.D.

Bankrate principal writer and editor James F. Royal, Ph.D. covers investing and wealth management. His work has been cited across major media, including CNBC, the Washington Post, The New York Times and the Associated Press. Royal believes in the power of education to help individuals make smart financial decisions that can positively and significantly improve their lives.

James is the author of The Zen of Thrift Conversions. He’s a veteran writer and stock analyst with a history of working in the financial-services industry, including at the Motley Fool and Bankrate.

Royal has a bachelor’s degree in management as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in English earned at the University of Florida.

Our goal is to get wiser every day and avoid the mistakes of the past.

— James Royal, Ph.D.

